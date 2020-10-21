Around town
Deer reporting
MONTPELIER — Hunters who harvest a deer during Vermont’s Oct. 24 and 25 youth and novice deer weekend are encouraged to bring their deer between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to one of 17 biological reporting stations shown below, to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population.
R&L Archery, 70 Smith St., Barre; Buck Stop Mini Mart, 7373 Main St., Bennington; West Enosburg Country Store, 2394 West Enosburg Road, Enosburg Falls; Guilford Country Store, Saturday only, 475 Coolidge Highway, Guilford; Riteway Sports Inc. 241 Wolcott St., Hardwick; M&R Guns & Ammo, 79 Gore Road, Highgate; Bob’s Quick Stop, 6196 Route 14, Irasburg; Jericho General Store, 53 Vermont 15, Jericho; Lead & Tackle, 31 Middle St., Lyndon; Rack N Reel, 5343, Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven; Buxton’s Country Store, 499 Main St., Orwell; Keith’s Country Store, 4085, Route 7, Pittsford; Cones Point General Store, 3816 Route 30 South, Poultney; Singleton’s Store, Sunday only, 356 Main St., Proctorsville; Tracy’s Midway, 5326 VT Route 14, Sharon; Windsor Fire Department; 29 Union St., Windsor.
For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com
VCAAP Applications
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets (VAAFM) announces the re-launch of the Vermont COVID-19 Agriculture Assistance Program (VCAAP) Dairy Application and the VCAAP Agriculture/Working Lands Application, to address the pandemic impact on agricultural communities. All are encouraged to apply now. The deadline for both applications is at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15 and applications are reviewed on a first-come-first-served basis until all funds are expended. For more information, visit: agriculture.vermont.gov/covid-19-information/vermont-covid-19-agriculture-assistance-program.
VCAAP also launched two new programs. The new VCAAP Farmers’ Market Application deadline is Friday, Nov. 6. The application is open to farmers’ markets with less than $10,000 in annual gross sales. Eligible applicants can apply for up to $2,000. The new VCAAP Farm to School Application deadline is Monday, Nov. 2. The application is open to schools and licensed or registered child care providers. Eligible applicants can apply for up to $10,000.
Library receives grants
PAWLET — Pawlet Public Library recently received two grant awards, one for general operating support, and the other for the Library Community Connector’s work in furthering transportation initiatives in the Pawlet Town Plan.
Vermont Humanities awarded the library a Cultural Relief Grant in the amount of $5,000 for general operating support. This program is a partnership between the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities to provide rapid-response funding to arts and humanities organizations facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pawlet Library is one of seven small organizations in Vermont that received an AARP-Vermont Community Action Grant, part of a program aimed at preparing Vermont cities and towns for the rapidly aging demographic shift, recognizing assets and opportunities in the areas of housing, mobility and community engagement. The library was awarded $3,000 to support its Community Connector, Sara Young, in working with the Pawlet Planning Commission and the Pawlet Select Board to further two transportation initiatives in the 2016 Town Plan that would improve overall mobility and pedestrian access in Pawlet village.
Springfield Rotary
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Rotary Club has utilized a $3,500 Rotary Global Grant to make donations to Springfield Fire Department and Vermont Food Bank/Springfield Family Center to assist with COVID-19 response and recovery needs.
The Rotary Club presented the Springfield Fire Department with a check for $2,000 to purchase Personal Protective Equipment for the department’s first responders.
The Rotary Club also sent $1,500 of the grant funds to Vermont Food Bank to provide a credit for the local Springfield Family Center to access food to the community’s less fortunate.
Emergency supplies
BURLINGTON — If a storm, family illness or other emergency make it difficult to get to the store, Susan Bodette with the University of Vermont Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) recommends always having a two-week supply of shelf-stable food on hand. You can find a recommended list of storage-friendly foods that can be adjusted to your family’s needs at go.uvm.edu/14dayshopping along with tips for storage and several nutritious recipes.
When making your list, include staples from all five food groups (fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods and dairy). Look for healthier options such as low or no-salt, no-sugar-added canned goods and whole grain pasta, rice, breads and cereals. Unseasoned frozen vegetables are useful to add to recipes and soups or as an inexpensive side for any meal.
Open boxes of food and other resealable containers carefully, so you can close them tightly after each use. For protection from pests, empty open packages of sugar, dried fruits and nuts into screw-top jars or air-tight canisters. Before using any food item, check for signs of spoilage. Discard any canned foods in swollen, dented or corroded cans.
The nutrition educator recommends stocking up on nonprescription drugs such as pain relievers, cough and cold medicines, stomach remedies and fluids with electrolytes such as sports drinks. Be sure to have a supply of health and cleaning supplies such as bleach, tissues, a thermometer, disposable gloves, soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizers.
Visit www.uvm.edu/extension/efnep for more information.
Births
A daughter, Isabell Ray St. Lawrence, was born Oct. 6, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Patrick and Nicole St. Lawrence of Rutland.
A son, Henry Shane-John Davis, was born Oct. 9, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Edward Davis Jr. and Lexie Goble of Castleton.
A daughter, Kinzleigh Lee Bowen, was born Oct. 14, 2020, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Kailee Hewitt and Reid Bowen of Fair Haven.
College news
Jessica Cassarino of Rutland graduated from Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.
Alden Bishop, Danielle Laird, both of Chittenden, and Ursula Martin of West Pawlet graduated with bachelor’s degrees from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.
