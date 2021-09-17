AROUND TOWN
Ethnic festival
WEST RUTLAND — The Town of West Rutland presents the annual Community Block Party Saturday, Sept. 18, to celebrate the town’s ethnic diversity history. The day begins at 10 a.m. with a 5K Fun Run, followed by games, vendors, food trucks and musical entertainment; Block Party will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. on the Town Hall Green and Marble Street; finishing with an evening fireworks display. Marble Street from Campbell to Main Street will be blocked off to traffic. Admission is free.
Caregiver support grants
RUTLAND — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) announced it is seeking applicants for National Family Caregiver Support grant funds available to local agencies interested in providing services and programs for caregivers of older adults and younger disabled adults living in Rutland and Bennington counties, and also for older caregivers age 55 and up who are caring full time for children under the age of 18.
All grant proposals should be received by Sept. 24. Because of the pandemic, certain proposals received after that date will be accepted (if funding if still available), but the sooner the application is submitted, the better. The grant timeline is for Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.
For more information, email abrush@svcoa.net or call (802) 786-5990.
Free clothing
POULTNEY — Revive Church’s Free Clothing Giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Modern Woodsmen Hall, Route 30 in the town of Wells. Clothing donations can be dropped off to a bin at 152 Beaman St. in Poultney or arrange pick up by calling (802) 546-0212. In response to COVID-19 precautions, there will be a limit to the number of attendees at any one time so know there may be a line for admittance. Additionally, face masks and contact information for tracking will be required of all guests entering the hall.
PCC: Maker Place
PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield’s Roger Clark Memorial Library and Pittsfield Community Connections (PCC) will hold the second annual PCC: Maker Place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, on the Pittsfield Green, to celebrate local artists, craftspeople and makers. Featured are local musicians, Pittsfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue vending food, exhibit of the work of 2021 Featured Artist Colleen Wilcox, “Pittsfield Artists on Display,” a silent auction to benefit the library, and more.
Flu shots
RUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) will offer flu shots by appointment only beginning Thursday, Sept. 30. While the flu shot only protects against influenza and not COVID-19, health experts are encouraging individuals to get vaccinated against the flu to mitigate the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death.
Visit clinics.timetap.com to make appointments for individuals age 18 and older.
To protect individuals, appointments will be staggered and equipment will be disinfected between uses. Patients will be pre-screened before their appointment and will be temperature checked at entry before their appointment. Additionally, staff will utilize personal protective equipment (PPE) and clinic attendees must wear masks. Attendees are asked to wear a shirt that provides easy access to your upper arm so clinicians can administer your immunization quickly and easily.
We accept Medicare/Medicaid, MVP and BlueCross BlueShield Insurances for payment. Please bring your card to your appointment. If you do not have a participating insurance plan, payment will be accepted by check or credit card. The cost of the vaccine is $85 for High Dose (age 65 and older) and $38 for a standard flu shot (under age 65).
In Rutland, at Rutland City Parks and Recreation Community Center (formerly the College of St. Joseph Gymnasium) on Dorr Drive:
— Thursday, Sept. 30, from noon until 4 p.m.
— Friday, Oct. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon.
— Wednesday, Oct. 13, from noon to 4 p.m.
— Friday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. to noon.
— Monday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 7 p.m.
In Castleton, at Castleton Community Center:
— Thursday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon.
— In Pawlet, at Pawlet Church:
— Monday, Oct. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information, call (802) 775-0568.
Adult education
RUTLAND — Celebrating Adult Education and Family Literacy Week, Sept. 19-25, Vermont Adult Learning (VAL) helps adult learners, ages 16 and older, acquire reading, writing, math and computer skills to earn a high school diploma/GED. VAL also offers academic advising and workforce development, linking students to college and/or continued job training. Services are free.
AROUND STATE
Day of Peace
BURLINGTON — Tuesday, Sept. 21, is International Day of Peace. Vermont Council on World Affairs founder and the first U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Warren Austin, believes it is imperative that Vermont communities look both at home and globally to reflect on what this means. This all-day event will feature sessions around international peace, a panel discussion, book talk and an interactive workshop with the U.S. Institute for Peace. The day will culminate with an evening reception featuring a keynote address from CNN’s Jim Sciutto and an award ceremony recognizing our VCWA 2021 Person of the Year. Email marya@vcwa.org for more information.
Grants for farmers
BURLINGTON — The Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) Program invites farmers and growers to submit proposals to its Farmer Grant Program. Proposals are due online by 5 p.m. Nov. 16 for projects starting next spring. Funded projects, which are capped at $30,000, will be announced in late February 2022. Application instructions are posted at www.northeastsare.org/farmergrant online. Email northeastsare@uvm.edu for more information.
