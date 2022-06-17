BIRTHS
RRMCA daughter, Meagan Anne Bills, was born June 2, 2022, to Samantha Vertefeuille and Brendon Bills, of Londonderry.
A daughter, Clara Jane Chilson, was born June 9, 2022, to Melissa Eddy and Joshua Chilson, of Mount Holly.
A daughter, Gracelyn CJ Ann Whittemore, was born June 9, 2022, to Kasey Cook and Derrik Whittemore, of Rutland.
YOUTH NEWS
Green & Gold
BURLINGTON — Half of Vermont’s top students eligible for the Green & Gold Scholarship will be attending UVM this fall, benefitting from a four-year, full-tuition award. UVM’s Green & Gold Scholarship is an academic merit scholarship program which considers the nomination of the highest-achieving high school senior from every eligible Vermont secondary school and Vermont residents attending select border schools.
The awardees include Katelynn Regula, Center Rutland, Proctor Junior/Senior High School; Leila MacKenzie, of Fair Haven, Fair Haven Union High School; Torynce Munnett, of Fair Haven, Mount St. Joseph Academy; Willow Hughes-Muse, of Pawlet, Long Trail School; Bryanna Gloss, of Poultney, Poultney High School; Annika Heintz, of Wallingford, Mill River Union High School; Serena Coombs, of West Rutland, West Rutland High School.
COLLEGE NEWS
Graduates
Vermont Technical College spring 2022 graduates include:
Bellows Falls — Teagan Bacon, Bachelor of Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology; Heather Benson, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Bomoseen — Ryan Mahoney, Bachelor of Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology.
Brandon — Rebecca Treadway, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Castleton — Sullivan Bach, Bachelor of Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology; Cassandra Pelkey, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering Technology.
Chittenden — Kelsey Bouchie, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Fair Haven — Lura Harr, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Mendon — Tanner Merrill, Associate of Applied Science in Construction Management.
Poultney — Megan Irons, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Rochester — John Sidaway, Associate of Science in Computer Software Engineering; Nicholas Steventon, Associate of Science in Computer Information Technology.
Rutland — Courtney Aines, Associate of Science in Nursing; Casiana Arroyo, Associate of Science in Nursing; Brooke Bove, Associate of Science in Dental Hygiene; Lindsey Cox, Associate of Science in Radiologic Science; Nathan Dupras, Associate of Applied Science in Architectural & Building Engineering Technology; Adam Giancola, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Jensen Kelley, Associate of Applied Science in Architectural & Building Engineering Technology; Eric Morton, Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship; Diane Rosenmiller, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Wallingford — Kassidi Goodell, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Wells — Richard Holcomb, Bachelor of Science in Manufacturing Engineering Technology.
Whiting — Natalie Drake, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Morgan Graham Baughman, of Killington, Economics major, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College in New London.
Graduates of St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, include Jordan Ihasz, of Danby, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in psychology and business in the liberal arts; and Camden Fort, of Rutland, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts degree in history.
Kiernan Canavan, of Rutland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering from Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Academic honors
Nathan Depatie, of Brandon, was named to the spring 2022 president’s list at The State University of New York at Potsdam.
Spring 2022 dean’s list at Connecticut College in New London includes: High honors — Morgan Baughman, of Killington, Economics major; Tyler Giorgio, of Middlebury, Economics and Music Studies major; and Honors — Austin Robertson, of Rutland, Government and Anthropology major.
Owen Perry, of Rutland, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville, New York.
Brooke Makepeace, of Wells, Early Childhood Education major, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at State University of New York in Oneonta.
Katherine Koehler, of Middlebury, and Lucas Sears, of North Clarendon, were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Other
Devyn Pratt, of Bridport, has been accepted into Sigma Alpha Pi, a national society of leadership and success, at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Minno Zelkin, of Shrewsbury, self-designed major, received The Buck Turner Prize at Marlboro Institute in Boston, Massachusetts. This award goes to a student who demonstrates excellence in the natural sciences through interdisciplinary approaches, and places their work in the context of larger questions.
