AROUND TOWN
Citro speaksCHESTER — Join ghoul-lovers not long after dark on Hallowe’en, as Joe Citro explores some of his local haunts. Former Chesterite Citro will speak at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at First Universalist Parish of Chester in Stone Village. His presentation will include some Chester tales that have inspired his novels, as well as his experiences collecting the state’s strangest stories for Vermont Public Radio, and his nonfiction. Free and open to the public, for more information, call (802) 875-3400.
Reunion thank you
MIDDLEBURY — Submitted by Norma Bumps Manning — I would like to thank the following people for their support of the Middlebury Union High School Class of 1960 reunion in July. As the third class to graduate from the ‘new’ high school, this year we had our 60+1 class reunion.
On Friday, July 9, a meet-and-greet with an Italian buffet was held at the VFW catered by M.V. Caterers. Thanks to the VFW and Tony Niri’s M.V.C. Saturday, July 10, a group tour of MUHS was given by Leonard and Linda Barrett. Again, thanks. It was enjoyed by those who attended. On that night, Gardner Stone hosted the class at his home in Leicester. A buffet was prepared by Pratt’s Store in Bridport. A beautiful evening was enjoyed by all. Thank you, Gardner and Pam. On Sunday, July 11, breakfast was held at the Middlebury Inn. That brought the weekend of fun and joy to the end.
The following provided support to the class: Green Peppers, Champlain Valley Apiaries, Rosie’s Restaurant, Whistle Pig, Gardner Stone, Todd Stone, Fire and Ice. Also, thank you, Martha and Kirk, for doing my leg work.
In 2022 we will try to get together again on the Saturday night after the Fourth of July.
AROUND STATE
Utility arrearsCOLCHESTER — Green Mountain Power urges customers to apply today for pandemic relief grants through the Vermont Department of Public Service, as the Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program (VCAAP II) is set to close Oct. 24. Residential customers can qualify for up to $10,000 and farms and businesses can qualify for up to $50,000 in relief for arrearages since March 2020. They can use the money to pay past-due landline phone, electric, natural gas and water service bills. Customers can visit bit.ly/VCAAPII to apply online.
Fundraiser
BURLINGTON — Sail Beyond Cancer Vermont’s First Annual Surf n’ Turf Charity Dinner will be held from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the St. John’s Club overlooking Lake Champlain in Burlington. The evening will feature a prime rib and salmon dinner, live auction, 50/50 raffle, entertainment of dance tunes and magic tricks. Get tickets at bit.ly/3FZlOVN or email Suzanne at suzanne@sailbeyondcancer.org for more information.
Sail Beyond Cancer Vermont’s mission is providing private sailing excursions for people suffering from the effects of cancer, and their loved ones, as opportunities to rebuild courage and make lasting memories.
We Care 2 funds
Now through Nov. 24, VSECU is accepting applications to its We Care 2, a member-directed giving program that distributes $50,000 to Vermont nonprofit organizations that make a positive and direct impact on issues of food, shelter, heat, financial education or the environment. We Care 2 funds are distributed based on the percentage of votes received from VSECU members in the credit union’s annual elections. Through this process, each member’s vote becomes a donation to their preferred nonprofit. Visit vsecu.com/wecare2 for an application.
Bats conservation
The onset of fall sends Vermont’s bats into motion, which makes it important for conservation-minded Vermonters to learn about, and help conserve, our nine native bat species. If you have noticed bats roosting in your attic, barn or office over the summer, fall is the perfect time to safely evict these uninvited guests from your property. You can learn how to do this at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s best management practices page.
You can also help bat conservation efforts by reporting large colonies of bats living in structures to the department’s website. Locations with rare colonies of one of our endangered species, the little brown bat, are eligible for free bat houses from Vermont Fish and Wildlife. Bat houses provide an alternative location for safely evicted bats to remain in your yard and continue eating huge quantities of insects that may be forest, agricultural or human pests. For more information, visit www.BatWeek.org or email Alyssa.Bennett@vermont.gov.
