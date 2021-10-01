YOUTH NEWS
4-H opportunitiesBURLINGTON — The start of the new 4-H year brings new opportunities for youths, ages 5-18, to enroll in a club and for adults to volunteer to support 4-H programming and events. for more information, contact the UVM Extension State 4-H Office, toll-free at (800) 571-0668 or (802) 651-8343.
AROUND STATE
Maple 100
The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, along with several partners, are bringing together the foliage season and the maple industry in a statewide campaign offering visitors and Vermonters the chance to rediscover favorite Vermont maple snacks, treats and local products, as well as discover new ways to enjoy Vermont treats. For more information, visit VTMaple100.com
Abuse prevention
Prevent Child Abuse Vermont offers two virtual training programs. Adults who are parents, caregivers, teachers and other professionals need the skills to recognize grooming and pre-offending, boundary violating behaviors in others. Additionally, adults need to know how to intervene to prevent grooming from escalating into abuse. This interactive training covers essential information for all adults to be better prepared to recognize grooming behaviors and intervene to protect children from sexual abuse.
“Training of Trainers: The Healthy Relationships Project” from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 12, 13, 14, via Zoom — This interactive real time platform will equip attendees with the knowledge and skills to facilitate all elements of The Healthy Relationships Project’s three school-based programs: Care for Kids (pre-K to Grade 2), We Care Elementary (Grades 3 to 6), and SAFE-T (Grades 7 and 8).
“Facilitator Training in: Overcoming Barriers to Protecting Children from Sexual Abuse” from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 26, 27, 28, via Zoom — This interactive real time platform will equip attendees with the knowledge and skills to facilitate Overcoming Barriers to Protecting Children from Sexual Abuse.
VGS rebates
Vermont Gas Systems announced it is increasing financial rebates to help more low- and moderate-income Vermonters weatherize their homes. Starting Jan.1, 2022, VGS will offer qualifying single-family homeowners an incentive to cover 75% of comprehensive weatherization project costs up to $5,000, providing an affordable option to reduce energy expenses, improve comfort, and lower their carbon footprint.
VGS customers with household income less than 120% of Vermont’s area median income (AMI) will be eligible. Of the area VGS serves, 120% of AMI for a family of four ranges from $104,800 in Addison County to $110,000 in Chittenden and Franklin counties. Customers who have household incomes of less than 80% AMI may qualify for even larger rebates, depending on eligibility.
Visit www.vgsvt.com/residential-energy-services for more information.
Voter registration
In recognition of National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 28 this year, Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos encouraged Vermonters to register to vote, or to update their voter registration information online at mvp.vermont.gov or in person through your town or city clerk.
Any Vermonter who obtains or renews a driver’s license is automatically registered to vote, as long as they are eligible and do not opt out. This process, called automatic voter registration, also helps improve the accuracy of the voter checklist, through constant voter information updates. Vermont law allows 17-year-olds to register, and vote in primary elections, if they will be age 18 by the General Election.
Preservation funding
The Preservation Trust of Vermont has been awarded $659,000 from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program grant, administered by the National Park Service. These grants mark the third year of funding for the program named in honor of the late Paul Bruhn, president of the Preservation Trust of Vermont for nearly 40 years. Sub-grants awarded by the Preservation Trust will support preservation projects in rural Vermont.
As vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Patrick Leahy created and named the $7.5 million annual program to support rural communities working to revitalize historic properties in their communities of national, state and local significance in order to restore, protect and foster economic development in rural villages and downtown areas.
Congress appropriates funding for the program through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF). The HPF uses revenue from federal oil leases on the Outer Continental Shelf, providing assistance for a broad range of preservation projects without expending tax dollars. The program is administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.
Three grants awarded
The National Park Service, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Institute for Museum and Library Services, has awarded Save America’s Treasures (SAT) grants to three projects in Vermont totaling more than $967,000.
Vermont’s first National Historic Landmark, the Sen. Justin S. Morrill State Historic Site in Strafford: The major goal of the project is control of water intrusion into the 1851 house and address damage caused by excessive water-related conditions. The SAT grant provides $226,725 in funds to be matched by the State of Vermont’s Division for Historic Preservation.
Listed as a National Historic Landmark in 2001, Shelburne Farms 1889 Breeding Barn: This final phase of the preservation project, with the SAT grant of $500,000, will secure the structure from weather and water damage and enable maintenance planning.
In 1971, the Vermont Arts Council and University of Vermont art professor Paul Aschenbach decided to place 18 monumental abstract sculptures of marble and concrete at rest areas and pull-offs along the just-completed interstate highway corridors of Interstates 89 and 91. The State Curator’s Office in the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services will use this $241,208 grant to continue work with the recently established Friends of Sculpture on the Highway to conserve, re-site, and interpret this collection.
