Around town
MENDON — Mendon Historical Society will present a free Vermont Humanities program at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Mendon Town Office, 34 U.S. Route 4. Deborah Lee Luskin will present “Getting from Here to There: A History of Roads and Settlement in Vermont.”
WEST RUTLAND — The 11th annual West Rutland Variety Show is at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at West Rutland Town Hall, 35 Marble St. Local talent is showcased to raise money for the West Rutland Food Shelf. Tickets are $8 for adult; $5 for seniors/children (under 12); $20 family.
Births
Dayton P. Brewer
A son, Dayton Peirce, was born Feb. 4, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Brittany and Kenneth Brewer of Rutland.
Adalynn A.M. Lemons
A daughter, Adalynn Aurora May, was born Feb. 6, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Hailey Jade Lemons, of Rutland.
Sarah M. Covino
A daughter, Sarah Margaret, was born Feb. 7, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Marny and Thomas Covino, of Pawlet.
Emeliah V. Reed
A daughter, Emeliah Violet, was born Feb. 8, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Kylie Moore and Jordan Reed, of West Rutland.
College News
Emma Hileman of Wallingford received a master’s degree in Social Work and Paul A. Kafer of Castleton received a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Music Education, from Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Amanda Gates, of Proctor, and Madison Chamberlain, Ryan Mangan, both of Rutland, were named to the fall 2019 president’s list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
Northern Vermont University in Vermont fall 2019 academic honors include:
President’s list — Ryan Napier, of Mount Holly, and Courtney Hier, of Rutland.
Dean’s list — Marita Conroy, of Bridport, Madelyn Page, of Chittenden, Yvonne Harrison, of Cornwall, Cady Ray, of Middletown Springs, April Sloan, of Proctor, and Nicholas Fish, of Rutland.
Breanna Vittum, of North Springfield, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Maine at Farmington.
The University of Maine at Orono fall 2019 dean’s list includes Jenny Kiernan, of Arlington; Ryann McLeod, Brady Rooker, both of Rutland; Andrew Czwakiel, of Springfield; and Wyatt McDermott, of Wells.
Noah D. Lunna, of Wallingford, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Phoebe Sargeant, of Rutland, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.
Molly Pfenning, of Rutland, is completing Colby-Sawyer College’s internship requirement this spring with REACH at YWCA in Manchester, New Hampshire. Pfenning is majoring in public health.
