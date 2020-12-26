BIRTHS
Rutland Regional Medical Center
A daughter, Annie Rey Wark, was born Dec. 1, 2020, to Jimmy and Catherine Wark, of Pittsford.
A daughter, Rory Rosalie Russ, was born Dec. 8, 2020, to William Russ and Kimberly Guyette, of Rutland.
A daughter, Averie Kristine Mason, was born Dec. 16, 2020, to Robert and Deanna Mason, of Poultney.
COLLEGE NEWS
Monika Ganguly-Kiefner, of Wallingford, graduated with a master’s degree in Sustainable Peacebuilding from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Nursing.
Ryan Gardner, of Chittenden, graduated with a Certificate of Critical Infrastructure Protection from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Girl Scouts
BEDFORD, N.H. — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, the council serving nearly 10,000 girls across New Hampshire and Vermont, offers a variety of in-person and virtual programs for girls from kindergarten through Grade 12, including ready-made curriculum for homeschoolers. Visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org for more information.
AROUND THE STATE
Laboratory renamedMONTPELIER — Friends, family and past work colleagues from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, the State of Vermont, the U.S. Geological Survey as well as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, gathered virtually to acknowledge the career accomplishments and contributions of Dr. Cassidy Hahn Shaw with the dedication and renaming of Fish & Wildlife’s new fish health laboratory the Dr. Cassidy Hahn Shaw Fish Health Laboratory.
Shaw previously was a fisheries biologist and research assistant for the USGS Leetown Science Center, a past research microbiologist with the USDA National Center for Cool and Coldwater Aquaculture Research, a past Fish & Wildlife fish health biologist and most recently fish culture operations manager. Prior to her resignation from the department because of health reasons, Shaw was instrumental in the final completion and installation of the new fish health laboratory.
Cancer rehab BURLINGTON — University of Vermont Cancer Center patients throughout Vermont and upstate New York are physical and mental health support right from the comfort of their own homes. The Steps to Wellness is a free, 12-week exercise, nutrition and education program to support cancer patients both during and after treatment.
When COVID-19 took hold in March 2020, the rehab team transformed the program to a virtual format enabling an increasing number of patients from a larger geographical region to participate. UVM Medical Center and Health Network patients can self-refer into the free, virtual program or can talk to their provider about accessing Steps to Wellness.
Latinx farmworkers
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont Extension recently received a $62,469 grant to support food security for the Latinx migrant farmworker community in Vermont. The grant from Shaw’s Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Initiative will be used to facilitate access to food for 400 farmworkers and their family members, primarily in areas with a Shaw’s supermarket. However, other gift funds will be used to ensure anyone in the target audience will receive assistance regardless of location.
The project will improve access to fresh produce and dry goods, including an expanded volunteer network to collaborate with local food shelves and gleaning projects to offer home deliveries of culturally familiar foods to food-insecure households. The funding also will also develop educational materials in Spanish that facilitate access to food through food shelves and home gardens. Visit go.uvm.edu/farmworker for more information.
Farm managementBURLINGTON — Vermont agricultural producers interested in working with a farm advisory team to make strategic planning decisions are encouraged to apply to the University of Vermont Farm Management Team Program. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 15. There is no cost to participate, and all types of farm operations are eligible. To download the application, visit http://go.uvm.edu/ag-risk and click on the FMT Producer Application link under Farm Management Team Program or email Jake Jacobs, Farm Management Team Program coordinator, at jake.jacobs@uvm.edu or call (802) 656-7356 to request an application.
