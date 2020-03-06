Around town
Winter hikePOULTNEY — Slate Valley Trails is hosting one more Full Moon Hike this winter from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Fairgrounds Trailhead, 131 Town Farm Road in East Poultney. For questions and to RSVP, email info@slatevalleytrails.org or call 673-6990.
Library events
POULTNEY — Poultney Public Library events in March include: Story Time at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month; Bobcats Talk and Slideshow at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11; Trunkside Tales with Ted Lawrence at 1 p.m. Monday, March 23; and The Many Meanings of Maple at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28. For more information, call 287-5556.
CU celebration
CASTLETON — Castleton University celebrates Women’s History Month in March with the following events, and more:
“Every Woman Has a Story” at noon every Wednesday in the Alumni Room of Huden Dining Hall; a door rate of $4 per person for lunch is offered.
Castleton International Film Festival, 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 10-24 at Herrick Auditorium.
Dealing with Trauma Through Art, 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Jeffords Auditorium.
Women and Politics Since 1800, 55 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Jeffords Auditorium.
March events
CASTLETON — Castleton Community Center events in March include: Free Heart Health Fair from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, March 12; “Books for Boomers... (and others)” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18; AARP Safe Driving Course from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19. For more information and to register, call 468-3093.
Scholarship
RUTLAND — The 2020 Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship application is available for high school seniors, local college students or Rutland area medical community employees who are interested in pursuing a career in health care. The deadline to apply is March 15. For more information or to apply, visit http://bit.ly/MedScholarship2020 or call 747-3634.
Maple lore
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Maple lore and demonstrations, sweet treats from local kitchens, a raffle and a silent auction featuring local artists and craftspersons, merchants and professionals highlight the 32nd annual Maple Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Middletown Springs Historical Society. For more information, call 235-2376 or 235-2421.
Bingo
DORSET — “Bingo Fundraiser” will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Long Trail School in Dorset, to benefit the Red Fox Community School’s tuition assistance program.
Maplefest
POULTNEY — For Poultney’s Maplefest on Saturday, March 21, Slate Valley Trails will lead a short hike to a local sugarhouse (9 a.m. start, 2 miles), and a Bike Around ride beginning at the D&H Rail Trail in Poultney (10 a.m. start, 6 miles flat, mostly on road). For the more adventurous gravel bike rider, Analog Cycles of East Poultney is hosting their “Fifth Season Ride” with a 25- and 50-mile option, visiting local sugar houses. For more information, visit www.bikereg.com/analog-fifth-season-ramble.
Exploration
WINDSOR — From 10 am. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, state wildlife biologist Chris Bernier and state forester Tim Morton will lead a free, guided exploration of the varied habitats at Windsor Grasslands Wildlife Management Area, 1192 Marton Road, Windsor. To register, visit https://register-ed.com/events/view/158270.
Auction & Dance
RUTLAND — MSJ~CKS Annual Auction & Dance will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Holiday Inn, Rutland. This adult-only evening supports Rutland County Catholic schools. Tickets are $15 per person. Donations are also welcome. For more information, email mharvey@msjvermont.net or call 236-3485.
F&W hearings
MONTPELIER — Hunters, landowners and those interested in deer and moose should attend the Vermont Fish and Wildlife public hearings being held in March. The hearings for southern Vermont are scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. as follows:
Monday, March 23 – on deer and moose at Middlebury Union Middle School, 48 Deerfield Lane, Middlebury.
Thursday, March 26 – on deer at Putney Central School, 182 Westminster Road, Putney.
Botanist talk
RUTLAND — Robert Popp, state botanist, will talk about the rare and endangered plants of Vermont at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Grace Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 8 Court St., Rutland. For more information, email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
Sewing bee
CASTLETON — Caren Helm of Fair Haven is hosting the fourth local sewing bee for the “Dress a Girl Around the World” program from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Castleton American Legion, Post 50, Route 4A in Bomoseen. She will teach participants how to make the dress and hopes to collect 250 dresses by April. So far, she has 203 finished dresses. Donations of at least one yard of cotton fabric and notions are welcome. For more information and to register, call 265-2145 or email carenhelm2@gmail.com.
Births
Harper M. Dunbar
A daughter, Harper Michelle-Ann, was born Feb. 18, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Julie Johnson and Kevin Dunbar of Poultney.
Parker J. Eddy
A son, Parker James, was born Feb. 19, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Jackie and Jeremy Eddy of Rutland.
Hayden J. Briar
A son, Hayden Jeffrey, was born Feb. 24, 2020, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Blake and Marissa (Colburn) Briar of West Rutland.
Phoenix E. Rosa
A daughter, Phoenix Eveliz, was born March 3, 2020, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Heather Lamoureux and Lexander Rosa of Shoreham.
Emma R. Swift
A daughter, Emma Ray, was born March 3, 2020, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Jason and Charlotte (Terhune) Swift of Whitehall, New York.
College students
The following local residents made the 2019 fall dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York:
Nina King of Bellows Falls, hospitality and tourism management; John McCarroll of Rutland, software engineering; Dylan Moore of Rutland, electrical engineering; and Ethan Sulik-Doty of Whiting, electrical engineering program.
Honor rolls
Proctor J.-Sr. High School
Winter 2020 Principals list
Grade 12: Miranda Martin, Joseph Valerio.
Grade 11: Catherine Cameron, Andrew Colvin, Brennon Crossmon, Victoria George, Hope Kelley, Taylor Kennedy, Madison Lee, Conner McKearin, Hailey Pendleton, Sawyer Perkins, Camden Richardson, Janaya Richardson, Maeve Sheehe, Katelyn Storey, Rachel Stuhlmueller, Lucy Tate, Sydney Wood.
Grade 10: Hunter Bridge, Ashley Coltey, Reagan Dean, Laci French, Maggie McKearin, Thomas Pecor, Katelynn Regula.
Grade 9: Bryson Bourn, Jenna Davine, Valerie Johnson, Ryan Keener, Elijah Rue, Owen Saceric, Alexandra Ward.
Grade 8: Nathan Cameron, Olivia Gianni, Cadence Goodwin, Aidan Hall, Brookelyn Kimball, Grace King.
Grade 7: Kaden Austin, Emily Burns, Brendan Coltey, Mitchell Knowles, Aleea Richardson, Mallee Richardson.
