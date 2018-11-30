Perham recognized
NEW LONDON, N.H. — Shania Perham, of West Rutland, business administration major at Colby-Sawyer College was recognized and thanked for outstanding work as a Resident Assistant, developing student communities based on individual responsibility and respect for others, and providing opportunities for student learning.
Local students inducted
CASTLETON — Local students inducted into Sigma Beta Delta International Business Honor Society at Castleton University include: Zijie Wan, of Castleton; Alaisha Lucia, of Leicester; Karina Ritter, of North Chittenden; Alyssa Chapin, of North Clarendon; Ailaini Corsones-Brown, of Rutland; and Matthew Bathalon, of West Rutland.
CSJ grads honored
RUTLAND — College of St. Joseph students and recent graduates honored for their academic achievements at the Fall Honors and Award Ceremony are:
President’s List: Madison Akins, Jillian Beayon, Marshall Bruce, Alysia Coyle, Seth Cunningham, Brittany Frederick, Emily Hughes, Heather McManus, Tamara Robitille and Emily St. Germain.
Dean’s List: Da'Quan Abernathy, Keven Andrade, Samantha Beaudreault, Junior Bonhomme, Rachel Bruneel, Leonard Charles-Titus, Ethan Clifford , Christopher Conway, Riley Coombs, Madison Couture, Jenna Crowley, Beccalyn Dugan, Junior FanFan, Zachary Field, NaKeeya Goodman-Boddie, Sara Henderson, Elizabeth Huizenga, Itara Jacobs, Sierra Jaeger, Kaitlin Jenkins, Jeremy Johnson , Meghan Johnson, Breanna Lapan, Jayla Latham, Olivia LaVictoire-Pierce, William Leino, Sergio Lopes, Bethany Manfredi, Ann Manning, Jillian McAvinney, David McCooey, Malcolm McLeod, Kimberly Olden, Rebecca Patch, Erin Perry, Aubreanna Petit, Luis Ramos, Doris Rodrigues, Joseph Ruby, Leila Sakanova, Mathew Santiago, Nicole Smith, Mickalous Snowden, Casandra Sourdiff, Lyndsay Squier, Melinda Thomas, Alana Todd, Andrea Tumielewicz, Elizabeth Turco, Molly Turgeon, Brittney Vicenti and David Wallant.
Divisional Awards: Arts & Sciences - Brittany Frederick, Emily Hughes, Jayla Latham, Olivia LaVictoire-Pierce, and Heather McManus; Business - Jason Albert, Marshall Bruce, Leonard Charles-Titus, Kyle Gould, Jeremy Johnson and Leila Sakanova; Criminal Justice - Aubreanna Petit and Mathew Santiago; Education - Bethany Manfredi; Psychology and Human Services - Madison Akins, Sara Henderson, Ann Manning and Brittney Vicenti.
