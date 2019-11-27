Around town
Information nightCHITTENDEN — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will host a free information night for girls and parents from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road.
‘Free Indeed’
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Middletown Springs Community Church will hold the annual Christmas “Free Indeed” Event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7. Donations of gifts, toys, games, clothing, household items, etc., collected year-long are ready to be given away. Everything is, indeed, free.
Open House
PLYMOUTH NOTCH — The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site hosts the free “Coolidge Holiday Open House” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The Coolidge Birthplace will be decorated as it would have been in 1872, the year Coolidge was born. The open house has been selected as a 2019-20 “Top 10 Winter Event” by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.
Basket raffle
POULTNEY — A Basket Raffle to benefit St. Raphael’s Roof Restoration Fund will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at 21 East Main St., Poultney. Tickets will be available to purchase at the door.
Holiday party
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill invites the community to the free Holiday Party and Art Auction from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 145 East Main St., Poultney. Also featured are a sing-along with the Harry Drum Jazz Trio, New England turkey pot pie, homemade cookies and cider.
Senior dinner
RUTLAND — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., office will host a senior holiday dinner at noon Thursday, Dec. 12, at Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St. in Rutland. RSVP by Monday, Dec. 9, at 773-1853.
Library gets grant
PAWLET — Pawlet Library receives Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) grant to collaborate with Mettawee School. The grant provides $2,000 in new children’s books for the library and $500 in new children’s books for the Mettawee Community School. Additionally, the award includes two professional storytelling presentations for all students in grades K-6 in the school, and two presentations for local child care provider Meadow Wee Day Care.
Births
Mercy E. Kaufman
A daughter, Mercy Evelyn, was born Oct. 21, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Jeanne and Scott Kaufman, of Rutland.
Deacon J. Woodard
A son, Deacon John, was born Nov. 14, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Brittney Matte and Daulton Woodard, of Rutland.
Felicity M. Beaudry
A daughter, Felicity Mae, was born Nov. 15, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Samantha Keister and Dylan Beaudry, of Rutland.
Hunter H. Hutchins
A son, Hunter Hugh, was born Nov. 15, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Sierra Quenneville and Colby Hutchins, of Brandon.
Axel D. Link
A son, Axel David, was born Nov. 17, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Miranda and Nolan Link, of Rutland.
Addison R. Bashaw
A daughter, Addison Rose, was born Nov. 22, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Tabitha Sargent and Lucas Bashaw, of Castleton.
RRMC news
Pop-Up Shop
RUTLAND — Visit the Pop-Up Shop from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Taso 2 Event Space, 28 Center St., downtown Rutland. Browse unique, locally made, specialty items from Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Gift Shop. Also featured are a drawing to win a Willow Tree figurine, wine and nibbles plus a cash bar from 4 to 8 p.m. A portion of sales on select items benefit hospital programs and services.
Healing and hope
RUTLAND — The community is invited to a panel discussion of current initiatives, services and resources available to individuals and family members dealing with addiction, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Tuttle Hall, 71 Clement Road, Rutland. The panel presentation will include Clay Gilbert, director of Substance Abuse at Evergreen Services; Commander Matt Prouty, Rutland City Police and executive director Project Vision; Tracie Haulk, executive director, Turning Point Center; an individual recovering from addiction; and a family member who will address the positive impact of treatment interventions. A question-and-answer session will immediately follow. For more information and to register, visit www.rrmc.org or call 772-2400.
