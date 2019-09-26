Around town
Chaffee events
For more information about these free Friday events from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., Rutland, call 775-0356 or email info@chaffeeartcenter.org:
Sept. 27: Artist/film-maker John Douglas discusses his career and shows clips from his films made during the Vietnam War (with the late Vermont State Poet Grace Paley) and the black freedom movement in Mississippi.
Oct. 4: Sen. Dick McCormack, D-Windsor, on guitar; Chris Anderson discusses the former Whipple Hollow Cannery in West Rutland; Andy Snyder discusses the early days of Rutland County Farmers’ Market.
Oct 18: Victoria Arthur, Paul Sgalia, Steve Spensley of the Saltash Serenaders entertain; filmmaker Jay Craven discusses his peace work during the Vietnam War and shows his film on Vermont folk artist Gayleen Aiken.
Oct. 25: Music, spoken word and poetry with Verandah Porche and Patty Carpenter; slideshow and discussion with Vermont artist Kathleen Kolb about art and nature.
RRMC events
For more information or to register for these Rutland Regional Medical Center upcoming events in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, visit www.rrmc.org or call 772-2400:
— Chair aerobics exercise from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 1-17, cost is $15.
— “How Did I Get Here?” self-discovery class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, cost is $10.
— Level II Tai Chi classes from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Oct. 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 13 and 20, cost is $15.
Lawn sale
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The sixth annual Lawn Sale by Friends of the Middletown Springs Public Library, will be held rain or shine from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, on the town green. Donated items will be accepted from noon to 6 p.m. today; no clothing, no large appliances and no mildew. If you need to have items transported or for more information, call 235-2421.
Fall prevention
Tai Chi Vermont and Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging will co-host the second annual Falls Prevention Awareness Expo at noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Godnick Adult Center in Rutland. Featured are live fall prevention and tai chi demonstrations and lessons, educational classes, activities and informational booths aimed at helping older Vermonters avoid falls. The event is free. For more information, call 786-5990 or email egreen@svcoa.net.
Historical society presentation
STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge Historical Society will present ”The Life and Legacy of Orestes A. Brownson” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Stockbridge Town Meeting Hall. Brownson was born in Stockbridge in 1803. His writing and lectures influenced political, theological and cultural thinking of his day. Martin Van Buren credited Brownson with tipping the 1840 presidential election to William Harrison. Edgar Allen Poe described Brownson simply, as “an extraordinary man.”
Bird banding sessions
ADDISON — Bird-lovers are invited to join the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department at the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area, 966 Vermont Route 17, Addison, and nearby Snake Mountain to learn more about bird banding and conservation. Evening owl banding sessions will be from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 11 and 18 at Snake Mountain; songbird banding will be from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 near the Dead Creek WMA Visitor Center.
Safety awareness day
The Vermont Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired and the Vermont Division for the Blind and Visually Impaired will host a celebration of this year’s 56th annual White Cane Safety Awareness Day at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Asa Bloomer Building atrium, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland. Participants can use the white cane as they walk in downtown Rutland, learning first-hand what it is like to make their way as a person who is blind or visually impaired.
College news
Isaiah J. Chamberlain, of Rutland, was named to second honors on the spring 2019 dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Cassidy Santorelli, of Bellows Falls, was named to the spring 2019 honors list at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, New Jersey.
Benjamin Lane, of Rutland, received the Lasell Bowl from Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts. The award is given to students who contribute to campus life in especially noteworthy ways.
Engagement
The engagement is announced between James H. O’Gorman, son of Muriel Maw O’Gorman and the late Nicholas Patrick O’Gorman of Island Pond, and Sharon J. Biron, daughter of Terrence and Frances Cooke of London, United Kingdom.
Military news
Ronald Lacoste, of West Pawlet, received a promotion to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 6. Lacoste is assigned to the New York Army National Guard Headquarters and Headquarters Combat Aviation Brigade, 42nd Infantry Division.
Student news
BURLINGTON — Seven Vermont EPSCoR Native American and First Generation scholarships were awarded to undergraduate students enrolled in a Vermont college or university and majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Local recipients include:
William Li, of Rutland, who will be a freshman at the University of Vermont studying Civil Engineering, was described by one of his recommenders as being someone who “… will bring honor, hard work and dedication to his studies all the while being someone you would be proud to know.”
Stiles Loper, of Fair Haven, who will be a Health Sciences major at the Community College of Vermont Rutland Campus, was described by one of his recommenders as some who “… achieves the highest grades, has a strong work ethic, is self-disciplined and an incredibly hard worker.”
Thank you
CASTLETON — W2W (Woman to Woman) cancer support group of Rutland County would like to thank Pond Hill Ranch of Castleton for bringing 15 of us up meandering trails for beautiful mountain views on horseback Sept. 17. Call 265-8177 for support group information.
Births
Jakob E. Sun
A son, Jakob Edward, was born Sept. 2, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Stacy Celik and Jayce Sun, of Castleton.
Everett J. Huynh
A son, Everett Jay, was born Sept. 5, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Brittany and Nicholas Huynh, of Mount Holly.
Sloane P. Riley
A daughter, Sloane Phyllis, was born Sept. 11, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, to Kate and Mark Riley Jr., of Woodstock.
Violet E.L. Clark
A daughter, Violet Elizabeth Lucille, was born Sept. 14, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Savanah Blanchard and Christopher Clark, of Brandon.
Declan C. Raymond
A son, Declan Cooper, was born Sept. 24, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Brent and Tinaya (Larocque) Raymond, of Ripton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.