Around Town
Alpacas open house
BRANDON — Maple View Farm Alpacas hosts its annual holiday open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 24 and 25, 185 Adams Road, in Brandon.
All Maple View Farm alpacas are Huacaya, a “teddy bear-like” alpaca with dense, crimpy fur. Visitors can learn about these animals and how their fiber is turned into yarn and other products.
For more information, call 247-5412, email mvfalpacas@gmail.com or visit mapleviewfarmalpacas.com.
All welcome at Interfaith Thanksgiving
RUTLAND — Five Rutland churches and the Rutland Jewish Center will join in the annual Interfaith Thanksgiving celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Rutland Jewish Center on Library Avenue.
Participants may bring a vegetarian dish to share, as well as a non-perishable food item for the Community Cupboard.
RSVP at 773-3455, or email office@rutlandjewishcenter.org.
Thanksgiving Service
POULTNEY — St. Raphael’s Parish invites the public to a Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19.
Tree of Giving
POULTNEY — The Poultney Woman’s Club once again sponsors the Tree of Giving Project. The tree will open from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Northland Realty on Main Street. Woman’s Club members will be available from noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at the site.
For more information, call 287-9600.
Clothing Drive
RUTLAND — College of St. Joseph’s Provider Program will observe Giving Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 27 at College of St. Joseph’s Tuttle Hall, 71 Clement Road, Rutland.
Donations of new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and boots are sought for all ages.
For more information, visit csj.edu.
Bells of Joy
WALLINGFORD — Holiday concert and fundraiser at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School St. in Wallingford.
For more information, call 446-2872.
Elisabeth von Trapp is slated to perform
RUTLAND — Trinity Episcopal Church presents “The Holidays Are Alive” with Elisabeth von Trapp in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the church on 85 West St., Rutland, followed by a fundraising dinner and raffle.
Concert tickets $25 ($20 students/seniors; concert and dinner $60 ($50 students/seniors); dinner advanced ticket purchase only.
For more information, email office@trinitychurchrutland.org.
Blodget named Faculty Fellow
CASTLETON — Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees recently honored Castleton director of choral activities and music department leader Sherrill Blodget as the VSC Faculty Fellow for the 2018-19 academic year. The fellowship award recognizes tenured faculty who demonstrate outstanding accomplishments in teaching and learning.
Savings matched
The Vermont Individual Development Account (IDA) Savings Program currently has slots available for income-eligible residents of Rutland and Bennington counties to open matched savings accounts. If you save $1,000 over a one-to-two-year period, $1,000 is matched.
For more information, call BROC Community Action at 665-1742 or email sfaris@broc.org.
Frannie Abatiell celebrates 103rd birthday
RUTLAND TOWN — Family, friends and staff of The Meadows at East Mountain gathered Tuesday, Nov. 6, to celebrate Frannie Abatiell’s 103rd birthday.
