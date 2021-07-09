BIRTHS
A son, John Roderick Blake, was born June 22, 2021, at Gifford Medical Center, to Thomas and Marissa (Davis) Blake, of Rutland.
A son, Brady Beaux Hanaburg, was born June 24, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Jessica and Thomas Hanaburg, of Fair Haven.
A son Deimos Velez, was born June 25, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Nikkole Noel and David Velez, of Rutland.
Twin daughters, Joelle Addilyn Cram and Maeve Quinn Cram, were born July 1, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Veronica Parker and Duncan Cram Jr., of Poultney.
A daughter, Rinzley Rose Cuccurullo, was born July 1, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Candie Kalinowski and Chris Cuccurullo, of Rutland.
COLLEGE NEWS
Community College of Vermont spring 2021 academic honors:
President’s list — Alexander Polli, of Brandon; MaKayla Woodbury, of Castleton; Nancy Roller, of Killington; and Ethan Lafrancois, of Rutland.
Dean’s list — Evan Diaz, Calysta Hayes, both of Brandon; Stiles Loper, Dominic Posch, both of Fair Haven; Camen Lackney, of Mendon; Elaine Gaetano, Rosa Kehoe, both of Middlebury; Richard Barnhart, of Mount Holly; Hannah Duncan, of North Clarendon; Nellie Dudley, Micah Garland, Ariella Hamilton, Juli Lapham-Reed, Christine Santoro, William Smith, all of Rutland; Haley Curtis, of Sudbury; Owen Ahearn, of Wallingford; Cole Michael, of West Rutland; and Roger Gagnon, Shayla Phillips, both of Whiting.
Honors list — Sarah Johnson, of Belmont; Ruby Carter, Dannielle Dupoise, both of Brandon; Molly Nickerson, of Chittenden; Loyal Broughton, of Cornwall; Kelcey Doane, Kathryn Hutchins, Laura Pelletier, Sharai Thayer, all of Fair Haven; Danyelle Joaquin, of Killington; Olga Pschorr, of Leicester; Rebecca Hanley, Shannon Larose, Saddie Roy, all of Middlebury; Emma Wallace, of Middletown Springs; Will Gregory, of North Clarendon; Equis Waite, of Pawlet; Kayla Davine, of Pittsford; Rosaree Gatchalian, of Proctor; Arliene Belock, Suzi Davis, Breeauna Ellison, Amber Everett, Alexandra Harrison, Breanna Lapre, Susan Lawrence, Sierra Madison, Meagan Santana, Miranda Schroth, Scarlett Self, William Toner, all of Rutland; Amber Thornton, of Salisbury; Janine Smith, of Tinmouth; Kate Goetz, Danielle Woodman, both of Wallingford; Jennifer Book, of West Haven; Darcie Gannon, of West Pawlet; Crystal Hartman, Carissa Johnston, Kristina Perry, all of West Rutland; Sabrina Bell, of Weybridge; and Katie Mitchell, of Whiting.
Jared Schauer, of Middlebury, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
AROUND TOWN
Music with ice creamCASTLETON — The Castleton Community Center will have four professional musicians from the Killington Music Festival perform Wednesday July 14, at the Center. Weather permitting, the concert will be held outside in the shelter. Seating is available at picnic tables, but it is recommended you bring your lawn chair. The Ice Cream Social, courtesy of Stewart’s Shops, starts at 6:30 p.m. The concert starts at 7 p.m. For more information, call 468-3093.
Caregivers course
BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging will host “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” six-week course virtually from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays beginning July 23 through Aug. 27.
The free course is offered to those who are caring for family members, friends and neighbors, among others, and is designed to give participants the tools to be effective while ensuring they are taking care of themselves, as well. The class is not intended for career caregivers who are employed by a health care, home care or hospice service.
To pre-register by the Friday, July 16, deadline, call 772-7835 or email abrush@svcoa.net.
Fourth of July
POULTNEY — The Poultney Fourth of July Celebration, the first big event in the area since most COVID restrictions were lifted, competition results are:
The winners of the annual Lake St Catherine Boat Parade held Saturday were:
— Most Patriotic, boat #19, Laura Frost; Runner-up, boat#20, Chris Conte.
— Funniest, boat #12, Sarah Conine; Runner-up, boat #4, Laurie Miller.
— Most Original, boat #2, the Roth family; Runner-up, boat #21, the Bilotta family.
— Best Overall, Tonia and Paul Ramirez; Runner-up, boat #2, the Roth family.
The Martin Devlin Memorial Fun Run winner was VNA and Hospice of Southwestern Vermont; the run raised a total of $1,400.
The Poultney Fourth of July parade, “Slate Valley Celebrates and Remembers,” winners were:
— “Business That Best Depicts The Theme,” Young At Heart Club.
— “Most Patriotic,” Knights of Columbus.
— “Float That Best Depicts The Theme,” Slate Valley Trails.
— “Most Photogenic,” Poultney Public Library.
— “Best Depicts The Organization,” Revive Church.
Wiles honored by Girl Scouts
BRANDON — Vermont National Guard Specialist Christina Wiles, of Brandon, 21, a Gold Award Girl Scout, will receive the new Gold Award Military Ribbon released by Girl Scouts of the USA. This ribbon was designed to honor Gold Award Girl Scouts participating in military-affiliated programs, as well as alums pursuing careers in the military. She became a Gold Award Girl Scout in 2018, creating a mentoring project between Middlebury Union High School students and Mary Hogan Elementary schoolchildren. The high school students helped younger children with reading, writing, sports, school projects and more. She joined the Vermont National Guard in 2017 and is now a specialist in the military.
Scholarship winners
RUTLAND — The recipients of the 2021 Heritage Family Credit Union Scholarship were Paige Snyder from Mount Anthony Union High School, Matthew Haskins from Mill River Union High School, Cecily McCormack from Rutland High School and Efremia Geralis from Burr & Burton Academy. The $1,000 scholarship is to support a deserving high school senior who intends to pursue further education in an accredited undergraduate program at a college, trade school or university.
AROUND STATE
Fishing clinics
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering Introduction to Fishing Clinics held from 6 to 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday, July 21, at Heineberg Bridge Access Area on the Winooski River in Colchester and Thursday, July 22, on Otter Creek at Proctor Falls in Proctor.
The clinics are free and open to people of all ages and levels of experience, including those who have never fished before. Subjects covered will include ecology, knot-tying, fish identification, regulations, equipment and more. All equipment will be provided. Face coverings and social distancing are required for unvaccinated individuals.
Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com for preregistration, which is required. For more information, email Corey.Hart@vermont.gov or call 505-5562.
Outdoor recreation grants
MONTPELIER — Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation announced the launch of the 2021 Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative Community Grant Program and the Enhancement of Recreational Stewardship and Access Trail Grants. These programs will distribute over $6 million to municipalities and nonprofit organizations across Vermont. The funding for these programs comes from one-time general funds and is a portion of the more than $20 million Gov. Phil Scott directed for spending on outdoor recreation investments that support both short-term economic recovery and long-term stewardship of lands, waters, people and local economies. Visit fpr.vermont.gov/vorec-community-grant-program for more information.
