BIRTHS
A daughter, Charlotte Marie Barr, was born Aug. 6, 2021, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, to Susan Chamberlin and Christopher Barr, of South Woodstock.
A daughter, Erin Marie Crim, was born Aug. 11, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Amanda Fredette and Jordan Crim, of Rutland.
A daughter, Nataleigh Kaitlyn Hewitt, was born Aug. 11, 2021, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, to Kevin and Danielle (Veilleux) Hewitt, of Hancock.
AROUND TOWN
Historical Society picnicCASTLETON — The Castleton Historical Society will hold its annual picnic at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Hubbardton Battlefield. The speaker will be Bob Franzoni, Hubbardton docent, former re-enactor and retired businessman. Bring a dish to share; beverages will be provided. For more information, call 468-5105.
Song CircleRUTLAND — Wild Woods Song Circle will be held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Godnick Adult Center in Rutland and virtually by Zoom. The song circle welcomes singers, players of acoustic instruments and listeners to the Godnick Center or call 775-1182 to get on the email list for each virtual song circle. Participation is free. Donations are welcome to cover the cost of Godnick Center rental and other expenses. Visit wildwoodsmusic.webs.com for more information.
Run for Rotary/ Walk For Life 5kFAIR HAVEN — Run for Rotary/Walk For Life 5k will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 4, in the Fair Haven park. Sign in and register race day 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. or at active.com. For more information, call 558-0229.
Call for vendorsWEST RUTLAND — The Town of West Rutland is looking for vendors (ethnic food, artisan and/or makers) for the annual Community Block Party from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, on the Town Hall Green and Marble Street. The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a 5K Fun Run, followed by games, vendors, food trucks, musical entertainment and an evening fireworks display. A 10-foot by 10-foot space is $20. For more information, call 438-2263.
Quilt awardsWOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum announced the winners of the 2021 People’s Choice Awards for the 35th annual Quilt Exhibition on display through Sunday, Aug. 22, with 1,100 ballots cast for favorites in the large and small quilt categories.
Full size quilts — First place, Confetti Carnival, Norma Ippolito, Chester; Second place, My Red & White Quilt, Mary Guntz, Hartford; Third place, Variation on Kaffe’s Facet, Neomi Lauritsen, Weathersfield.
Small/Medium size quilts — First place, Berkeley, Linda Diak, Chester; Second place, Floral Bouquets, Mary Jane Arvidson, Brownsville; Third place, Kaleidoscope, Kathleen Geagan, Brownsville.
The Jurors’ Choice Awards were presented to Linda Diak, of Chester, for her quilt, Berkeley, by juror Marti DelNevo; Floral Bouquets by Mary Jane Arvidson, of Brownsville, was selected by juror Nola Forbes; Norma Ippolito, of Chester, was chosen by juror Froncie Quinn for her quilt, Confetti Carnival, which also received the Billings Farm & Museum Staff Choice Award.
Billings Farm & Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Quilt Exhibition is included in admission. Visit billingsfarm.org for more information.
AROUND STATE
School-based vax clinicsMONTPELIER — For vaccination clinics open at Vermont schools for anyone age 12 or older, you can just walk-in or visit www.healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to make an appointment, or call (855) 722-7878. These school clinics will not offer a third dose for those immunocompromised Vermonters who are now eligible for an additional dose.
Friday, Aug. 20: Mount Abraham Union High School, 220 Airport Drive, Bristol; and Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road, Bellows Falls.
Mentoring programBURLINGTON — Women in Vermont who wish to make a lasting impact in the lives of other women are invited to become a mentor in the Vermont Women’s Mentoring Program, a restorative re-entry project at Mercy Connections. The program matches trained volunteer women with women who are in prison, under supervision in the community, or participating in pre-trial services.
Mentors are asked to make at least a one-year commitment. They support, coach and function as new, healthy companions to trauma-affected women facing challenges, including addiction, mental illness, loss of employment and housing.
Mercy Connections provides a five-week training program 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 15, 22, 29 and Oct. 6, 13, as well as ongoing support, including mentor support group meetings, education on issues affecting the re-entry process, and healthy social events.
For more information, email jnelson@mercyconnections.org, visit mercyconnections.org/programs/justice-mentoring-programs or call 846-7164.
OTHER
Big EWEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Big E (Eastern States Exposition) to return Sept. 17 thru Oct. 3 with entertainment, exhibits, fair foods, rides, shopping and more.
Big E Hours — Gates open 8 a.m. Buildings, exhibits and crafts 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Storrowton Village, the Yankee Candle Shop and Avenue of States open until 9 p.m. Village Craft Area open until 10 p.m. North American Midway open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday–Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Regular Gate Admission — Adults $15/Children ages 6-12 $10; Children 5 and under are free. Midway Magic Passes, $30. Go to the front of the line with the Midway Express Access, $15. Gate tickets and Midway Magic passes are sold online at TheBigE.com and at Big Y World Class Market Sept. 16-Oct. 3.
Value Passes — 17-Day Value Passes are $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 6-12 and are available online now and at Big Y World Class Market.
Gate Discounts — Six-After-Five, Admission is only $6 after 5 p.m. Monday–Thursday.
Senior Days — Age 60 and older just $12 Monday–Thursday.
For more information, call (413) 737-2443.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
