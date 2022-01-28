BIRTHS
Gifford Medical CenterA son, Ryan Michael Baldwin, was born Dec. 12, 2021, to Alex and Emily (Lemieux) Baldwin, of Claremont, New Hampshire.
RRMC
A son, Kingston James Amoroso, was born Jan. 20, 2022, to Angelo and Megan Amoroso, of Brandon.
A son, Jackson Jerry Rajda, was born Jan. 20, 2022, to Brittany and James Rajda Jr., of North Clarendon.
A son, Joshua Mark Page, was born Jan. 21, 2022, to Mark and Jordan Page, of Cuttingsville.
A son, Rook Drace Myers, was born Jan. 25, 2022, to John and Beth Myers, of East Wallingford.
YOUTH NEWS
Girl Scouts
RUTLAND — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will present membership information from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at three locations: Northwest Elementary School library, 80 Pierpoint Ave.; Rutland Middle School cafeteria, 67 Library Ave.; and Northeast Primary School library, 117 Temple St. Planned for girls in K-Grade 3, older girls are also welcome, as well as parents and caregivers. RSVP to (888)-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org online.
CAP promotions
RUTLAND — Rutland Composite Squadron of the Vermont Wing of the Civil Air Patrol announced the promotions of five cadets: C/A1C Cayden Brown, C/SrA Bryce Connaughton, C/Msgt Weyland Larson, c/Msgt Benjamin Mead, and C/2dLt Eliana Sargent. Also recently announced was the promotion of C/2dLt sergeant as its new cadet commander, assuming the responsibility from C/2dLt Trevor Mackay. Promotions are earned through testing in leadership, drill, aerospace education and physical fitness.
The CAP Cadet Program is a year-round program where cadets fly, learn to lead, hike, camp and get in shape. Cadets must be at least age 12 and not yet age 19 years old. The Vermont Wing provides search-and-rescue and disaster relief missions, and other support, for many local and federal agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Vermont State Police, Vermont Air National Guard and others. Visit vtwg.cap.gov for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
Castleton University graduates from December 2021 include Caleb Lisai, of Bellows Falls; Julia Carone, Ethan Ringquist, Gabriel Schwartz, all of Bomoseen; Armand Klisivitch, of Brandon; Gregory Botz, Jacob Godfrey, Deven Israel, all of Castleton; Michael Knoepfel, of Hydeville; Kristopher Thomas, of North Clarendon; Isabelle Nichols, of Orwell; Morgan Rainville, of Poultney; Rachael Lee, Sierra Maxwell, Shelby Senecal, all of Rutland; and Michael Morgan, of Wallingford.
Griff Waryas, of Bellows Falls, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston.
John Otto, of Fair Haven, and Peter Wolosinski, of Middlebury, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
Fall 2021 dean’s list at Connecticut College in New London includes High Honors — Morgan Baughman, of Killington, Economics major; Alexis Robertson, of Rutland, Dance major; and Honors — Tyler Giorgio, of Middlebury, Economics and Music Studies major; Austin Robertson, of Rutland, Government and Anthropology major.
Fall 2021 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, includes Jordan Ihasz, of Danby, psychology and business in the liberal arts major; and Caitlin French, of Rutland, performance and communication arts and business in the liberal arts major.
Savannah Hastings, of North Chittenden, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Sean Young, of Rutland, was named the fall 2021 dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
Katherine Koehler, of Middlebury, and Lucas Sears, of North Clarendon, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Erica May, of Proctor, Civil Engineering major, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames.
AROUND TOWN
Birdseed
BRANDON — Audubon Birdseed Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Blue Seal Farm and Home, Route 7 in Brandon. Cash or check only. Proceeds benefit Audubon educational programs and trail development/maintenance. Visit birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org for details.
Trees
RUTLAND — Rutland Natural Resources Conservation District is offering a spring planting program. Orders will be taken until March 15, or until supplies last. If ordering after March 15, confirm availability before sending an order and payment.
Available are: balsam fir, Fraser fir, white spruce, blue spruce, sugar maple, red maple, black cherry, highbush cranberry, hazelnut, elderberry, butterfly bush, lilac, crabapple, apple, pear, peach; also, strawberry, blueberry and raspberry. All stock is bare root and it is necessary to plant bare-root trees immediately, in order to keep the roots from drying out.
This fundraiser sale helps to support the district’s programs. Visit www.vacd.org/conservation-districts/rutland/ or email nanci.mcguire@vt.nacdnet.net for more information or to place your order.
PWCPAPOULTNEY — Poultney Welsh Church Preservation Alliance (PWCPA) and Presbyterian Fellowship Inc. work continues regarding transfer of church building ownership from the Albany Presbytery to the PWCPA. Once that is completed, restoration of the 1898 building will progress.
Sunday morning worship services are held; Sunday, Feb. 27, is Welsh Heritage Sunday, which honors St. David, patron saint of Wales, and celebrates the Welsh holiday, St. David’s Day on March 1. The church building is available for community gatherings and special events with prior reservation.
Donations may be made online with credit card in GoFundMe or check made payable to PWCPA mailed to P.O. Box 252, Poultney, VT 05764-0252. For more information, email pasds1988@gmail.com or leave message at 802-287-5744.
WAGS
POULTNEY — For 32 years, the Welsh-American Genealogical Society (WAGS) has been the only Welsh heritage genealogy society in North America and it offers worldwide networking with many related organizations. It is an all-volunteer member-helping-member society. Its library/museum collection continues to grow as does fundraising for its Phase II library expansion needs.
Donations may be made online with credit card in GoFundMe and in Facebook, or check in U.S. currency made payable to WAGS mailed to 60 Norton Ave., Poultney, VT 05764-1029, U.S.A.
