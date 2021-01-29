School news
HONOR ROLL
Otter Valley Union and Middle High School
2020-21 Quarter 1
Scholars’ List
Grade 12: Josie Cone, Grace Coolidge, Bonnie Moore, Mia Politano.
Grade 11: Olivia Depatie, Alice Keith, Anna Kerr, Maggie Loyzelle, JoAnna Ray, Gunnar Tinsman.
Grade 10: Brooke Bertrand, Bryn Blanchard, Ella Brytowski, Keith Carrara, Wyatt Fitz Gerald, Kailey Frary, Sydney Gallo, Pajua Gamba, Jaden Grace, Alexis Hayes, Andrew Kenyon, Morgan Landesman, Ryleigh LaPorte, Anna Lee, Mackenzie McKay, Olivia Miner, Genevieve Mott, Cadence Muth, Eliza Norford, Emily Peduto, Elena Politano, Ryan Snow, Morgan White.
Grade 9: Abigail Hayes, Sally O’Brien.
Principal’s List
Grade 12: Sydney Singh.
Grade 11: Toby Mills.
Grade 10: Matthew Greeno, Kendra Mallette, Gavin Parry.
Grade 9: Crystal Jackson, Owen Thomas.
Grade 8: Laura Allen, Elisha Bagley, Jordan Bertrand, Caleb Brytowski, Luke Calvin, Savanna Cook, Patrick Daly, Lily Dame, Randi Lancour, Matelin LaPorte, Oliver Lavelle, Sara Loyzelle, Jaylee Mac Jarrett, Kiera Mallette, Kaylee Maloy, Jackson Marks, Brendan McLoughlin, Betts Mendoza, Ian Miner, Sophie Moore, Lauren Palmer, Noel Pearsons, Drew Pelkey, Lucas Politano, Alyssa Raymond, Rowen Steen, Sophia Swasey, Nolan Tripp.
Grade 7: Alexis Beaulieu, Kaya Blaisdell, Breanna Bovey, Jordan Capen, Riley Connaughton, Logan Denis, Hannah Desabrais, Marissa Dick, Drake Felkl, Brody Fischer, Micheala Hobbs, Jackson Howe, Marissa Johnson, Tearsa LaRock, Madison Mitchell, Chloe Mol, Vivian Mott, Kathleen O’Brien, Brady Quenneville, Noelle Seigle, Jeremiah Shaw, Allissa Snow, Braeden Waldie, Jacob Warrell.
Honor Roll
Ungraded: Sarah Dolney, Mickeen Hogan, Chauncey Moncrief.
Grade 12: Marie Hudy, Cole Letourneau, Mallory Lufkin, Jessica Malbon, Karlton McDonough, Tony Mills, Jadynn Pope, Shelby Siliski, Brianna Stevens Clark, Brian Thornton, William Whitney.
Grade 11: Raluca Burtch, Marissa Connors, Jade Flanders, Brittney Jackson, Cooper Johnson, Olivia Keith, Nicholas Parker, Bella Pitts, Devin Pitts, Evan Renfrew, Dylan Stevens Clark, Evan Thomas, Kieran Williams.
Grade 10: Benjamin Adams, Matthew Bryant, Alex Degennaro, Makenna Dick, Zoe Elliott, Hayden Fischer, Cebelle Hull, Gabrielle Lackard, Cade Landesman, Dylan Lear, Katelyn Lee, Benjamin Lufkin, Kiley Martin, Alyssa McRae, Grace O’Connell, Alivia Sheldrick, Aiden Sumner, Casey Sue Thompson, John Woodbury.
Grade 9: Elizabeth Atherton, Chase Biondi, Mason Bushee, Peyton Chisamore, Kayleigh Corey, Aiden Decker, Delaney Fielder, Hannah Greeno, Devin Hemingway, Alexis Holbrook Duval, Jayden Ihinger, Olivia Kalinowski, Baker LaRock, Savannah Mitchell, Lily Morgan, Kylee Raymond, Isaiah Wood.
Grade 8: Addison Boynton, Christina Carrara, Andrew Easter, Makenna Gatchet, Aileanna Hellmuth, Lucas Johnson, Grace Kenyon, Brennen Ketcham, Miley Lape, Kaiden Lee, Logan Letourneau, Hayden Lutkus, Joshua Malbon, Ivy Manchester, Noah Paul, Jazmin Rivera, Audrey Utter, Ryan Walker.
Grade 7: Jaydon Connors, Connor Denis, Dylan Derby, Zachary Dragon, Thomas Given, Mariska Harding, Lucas Kendrick, Rachel Kingston, Madyson Lape, Ryan Li, Lillyana Mahoney, Austin Mallory, Aubriana Marchinkowski, Benjamin McGuigan, Brianna Mulcahy, Kathleen Pape, Brianna Sheldrick, Mason Stewart.
COLLEGE NEWS
Kyla Dodge-Goshea of Brandon and Connor Parker of Rutland were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts.
Springfield (Massachusetts) College named Acadia Harding of Middletown Springs to the fall 2020 dean’s list.
Cassie Pearce of Danby received fall 2020 dean’s list honors at Fairfield (Connecticut) University.
Rutland residents Alexis Robertson, Dance major, and Austin Robertson, Government and Anthropology major, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s high honors list at Connecticut College in New London.
SUNY New Paltz, New York, named Robyn Denofer of Rutland to the fall 2020 dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison named Grace Usilton of Cornwall, Katherine Koehler of Middlebury, and Lucas Sears of North Clarendon to the fall 2020 dean’s list.
AROUND TOWN
Birdseed sale
BRANDON — Rutland County Audubon is holding its annual winter birdseed sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Blue Seal Farm and Home store, 57 Alta Wood in Brandon. Replenish your birdseed supply, buy an Audubon hat and join RCAS. Get your bird questions answered and prepare for the Great Backyard Bird Count. For more information, email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
MLK contest
RUTLAND TOWN —Congratulations to Rutland Town School sixth-grader, Sophia Cavalieri, for an Honorable Mention Award for her entry into the 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Poster/Essay Contest. The poster submissions will be posted on the Vermont Bar Association website and printed in the Winter Edition of the Vermont Bar Journal.
AROUND Vt.
Virtual Ice Fishing Festival
RUTLAND — With the 2021 winter ice fishing season underway, and Free Fishing Day coming up Saturday, Jan. 30, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced they have created an online Virtual Ice Fishing Festival to help new anglers learn about ice fishing equipment, gear and techniques.
According to department fisheries biologist Shawn Good, what would have been the eighth-annual festival this year had to be canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions and state guidelines.
To access the department’s new Virtual Ice Fishing Festival online, visit: bit.ly/vtfw0129. Once viewers enter the Virtual Ice Fishing Festival, they will have a 360-degree view of Lake Rescue in Plymouth, and nine learning stations to choose from. They will be able to move from station to station, watching each video at their own pace, and learn the various facets of ice fishing.