AROUND TOWN
Firemen celebrate
WEST PAWLET — West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate 75 years of saving buildings and lives, with a three-day event Friday through Sunday, June 17-19.
In 1947, 12 men organized a fire squad, trained together and fought fires in West Pawlet and bordering villages in Vermont and New York. The founding team of West Pawlet firefighters were Lawrence Beecher, Edward Connors, James Cramer, George Folger, Robert Godette, Allen Lyng, Charles Morris, Camillus “Mickey” Nelson, Thomas Nelson, Jack “Boss” Roberts, Romayn “Babe” Winn, and Otis Woodard. Families of these men are invited to march in the parade in their memory.
From 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 17, the community is invited to a 1947 Firehouse Hoe Down, an evening of dancing and camaraderie at the West Pawlet Fire House, Route 153, in the center of West Pawlet Village. Admission is $5; non-alcoholic beverage and refreshments will be available for sale. Those over age 21 may BYOB.
Saturday, June 18, changes 1947 Firehouse Bingo into a Las Vegas-style Casino night from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $20 for the first $125 in chips.
Sunday, June 19, offers a 1947 Fireman’s Parade fast-forwarded into a 2022 version, down Route 153 from Bob Jones’ Farm, through Spruce Gum and into the Village, with celebration activities afterward. Email wpvfd_58@yahoo.com to put an entry in the parade.
Summer concerts
CASTLETON — Castleton University will host a special show for the community at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, featuring the Boston Crusaders Drum & Bugle Corps at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Castleton University, in partnership with Heritage Family Credit Union, will also present the 27th annual Castleton Summer Concerts at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Castleton Pavilion as shown below. Free and open to the public, Castleton University will collect nonperishable food items at each concert, to support the Castleton Food Shelf.
June 28, Satin & Steel (soul and R&B).
July 5, Mile Twelve (Bbluegrass).
July 12, New York Players (variety dance band).
July 19, Snake Mountain Bluegrass (bluegrass).
July 26, The Twangtown Paramours (contemporary blues and rock).
Aug. 2, The Grift (funky rock ’n’ roll).
Aug. 9, Wyld Nightz Rock (classic rock ’n’ roll).
Strawberry festival
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The 48th annual Strawberry Festival will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the Historical Society on the Green, 10 Park Ave., Middletown Springs. Menu will include strawberry shortcake made with fresh Vermont berries, homemade biscuits, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, with a choice of iced tea, lemonade or hot coffee. Berries will be available by the quart as well. Local artists and craftspeople, live music and children’s activities are also featured. For more information, call (802) 235-2421 or (802) 235-2376.
Yard sale
CASTLETON — The Castleton Town Wide Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, including over 40 vendors outdoors and indoors at the Community Center. Vendor spaces are available now. For a map showing the locations of homes, businesses or organizations in Castleton that want to be included but cannot bring their items to the Community Center, registration forms are available at www.castletoncsi.org or stop by the Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
July 4 celebrations
BRANDON — 46th annual Independence Day Celebration will take place Saturday, July 2, in downtown Brandon. The all-day event begins at 10 a.m. with the parade and features music, family activities, silent auction, eating contest, beer garden, duck race, street dance and at dusk, fireworks. For more information, email susdben@gmail.com
POULTNEY — 2022 Lake St. Catherine Fourth of July Celebration organized a GoFundMe to raise funds for the event. Email info@lakestcatherine.org or visit bit.ly/LakeStCatherine4th for more information.
Marker dedication
IRA — The Ira Historical Society will host a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, for the new Vermont Historic Site plaque describing the town’s 18th-century Ira Town Hall. The society’s museum on the second floor of the Town Hall will be open to visitors for the first time. Revolutionary War reenactors from the Massachusetts 3rd Regiment will have an encampment with a cooking demonstration, musket firing and talks on period dress and food planned for the day. Light refreshment offered. Visit www.iravhs.com/home for more information.
