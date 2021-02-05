AROUND TOWN
Bird count on Feb. 12-15
The Great Backyard Bird Count is a free, fun, and easy event that engages bird watchers of all ages in counting birds to create a real-time snapshot of bird populations. Participants are asked to count birds for as little as 15 minutes (or as long as they wish) on one or more days of the four-day event and report their sightings online at birdcount.org. Each checklist submitted during the GBBC helps researchers at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society learn more about how birds are doing, and how to protect them and the environment we share. For more information, visit birdcount.org.
Earth Day essay
MONTPELIER — Attorney General T.J. Donovan wants to hear from young Vermonters about their thoughts on the environment. The Attorney General’s Office is holding an Earth Day Essay Challenge and asking fifth and sixth graders to submit essays on the environment from Feb. 15 through April 1. For more information, email natasha.sala@vermont.gov.
Agribusiness advice
BURLINGTON — Vermont farm, forest and maple business owners may sign up for a free, individualized coaching session offered from late February through June with a University of Vermont Extension business expert.
For a complete list of dates and to register, go to go.uvm.edu/agbizcoaching.
Hometown Heroes
FAIR HAVEN — Hometown Heroes is a project in Fair Haven organized by Emily Stockwell. Her father, Bernard “Bun” Stockwell was a World War II veteran and then served for 50 years as a member of the Fair Haven Fire Department, a member of the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, Fair Haven Historical Society, and the Fair Haven American Legion Post #49 and its Color Guard.
For his contributions and honorable service as a hometown hero, he will be featured on the first Vermont Veterans Tribute, which will be located in Fair Haven and unveiled in 2022. For more information, contact Emily Stockwell via email at vt_pagirl@yahoo.com.
COLLEGE NEWS
Fall 2020 academic honors at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, include:
President’s list — Brooke Ashley Eddy of Fair Haven, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Dean’s list — Evelyn K. Bushey of North Clarendon, Bachelor of Science in Nursing program; and Kimberly Michelle Mclean of North Clarendon, Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies program.
Avery Provin of Pittsford was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts.
The fall 2020 dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, includes Lilia Smith of Middlebury, Graphic Design; Courtney Bushey of Pittsford, Nursing; Dominic McCullough of Pittsford, Sport Management; Phoebe Wood of Pittsford, Hospitality Management; KaleighMarie Brown of Poultney, Political Science; Jonathan Ames of Rutland, Business Management; and Dominik Chadwick of Rutland, Digital Media.
Jared Schauer of Middlebury was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
Logan Cota of Bellows Falls and Alexandra Lear of Rutland, were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.