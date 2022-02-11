YOUTH NEWS
Soaring CampFlight Experience For Youth (FEFY), nonprofit based in Warren, which funds aviation education and experiences for young people, announces they are accepting applications for two scholarships — one for an African American youth age 13-18, and one for a female, transgender or non-binary youth age 13-18 — both to attend the Sugarbush Soaring Overnight Youth Soaring Camp during the 2022 season in Warren. Application deadline is March 15. For more information, Email fefy-scholarships@sugarbushsoaring.com or visit bit.ly/FEFYVT online.
Art contest
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary sponsors two art contests for students: Illustrating America for grades K-8; and Young American Creative Patriotic Art for grades 9-12. Students may be in a local school or home school program. The deadline for entries is March 31. For more information, visit vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships or call (802) 454-7328; or email to my65.vw@hotmail.com.
LWV scholarship
The League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund is now accepting applications for its Winona Smith Scholarship awarded annually to high school seniors who embody civic participation and community service. Four $1,500 scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate financial need, scholastic achievement and come highly recommended by their teacher. Applications are due May 1. For scholarship details, visit bit.ly/LWVScholarshipDetails online.
COLLEGE NEWS
Champlain College fall 2021 academic honors include
President’s list — Mellissa McPhee, of Rutland, Psychology major.
Dean’s list — Michael Bedard, of Brandon, Computer and Digital Forensics major; Giana Delossantos, of East Dorset, Professional Writing major; Isabella Falco, of Florence, Business Administration major; Alice Engels, of Rutland, Game Design major; Baylee Thompson, of Rutland, Accounting major; and Autumn Farmer, of Wallingford, Creative Media major.
Vermont Technical College Certificate of Practical Nursing program fall 2021 dean’s list includes Kathleen Mead, Laura Pelletier, both of Fair Haven; Michael Moyer, of West Rutland; and Jessica Barakat, of Rochester.
Out of state
University of New Hampshire fall 2021 dean’s list includes Highest honors — Paige Bohlig, of Rutland; and McKenna Ludden, of West Rutland; and High honors — Brianna Bernstein, of Orwell.
Husson University in Bangor, Maine, fall 2021 honors list includes Montana Lea Stomski, of Wells, undeclared major; and Arianna M. Alexander, of West Rutland, Health Sciences major.
University of Southern Maine fall 2021 dean’s list includes Lily Loftus, of Bennington; Brenna Hamlin, of Rochester; Jen Duxbury, Lilly Lang, Emma Mazzariello, all of Rutland; Liam Mallan, of Saxtons River; Kylen Nelson, of South Royalton; and Tori Amsden, Garrett Moore, both of Springfield.
Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, fall 2021 dean’s list includes Sydney Erickson-Marotti, of Mendon, Marketing Communications/Advertising major; Phoebe Wood, of Pittsford, Hospitality Management major; KaleighMarie Brown, of Poultney, Political Science major; Dominik Chadwick, of Rutland, Digital Media major; Zachary Lane, of Rutland, Entrepreneurship major; and Caitlin St. Germain, of Rutland, Interior Architecture major.
Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts, fall 2021 dean’s list includes Elinor Ross, of Brandon, Electrical and Computer Engineering major.
Providence College in Rhode Island names Mollie Giancola, of Rutland, to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
Ithaca College in New York names Alexandra Lear, of Rutland, to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
Paul Smith’s College in Paul Smiths, New York, fall 2021 dean’s list includes Kendra Atkin, Owen Edwards, Brenna LaDuc, all of Bellows Falls; Kali Brandt, of Pawlet; and Emerson Rondinone, of Rutland. Rondinone and LaDuc were named to the Adirondack Scholar’s list.
AROUND TOWN
Flag retirement
RUTLAND — Weather permitting, a Flag Retirement Ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, in the parking lot of Rutland American Legion Post 31, 33 Washington St. If you have an old flag that needs to be retired, you may drop it off at Post 31 for proper retirement. Remove sticks from all flags. If windy, raining or snowing hard, the ceremony will be postponed to a later date in March. For more information, call (802) 558-3965.
Drive-By Pie
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The Middletown Springs Public Library second annual fundraiser, Drive-By Pie, will be held Saturday, March 5, by pre-order only. Orders are due by Wednesday, Feb. 23, and may be placed online bit.ly/DriveByPie2022 or by calling the library (802) 235-2435. The pies are $18, with all proceeds supporting the library’s annual operating budget.
Fly Fishing Festival
ARLINGTON — The Arlington Common will host the first annual Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival April 29, 30 and May 1. The event includes the 2022 International Fly Fishing Film Festival, fly fishing workshops, art exhibit featuring sporting artists, and seminars on the Battenkill River’s conservation history. Visit www.vtflyfest.com online.
SVCOA funding
RUTLAND — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging announced it will be accepting applications from Bennington and Rutland county aging services community organizations for supportive funding recently made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. For more information, email cadams@svcoa.net or call (802) 236-1560.
Remove ice shanties
Vermont state law requires ice fishing shanties be removed from the ice, according the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The shanty must be removed before the ice becomes unsafe or loses its ability to support the shanty out of the water, or before the last Sunday in March, whichever comes first. All contents, debris, wood and supports must also be removed so they do not become a hazard to navigation in the spring. The fine for leaving the ice fishing shanty on the ice can be $1,000, and shanties may not be left at state fishing access areas.
Apprenticeship
Community College of Vermont’s (CCV) certified public bookkeeper apprenticeship is an earn-while-you-learn program paired with on-the-job training through four college-level courses. CCV also offers registered apprenticeships in medical assisting, manufacturing production technician and pharmacy technician. Visit ccv.edu/apprenticeships for more information.
Free dairy webinar
The University of Vermont Extension Northwest Crops and Soils Program will host the 2022 Dairy Webinar Series in February and March, featuring experts from Vermont and other states discussing a wide range of dairy-related topics. The webinars are free with no advance registration required. They will be offered via Zoom from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit go.uvm.edu/conferences for a full schedule.
Pesticide training
In-person meetings are planned for two locations this April for a review session and written examination for initial certification for the Vermont pesticide applicator license.
Dates and locations are April 19 at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, 209 Balsam Lane, White River Junction, and April 21 at the Robert Miller Community Center, 130 Gosse Court, Burlington. The review session will begin at 9 a.m. with the Vermont pesticide applicator core written exam scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m.
Registration is $30 until April 1 and $40 after that date. Participants should plan to bring or buy lunch. The deadline to register is April 17. Visit1go.uvm.edu/h26ce to register.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.