BIRTHS
Rutland Regional Medical Center
A daughter, Elianna Esabelle Earle, was born Nov. 25, 2020, to Chelsea Hill and Demetrius Earle of Rutland.
A daughter, America Lynn Hawkins, was born Dec. 1, 2020, to Matthew and Courtney Hawkins of Brandon.
A son, Hudson Matthew Stanley, was born Dec. 1, 2020, to Nicholas and Kayla Stanley.
AROUND TOWN
Science enrichment for teens
For free, one-hour presentations by neuropsychologist Dr. Sharon Leach and pediatric psychiatrist Dr. Feyza Basoglu, including interactive case studies for students to diagnose, register in advance at vermontbrainbee.com:
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 3:45-5 p.m., Virtual Brain Club — Neuroscience Session: Childhood and Psychiatric Disorders
Tuesday, Dec. 15, 3:45-5 p.m., Virtual Brain Club — Neuroscience Session: Brain Injury and Addiction
Online gift Certificates
MONTPELIER — Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department offers an online hunting and fishing license gift certificate. The gift certificate has a link in the license section of the website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com). The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem their certificate and purchase their licenses.
Employees Donate
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees recently presented donations totaling more than $11,000 to seven northern New England nonprofit organizations. The donations were collected during Q3 2020 through the bank’s employee-driven charitable giving program, Casual for a Cause. Bank employees dress casually on Fridays in exchange for a contribution to a pool of funds collected during each quarter. The employees then select and vote on the nonprofits to receive their contributions.
The recipients of the employee donations collected during Q3 2020 are: American Red Cross of Northern New England, Eastern Area Agency on Aging, Gifford Medical Center, Lubec Community Food Pantry, Machias Food Pantry, Maine Seacoast Mission Family Food Center, and Rutland Regional Medical Center.
ADA awards
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Governor’s Committee on the Employment of People with Disabilities (GCEPD) announced the employer award recipients for the “Spirit of the ADA” Awards given to employers who reflect the spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act in their employment practices. The following employers will be recognized for hiring and retaining employees with disabilities:
The Alchemist Brewery, Jen & John Kimmich; Vermont Country Store, Beth Wirsul; Copeland Furniture, Mike Kimber; Gardner’s Supply Co., Christie Kane and Susan Elliot; Vermont Soap, Nichole Faulker.
Impact analysis
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Community Loan Fund (VCLF), a 501©3, nonprofit, mission-driven, alternative lender, released its first Carbon Impact Analysis Report, analyzing the environmental impacts of its work. Data from this and future carbon impact analyses will be used to help understand and manage environmental impacts generated by the loan fund’s loan portfolio businesses and organizations.
VCLF, a U.S. Department of Treasury-certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), is the first organization of its kind in the nation to produce such an environmental impact analysis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.