Local concert
WALLINGFORD — The Sky Blue Boys, a duo comprised of Willy and Dan Lidner, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School St.
Suggested donations are $10 to $15 per person at the door. For more information, call 446-2872.
Holiday benefits
Rutland Regional Medical Center has two holiday traditions that benefit local community members: the Silver Stocking Program and Adopt-A-Family.
Through the Silver Stocking Program, individual employees or departments, as well as local businesses and community organizations, can “adopt” a person who is low income, has special needs, is at risk of becoming homeless or resides in a long-term care facility, with minimal or no family support.
Adopt-A-Family can make a difference in the lives of under-served area families as RRMC internal staff, local businesses and community organizations can choose to “adopt” a family.
Hamilton musical
Presidential biographer Willard Sterne Randall will discuss how the life of Alexander Hamilton inspired the Broadway musical in a talk at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Rutland Free Library as part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series. The program is free and open to the public.
Randall is author of 13 books, including “Benjamin Franklin and His Son,” which won a Frank Luther Mott Award for research from the University of Missouri Graduate School of Journalism; “Benedict Arnold, Patriot and Traitor,” a runner-up for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize; “Thomas Jefferson, A Life,” selected as one of Publishers Weekly‘s best biographies of 1993; “George Washington, A Life,” included in Readers Digest‘s Best Nonfiction of 1997; and “Alexander Hamilton: A Life.” He teaches American history at Champlain College in Burlington.
Vermont Fish & Wildlife News
Vt. Habitat Stamp
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is encouraging nature enthusiasts to include the 2019 Vermont Habitat Stamp among their year-end donations. The $15 stamp is available on the Fish & Wildlife Department’s website, and as a voluntary add-on to 2019 hunting or fishing licenses when purchased online at vtfishandwildlife.com.
“The first few years of the Vermont Habitat Stamp program have been a success and 2018 continues that trend,” said Louis Porter, commissioner of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. “Since 2015, and thanks to the many donors to the program, the Vermont Habitat Stamp has contributed to the direct conservation of more than 3,200 acres of land, restoration efforts on numerous streams and rivers, and the removal of dysfunctional dams for fish passage.”
Ice fishing clinics
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department presents a series of free, introductory ice fishing clinics. Equipment is provided. Registration is required by calling 265-2279 or visiting letsgofishing@vermont.gov.
Saturday, Jan. 19, 9 a.m.–noon, Chittenden Reservoir in Chittenden, Introduction to Walleye Fishing.
Saturday, Feb. 2, 8:30–11:30 a.m., Dewey’s Pond in Quechee, Introduction to Ice Fishing, will run in conjunction with Youth Ice Fishing Derby there.
Sunday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., Shelburne Pond in Shelburne, Ice Fishing for Panfish (smaller fish species that fit in a pan).
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2–5 p.m., Lake Bomoseen in Castleton, Introduction to Ice Fishing.
Thursday, Feb. 21, 5–8 p.m., Waterbury Reservoir in Waterbury, Introduction to Smelting.
To Drivers: Be alert
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is urging drivers to be alert for birds of prey that are seeking food along the highway this time of year due to snow-covered ground.
Many species of hawks and owls are hit by motor vehicles on highways when they swoop down to catch small rodents crossing the open road. The birds usually do not survive these collisions.
Sometimes Vermont Fish & Wildlife staff are fortunate to save one of these majestic creatures. State game warden Kelly Price captured a barred owl recently in Brookline that had a broken wing most likely caused by a vehicle collision and took it to the VT-NH Veterinary Clinic in Dummerston.
“There are not enough accolades to express my gratitude for Dr. Ron Svec and his amazing staff for what they do for these animals,” said Price. “For over 17 years they have provided free medical care and rehabilitation for birds of prey. This clinic is the only one in the area federally licensed to care for and handle birds of prey. I could not successfully do my part in protecting these beautiful birds without the help of Dr. Svec.”
