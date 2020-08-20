The children of Wayne and Sylvia (Philburt) Howland announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents who were married Aug. 20, 1960, in St. Peter Church in Rutland. They have spent the last 60 years living in Brandon raising a son, Brian, and a daughter, Melissa, and now enjoy the company of their four grandchildren. The Howlands remain active in their community and enjoy traveling as much as possible.