Climate Catalysts
The Vermont Council on Rural Development celebrates the graduation of 14 local leaders from the second class of the Climate Catalysts Leadership Program. The graduating class includes: RJ Adler, of Berlin; Kevin O’Brien, of Brattleboro; Catherine Lowther, of Calais; Margaret Woodruff, of Charlotte; Jim Hand, of East Dorset; Corrie Miller, of Fayston; Jenn Wood, of Grand Isle; Molly Smith, of Hartford; Megan Durling, of Newark; David Raphael, of Panton; Jeffrey Gephart, of Rochester; Jim Stiles, of St. Albans; Scott Weathers, of Stowe; and Jeffrey Dexter, of Sunderland.
The program brings together leaders statewide to build peer connections, leadership skills, and receive support in developing a local project or initiative that helps strengthen their local economy in a way that prepares for climate change. Recruitment is underway for a new class who will come together in November 2022. Participation is free. Visit vtrural.org/climatecatalysts/app to fill out the application. Application deadline is Oct. 29.
Permitting costs
The Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation announced the availability of grant funds to cover permitting costs for businesses engaged in adding value to forest products. The Vermont Value-Added Forest Products Permitting Assistance Grant Program (FPPA Grants) has $25,000 to award grants ranging from a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $5,000.
To be eligible, businesses must be in Vermont and primarily engaged in adding value to forest products, such as sawmills, firewood processors and furniture makers. Businesses limited to logging and forestry activities are not eligible. Visit fpr.vermont.gov/FPPAGrants for more information and the application.
Forest podcast
A new podcast will give listeners insight into the connections Vermonters have with forests, their management and economy. “Heartwood: Stories from the Vermont Woods” is hosted by Vermont Coverts, University of Vermont (UVM) Extension and the UVM Center for Research on Vermont. Initial funding was provided by a grant from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and the Working Land Enterprise Board. Five episodes, featuring stories from woodland owners, forestry professionals, wood product producers and others, currently are available. Go to ourvermontwoods.org/heartwood to listen online.
UCS wins grant
CABOT — Cabot Creamery Cooperative has announced that United Counseling Service (UCS) private, nonprofit community mental health center in Bennington, is the winner of a $2,500 grant sponsored by CoBank. As part of Cabot’s Reward Volunteers initiative, it has partnered with CoBank to offer grants to rural nonprofits that serve a community with a population of 20,000 or fewer residents. UCS won for volunteer hours that were tracked during the month of September. The program helps children reach their potential through one-to-one supported relationships.
COLLEGE NEWS
Community College of Vermont summer 2021 academic honors include:
President’s list — William Smith, of Rutland.
Dean’s list — Dominic Posch, of Fair Haven; John McAninch, of Middlebury; and Ethan Lafrancois, of Rutland.
Honors list — Kelsey Treadway, of Brandon; Jeremy Dodds, of Bridport; Charles Regula, of Center Rutland; Molly Nickerson, Andrea Shahan, both of Chittenden; Lauren Barber-Smith, of Cornwall; Kathryn Hutchins, of Fair Haven; Jodi Covey, Wade Stevens, both of Middlebury; Will Gregory, of North Clarendon; Casiana Arroyo, Breanna Lapre, Sierra Madison, Meagan Santana, all of Rutland; William Barber, of Salisbury; Kate Goetz, of Wallingford; Torianna Tifft, of West Rutland; and Sabrina Bell, of Weybridge.
BIRTHS
Gifford Medical CenterA son, Alton Larson, was born Oct. 9, 2021, to Alexis Palmer and Jamie Larson, of Ludlow.
A son, David Lee Shaffner, was born Oct. 10, 2021, to Carolina Fehre and Robert Shaffner, of Bridgewater.
RRMC
A daughter, Mia Margaret Potter, was born Oct. 14, 2021, to Corey and Catherine Potter, of Mendon.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