A webinar about this grant program will be offered at noon Oct. 5. Registration is required at go.uvm.edu/sarefarmergrantwebinar online.
Home landscapes
BURLINGTON — Landscape consultant Dan Jaffe Wilder will present a virtual workshop via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16, on building resilient home landscapes with native plants. Donations will be accepted to support garden education programming offered by University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener chapters throughout Vermont. To register, visit go.uvm.edu/resilient-landscape online.
Dry firewood
MONTPELIER — With wood stove season rapidly approaching, it is time to make sure you have enough dry firewood ready to go for this winter.
Wood can be purchased when it is “green,” “seasoned,” “dried” or “kiln dried,” but these are relative terms and wood is only ready to be burned when its moisture content is 20% or less.
Wet wood is a waste. Instead of creating heat for your home, burning wet wood means the energy goes into boiling off residual water so that the wood can ignite and in the process, releases pollution into the air and creosote in your chimney, which can lead to a fire hazard. Burning dry wood saves you money and improves air quality.
Try using a moisture meter to test the moisture content of your firewood. Moisture meters are available to borrow from 60 public libraries around the state; check with yours or see the entire list at dec.vermont.gov/wood-burning online.
VTF&W
Avoid moose
MONTPELIER — Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season for moose. Vermont highway sections most frequented by moose:
— Route 105 from Island Pond to Bloomfield.
— Route 114 from East Burke to Canaan.
— Route 2 from Lunenburg to East St. Johnsbury.
— Interstate 91 at Sheffield Heights.
— Interstate 89 from Bolton to Montpelier.
— Route 12 from Worcester to Elmore.
— Route 118 near Belvidere Corners and the Rt. 109 intersection.
Public hearing
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 5, on several changes to Vermont’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule on behalf of the Agency of Natural Resources. The in-person public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Pavilion Auditorium, 109 State St., Montpelier, VT 05609. In addition to the hearing, public comments regarding the proposed changes can be emailed until Oct. 13 to ANR.FWPugblicComment@vermont.gov.
Submit bear teeth
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department reminds successful bear hunters that a regulation requires them to submit a bear tooth so wildlife managers can collect information on Vermont’s bear population. Envelopes for submitting teeth are available at all big game check stations.
Tree stand safety
MONTPELIER — Tree stands get hunters out of sight and smell of wary deer, but they can also get hunters into trouble. Here are some tips from Vermont Fish and Wildlife to help stay safe and get the most out of your tree stand hunting experience: Choose a live, straight tree; Buy smart; inspect them each time you use them; know the rules; always wear a full-body safety harness, even for climbing; don’t go too high; never carry firearms or bows up and down trees; Familiarize yourself with your gear before you go; be careful with long-term placement.
COLLEGE NEWS
Academic honors
Summer 2021 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester includes Rebecca Best, Thomas Salmon, both of Bellows Falls; Samantha Mulligan, of Hydeville; Benjamin Ewald, of Leicester; Kathryn Mallette, of Middletown Springs; Chreston Rabtoy, of North Clarendon; and Stephanie Berry, Megan Combatti, Devyn Fortier, Mykle Lape, Heather Lyman, Mae Murdock, Devin Parsons, all of Rutland.
Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University in Boston include Nidhi Purohit, of Killington, pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree; and Jordan Lemieux, of Rutland, pursuing a bachelor’s degree in radiography.
Teaching Excellence Awards
Community College of Vermont recognizes faculty members with the annual Teaching Excellence Awards.
This year’s recipients are Melanie Meyer, Allison Dean and Telemachus “Telly” Halkias. Meyer is a naturopathic physician who complements her medical practice with teaching allied health and other sciences at CCV. Dean teaches Nutrition and Anatomy & Physiology I and II, all online.
Halkias’s CCV teaching career has included subjects from Global Issues in the Media, to War Literature, to the capstone Seminar in Educational Inquiry; he was also a recipient of the Teaching Excellence Award in 2013.
YOUTH NEWS
Reading proficiencySeptember is National Literacy Month. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, reading proficiency by third grade is an important predictor of whether a student will graduate high school and succeed in a career.
Brainly online learning platform shares tips to encourage kids to read for fun more often, including reading rewards; piggyback on their passions; make a themed reading nook; set a good example.
BIRTHS
A daughter, Analeigh Celeste Fox, was born Aug. 31, 2021, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, to Timothy and Emily (Baer) Fox, of Woodstock.

