AROUND TOWN
Free vaccinationsRUTLAND — Available vaccinations include influenza (flu), Moderna (COVID-19 vaccine), pneumonia, shingles, tetanus and Hepatitis B, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 9, and Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Rutland County Free Clinic, 145 State St. in Rutland. Open to the public, no fee and no insurance required, pre-registration appreciated at (802) 775-1360, ext. 1.
Fletcher Farm classes
LUDLOW — The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts October classes are: Oct. 12, Japanese Shibori on a PVC Pipe/Nuno Felted Scarves with Sandi Cirillo; Oct. 13 (a.m. only), Silk Fusion with Sandi Cirillo; Oct. 16-17, Printmaking Workshop with Roger Hyndman; Oct. 16 (a.m. only), Book Ornaments with Jean Reed; Oct. 30-31, Introduction to Silver Fabrication with Hal Bosco; Oct. 30, Feather Wool Trees with Jean Reed. Visit fletcherfarm.org or call (802) 228-8770 for more information.
Open house
POULTNEY — Poultney Mettowee Natural Resources Conservation District and Champlain Valley Restoration Nursery will hold an open house featuring watershed work from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at the nursery facilities, 685 York St. in Poultney.
Female bird ID
WEST RUTLAND — On Sunday, Oct. 17, Rutland County Audubon will hold a Female Bird Walk — trying to identify female birds. Beginning with discussion of visual, audible and behavioral clues that distinguish female birds of some species (think of the orange band of the female belted kingfisher), then testing observational skills on a 2-mile walk. Meet at the West Rutland Marsh boardwalk on Marble Street, West Rutland, at 8 a.m.
CPRA meeting
POULTNEY — The public is invited to the Crown Point Road Association annual meeting beginning 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the historic Poultney Welsh Church, 42 Grove St. There is no admission fee. Bring-your-own-lunch is at 1 p.m. in the dining area downstairs, followed by the annual business meeting upstairs at 1:30 p.m. A presentation, “Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys evicting Scottish settlers” by Robert Hoar, of Bennington, is featured at 2:30 p.m. CPRA is an all-volunteer, nonprofit, membership organization to promote, remember, research and interpret the 77-mile-long, 1759 military supply road.
Cemetery restoration
POULTNEY — Vermont Old Cemetery Association President Tom Giffin and Treasurer Chris Book recently visited Poultney Cemetery and Old Town Cemetery to present Poultney Cemetery Association officers with an award of $750. The funds will be used for ongoing monument restoration work within the two Beaman Street properties. association officers accepting the gift were Karen Moon Atwood, trustee/president, and Janice B. Edwards, trustee/secretary. Also present were Idris Atwood and grandson Colin Hunt, volunteers who have reset more than 60 fallen monuments since early August.
CuddleCot donated
RANDOLPH — Six years ago, Katie Irwin and Jim McGonigal, of Woodbridge, Connecticut, had a stillborn daughter, Scarlet Suzy McGonigal, and the couple didn’t have the proper amount of time to spend with her and process their grief. Following that, they created Scarlet’s Mission, donating CuddleCots to various hospitals, including Gifford Medical Center. Since a warm room can deteriorate a stillborn baby’s condition quickly, the CuddleCot system cools the baby, allowing families to spend more time with their baby. Fundraising for Scarlet’s Mission is mostly done through social media. The first CuddleCot was donated about 3 years ago. Seven CuddleCots have been presented since, with six of them going to Vermont hospitals.
