BIRTHS
Gifford Medical CenterA daughter, Senua Raven Faith Bennett, was born May 20, 2021, to Nicole Duval and Nickolas Bennett, of Randolph.
A son, Brently Xavier Amell, was born May 23, 2021, to Heather Lewis and Matthew Amell, of Northfield.
A daughter, Evelyn Susanne Williams, was born May 20, 2021 to Sean and Morgan Williams, of West Pawlet.
COLLEGE NEWS
CASTLETON — Castleton University has been named the recipient of a $25,000 Vermont Internship Program Grant, funded by the Vermont Department of Labor (VDOL). This funding will be used to develop the Castleton Vermont Internship Program, which will provide $1,500 in need-based stipends to low-income and first-generation Castleton students completing internships.
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”
Visit registrar.wisc.edu/deans_list.htm to view an online listing. For questions or concerns about eligibility, email deanslist-registrar@em.wisc.edu
Middlebury
Katherine Koehler, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Annie Lapiner, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
North Clarendon
Lucas Sears, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
AMES, Iowa — More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Proctor
Erica May, of Proctor, Civil Engineering.
POTSDAM, N.Y. — Students have been named Presidential Scholars for the Spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Alisha Arshad, of Rutland, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Caden S. Beamis, of North Clarendon, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering, was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Kelsey Gale Sheehe, of North Clarendon, a freshman majoring in applied mathematics and statistics, was named a Presidential Scholar for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Luc August Carmel, of Chittenden, a junior majoring in innovation and entrepreneurship, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Jack Peter Stahura, of Chittenden, a sophomore majoring in engineering and management, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
GROVE CITY, Pa. — Charlie Hubbell, a music education major at Grove City College from Rutland, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the Spring 2021 semester.
WORCESTER, Mass. — Chloe Burkett, of Wallingford received a bachelor of arts degree from College of the Holy Cross.
Dakota “Kody” Thomas McFarren, of West Rutland, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education and English from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
UVM Commencement
In a first-ever hybrid in-person/virtual commencement ceremony, the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine will celebrate its Class of 2021 M.D. graduates on Sunday, May 23, at a ceremony beginning at 3 p.m. at UVM’s Patrick Gymnasium and via Zoom. (Link to the event livestream on YouTube.)
A total of 94 of the Larner College of Medicine’s 110 Class of 2021 medical graduates will partake in the ceremony, with roughly 40 participating in-person. All in-person participants are complying with UVM’s strict COVID-19 safety protocols.
Among the Class of 2021 members receiving their M.D.s during the May 23 ceremony are:
Juan Conde, Ph.D., a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient, who is grateful that U.S. medical schools like UVM’s Larner College of Medicine allowed admission to “Dreamers” like him. When he was 9 years old, Conde’s mother brought him and his brother from Mexico to Texas, where he graduated from high school, college, and graduate school. Upon arrival in Vermont, he pushed lawmakers for a solution that would allow DACA recipients to stay in the U.S. Supported by Congressman Peter Welch, his influence reached the floor of the U.S. Congress when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi read his words during her hours-long filibuster in February 2018. Since losing his mother to cancer when he was in college, Conde aims to specialize in oncology and will complete an internal medicine residency at University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals in Seattle. Conde will participate in person.
Kathryn Kurchena and Sean Meagher, who got engaged on Match Day — March 19 — when they found out where they would be doing their residencies. A native of Rutland, Kurchena first worked in ecology/environmental science but yearned for greater human connection. A job at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center sent her on the path to medical school and observing her mentor in the operating room during her obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN) rotation clinched her specialty choice. She will be doing an OB/GYN residency at Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island/Brown University where, coincidentally, her fiancé, Meagher, was born. Meagher grew up in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, and discovered his passion for medicine during a college internship working with a multidisciplinary team helping children and families adopt healthier eating, fitness, and lifestyle habits. A pivotal moment came during his internal medicine clerkship, where he had the opportunity to develop the kind of personal connections with patients that lead to high-quality care. Meagher hopes to pursue a cardiology fellowship after completing an internal medicine residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Mass. They will participate remotely.
MILITARY NEWS
Cadet Gabriel Christian Lajeunesse, son of USAF Lt. Col.(Ret.) Gabriel C. and Kristen Lajeunesse of Montpelier, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. While there, he studied Engineering Management. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Infantry branch and will report to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for his first assignment.
AROUND STATE
Appliance recycling
WINOOSKI — An Efficiency Vermont limited-time program offers Vermonters with secondary refrigerators and freezers, as well as old window air conditioners and dehumidifiers, cash back for old-but-working appliances. All recycled units should be in working condition, owned by the customer, and there is a limit of four units per household.
Pickup provided by ARCA Recycling is free. Each unit will be tested at the recycling facility to verify they are in working order. A check will be sent to the customer for $50 for refrigerators and freezers and $20 for window air conditioners and dehumidifiers. Pickup dates are through July 31.
To sign up, visit www.efficiencyvermont.com/recycle or call ARCA at (888) 998-6323.
VTF&W
Fishing events
MONTPELIER — Vermont’s annual statewide Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 12, this year.
Regular bass season will opens June 12 as well, and will extend through the last day of November. Outside those dates, anglers can fish for bass on open water on a catch-and-release basis with artificial lures and flies only on waters that are not seasonally closed.
The World Fishing Network recently named Lake Champlain one of the seven best smallmouth bass lakes in North America and characterized it as “perhaps the best lake in all of North America for both quality largemouth and smallmouth bass.” Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com for more information.
Leave fawns alone
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says deer fawns are being born this time of year and asks that people avoid disturbing or picking them up. For the safety of all wildlife, taking a wild animal into captivity is illegal in Vermont. Vermont deer biologist Nick Fortin says it is best to keep your distance because the fawn’s mother is almost always nearby. When people see a small fawn alone, they often mistakenly assume it is helpless, lost or needing to be rescued. Fortin offered these tips:
— Deer nurse their young at different times during the day and often leave their young alone for long periods of time. These animals are not lost. Their mother knows where they are and will return.
— Deer normally will not feed or care for their young when people are close by.
— Deer fawns will imprint on humans and lose their natural fear of people, which can be essential to their survival.
— Keep domestic pets under control at all times. Dogs often will kill fawns and other baby animals.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
