VF&W notes
PITTSFORD — Learn about winter wildlife tracking from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at McClure Library in Pittsford. This guided walk is free and open to the public; wear appropriate clothing and footwear for walking in the snowy woods. For more information or directions, see vtfishandwildlife.com.
The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to fishing regulations at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road. To view the changes, visit https://bit.ly/2TILLju. Email comments by Jan. 24, to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov.
RRMC notes
Rutland Regional Medical Center will host this month’s VeggieVanGo program from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in the parking lot by the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at RRMC. The program provides free, fresh veggies and fruits for low income Vermonters. For more information, contact 1 (800) 585-2265 or email info@vtfoodbank.org.
The Castleton University women’s ice hockey team will trade traditional Spartan green apparel for pink to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Care Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center in the annual Pink the Rink Game vs. Norwich University at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Spartan Arena, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland Town.
Poultney notes
POULTNEY — The United Baptist Church of Poultney has been given a pledge by The National Fund for Sacred Places, a granting source for active churches, matching the first $100,000 raised by the church for its upkeep. Additional funds realized may be matched at 50 percent. The desired deadline date for single time gifts and the pledges is Jan. 31, and may be sent to United Baptist Church of Poultney, Attn: Bonnie L. Ennis, Capital Campaign Treasurer, P.O. Box 601, East Poultney, VT 05741. To receive three-year pledge forms, call 287-2501.
POULTNEY — Maplefest 2019 takes place Saturday, March 23, including the Big Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Poultney High School. For craft vendor applications, call 287-5512.
POULTNEY — Spaces on Main Street for the Town Wide Yard Sale Days, June 1 and Oct. 12, are now available to rent by calling 287-2010 or emailing poultnevtchamber@gmail.com.
PoemTown 2019
RANDOLPH — PoemTown Randolph organizers have announced the sixth annual celebration of poetry in Randolph throughout the month of April, National Poetry month. They are currently soliciting original poetry submissions from all ages residing anywhere in Vermont. The deadline for submission is Feb. 4. For more information, call 728-9402 or email musbird@gmail.com.
Charity golf
The first annual ARC Rutland Area indoor charity golf tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, at Stonehedge Indoor Golf, 172 South Main St. in Rutland. To register your team, contact 779-9595 or email info@stonehedgeindoorgolf.com.
Tree sale
Rutland Natural Resources Conservation District is offering a spring planting program. All stock is bare root and it is necessary to plant bare-root trees immediately, in order to keep the roots from drying out. Orders will be taken until April 15, or until supplies last. For more information, call 775-8034, ext. 117, or visit https://www.vacd.org/conservation-districts/rutland/.