Julia Ripley Dorr
RUTLAND — Julia Caroline Ripley Dorr was the original driving force behind Rutland Free Library. She led a large group of local women in advocating for a public lending library. Subscription libraries along the lines of Ben Franklin’s, where members paid for borrowing privileges were common — hence the “Free” in Rutland Free Library. The library board has commissioned a new edition of her selected poems, “To the Bending Sky,” and is available for sale at the library.
CU supports RRMC
RUTLAND — Castleton University Men’s Hockey team recently presented providers, administrators and staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center with a check representing proceeds raised from the first-ever Breaking the Ice on Mental Health event to benefit Behavioral Health programs and services offered by Rutland Regional. More than $9,000 was raised at the Spartan Arena event.
Korkuc wins
LEICESTER — Mike Korkuc, a longtime volunteer who has helped protect and expand loon populations at Lake Dunmore and surrounding lakes for 15 years, has been named the winner of the 2022 GMP-Zetterstrom Environmental Award. This award is named for former Milton resident Meeri Zetterstrom, who inspired recovery efforts that led to ospreys’ removal from Vermont’s endangered species list.
AROUND STATE
Farmer support
The University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Farm Viability Program is seeking Vermont farmers who want to explore business needs, improve basic business management skills and share ideas as part of a monthly discussion group.
The Farmer Peer-to-Peer Discussion Cohort 2022 is a free, 12-month program for qualifying farms with a value-added product or retail component. The group will meet once a month for a three- to four-hour session that will include a tour of a member’s farm or agribusiness and discussion on relevant business topics. Participants will have the option of attending the discussion via Zoom.
The kick-off meeting and first tour is June 23 at a farm and co-packing facility in Randolph. Lunch will be provided. Farmers should email betsy.miller@uvm.edu or call (800) 287-1552, ext. 252, by June 20 for more information.
Grants available
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is providing $3.75 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants to help manufactured housing communities address water infrastructure and three-acre stormwater issues. This funding (bit.ly/3BXr9Lw) will ensure residents in these communities have access to safe drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and drainage systems. Interested parties are invited to attend a question-and-answer session on Microsoft Teams | (bit.ly/MHCsession) or call in/audio only at (802) 828-7667, Phone Conference ID: 899640957#, from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.
Camping weekend
GROTON — Registration is now open for the annual Outdoor Family Weekend Sept. 9-11 at Stillwater State Park in Groton. This camping weekend features expert-led workshops; swimming, boating and other recreation; nightly entertainment and campfires. The cost is $175 per family (up to eight individuals) and covers the campsite, choice of three workshops per camper, the Friday night ice cream social and evening activities. Visit go.uvm.edu/outdoor-family to register through Aug. 19.
Spotted lanternfly
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is asking the public to keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) during the spring landscaping season. VAAFM recently received reports that nursery stock from spotted lanternfly (SLF)-infested areas may have been imported into states neighboring Vermont through the nursery trade. Any Vermonter who has recently purchased trees or shrubs or had them planted on their property, particularly maple or crabapple trees, is being asked to inspect the trunk and branches to ensure there are no SLF egg masses or any hitchhiking nymphs. Visit vtinvasives.org/reporting-spotted-lanternfly to report any finds to Vermont Invasives.
Caterpillar outbreak
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, and Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, have received numerous inquiries from concerned citizens regarding large numbers of spongy moth caterpillars, Lymantria dispar dispar, (also known as LDD, formerly gypsy moth). While the spongy moth can emerge anywhere in the state, unusually high populations observed last year and again this spring are localized in western areas of Vermont.
Although primarily a forest pest, both agencies have received reports from Vermonters who have experienced skin irritation likely from spongy moth caterpillars, which have hairs on them that may cause reactions in some individuals.
Management options for landowners include waiting for the outbreak to pass, installing barrier bands such as burlap around the trunk of the tree to capture caterpillars as they crawl up the tree, and chemical treatments. Since caterpillars will soon be entering the cocoons stage and will stop feeding, applying pesticides at this time is not recommended.
Although consecutive years of defoliation may stress and weaken a tree, most trees will survive and produce a second flush of leaves after the spongy moth caterpillars have stopped feeding, in late June-early July. Visit fpr.vermont.gov/spongy-moth for more information.
