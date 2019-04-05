MONTPELIER - Gov. Phil Scott announced the following appointments to state boards and commissions during the months of February and March. Anyone interested in serving to fill board or commission vacancies and upcoming term expirations should visit governor.vermont.gov/boards-commissions to apply.
Access Board: Cleary Buckley, of Burlington, David Sagi, of Rutland, Kim Morrow, of Williamstown.
Advisory Council on Historic Preservation: David Donath, of Woodstock.
Board of Dental Examiners: Elizabeth Merrill, of Williston.
Board of Land Surveyors: Daniel Coane, of Montpelier, Seth Kittredge, of Vergennes, Joseph Nalette, of Wilder.
Board of Medical Practice: Robert Tortolani, of Brattleboro, Rick Hildebrant, of Clarendon, Judy Rosenstreich, of Shelburne.
Board of Nursing: Jennifer Laurent, of Burlington.
Board of Pharmacy: Robert Carpenter, of Rutland.
Board of Private Investigative and Security Services: Mark Schwartz, of Jeffersonville.
Board of Professional Engineering: John Pitrowiski, of Waterbury.
Board of Real Estate Appraisers: Kurt Kaffenberger, of Burlington, Andrea Couture, of Charlotte.
Current Use Advisory Board: Bruce Shields, of Hyde Park, Harold Howrigan, of Sheldon, Walter Hastings, of South Royalton.
District No. 1 Environmental Commission: Devin Fuller, of Brandon.
District No. 2 Environmental Commission: Gabrielle Ciuffreda, of Guilford, Mark Mullen, of Londonderry, Cheryl Cox, of Perkinsville, Thomas Fitzgerald, of West Dover, J. Christopher Callahan of West Windsor.
District No. 7 Environmental Commission: Eugene Reid, of Canaan, Nicole Davignon, of Hardwick.
District No. 9 Environmental Commission: Ken Perine, of Middlebury, Pennie Beach, of Vergennes.
Elevator Safety Review Board: Robert Devillers, of Hyde Park.
Employment Security Board: Michael Harrington, of Middlesex, Kathleen Keenan, of St. Albans.
Fish and Wildlife Board: Brian Bailey, of Barre, Jay Sweeny, of St. Albans, Michael Bancroft, of West Topsham.
Governor's Snowmobile Council: Timothy Mills, of Bethel, Richard Jewett, of Chester, Kenneth Gammell, of East Haven, Starlene Poulin, of Williston.
Governor's Veterans Advisory Council: P. Meier, of Fairfax, Douglas Sutton, of Vergennes.
Green Mountain Care Board Nominating Committee: Grace Branon, of Fairfield, Betsy Bishop, of Montpelier.
Human Services Board: Brenda Cruickshank, of Northfield, Mike Donohue, of Shelburne.
Justices of the Peace: Malinda of Johnson, of East Montpelier, Robert Gross, of Montpelier, Shelby Coburn, of South Strafford, Cornelius Reed, of Wolcott.
Livestock Care Standards Advisory Council: Omar Oyarzabal, of South Burlington.
New England Board of Higher Education: Michael Wool, of Charlotte.
Northeast Forest Fire Protection Commission: Catherine of Dimitruk, of Fairfax, Charles Shaw, of Florence.
Parole Board: Wayne Dengler, of Saxtons River, Peter Ozarowski, of South Burlington, Lynn Roberto of Springfield.
Real Estate Commission: Alex Farrell, Mikail Stein, both of Burlington, Ellen Cleary, of South Burlington, Paul Harsch, of Williamstown.
State Program Standing Committee for Adult Mental Health: Vicki Warfield, of Barre.
State Program Standing Committee for Child, Adolescent and Family Mental Health: Ward Nial, of South Burlington.
State Workforce Development Board: Steven Dellinger-Pate, of Berlin, Jill Olson, of Montpelier, Frank Cioffi, of St. Albans, Adam Grinold, of Wilmington.
Supervisor of Glastenbury Vermont: Rickey Harrington, of Shaftsbury.
Supervisor of Somerset Vermont: Rickey Harrington, of Shaftsbury.
Transportation Board: Pamela Loranger, of Colchester.
Travel Information Council: Jacqueline Dement, of Burlington, Noah Fishman, of Waterbury Center.
Vermont Board of Architects: Keith Robinson, of Barre, Rebecca Campbell, of Burlington, Beth Chenette, of Montpelier, Eileen Hee, of Worcester.
Vermont Community Development Board: Gregg Over, of Cuttingsville, Maura Collins, of Essex Junction.
Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offenders and Supervision: Dale Crook, Jessica Dorr, both of Colchester, Donna Pratt, of Williamstown.
Vermont Developmental Disabilities Council: Courtney Quinlan, of Burlington, Crista Yagjian, of Guilford, David Frye, of Jericho, Havah Walther, of White River Junction.
Vermont Economic Progress Council: Thaddeus Richardson, of Lyndon, John Russell, of Rutland, John Davis, of South Burlington.
Vermont Governor's Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities: Nathan Piper, of Barre, Brittany McKenna, of Cornwall, Kathryn Franco, of Jericho, Diane Dalmasse, of Stowe, John Spinney, of Waterbury.
Vermont Humanities Council: Judith Chalmer, of Burlington, Robert Taylor, of Colchester, Yasmine Ziesler, of Huntington.
Vermont Pension Investment Committee: John-Henry Hubert, of Rutland.
Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees: Margaret Flory, of Rutland, Adam Grinold, of Wilmington.
Vermont State Housing Authority: Alex Farrell, of Burlington.
