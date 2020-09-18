Around town
ALS Walk
On Saturday, Sept. 26, Cast Off 8’s Square Dance Club will walk in support of the Northern New England Chapter “Walk to Defeat ALS.” Club President Steve Hazelton remarked “we can’t dance (due to the panedemic), but we can walk!” The club committed to participating in the ALS event to continue to “move together as a team toward a goal,” just as dancers do in square dancing.
Club members will either walk on their own in their neighborhood, or join together (social distance precautions) to walk. Visit www.facebook.com/castoff8s for updates to the walk for Cast Off 8’s.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive, fatal neuromuscular disease with patient life expectancy averaging 2 to 5 years from the time of diagnosis; cost to provide care averages $250,000 a year.
Suffrage Scramble 5K
MONTPELIER — More than 411 people participated in Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance and Central Vermont Runners’ virtual Suffrage Scramble 5K during primary week in August. Participants completed the 5K at a time and location of their choice during the week. The event raised $6,850 for the Rutland County Branch of the NAACP.
Interest in the Suffrage Scramble 5K spread beyond Vermont, with participants from 12 states and from as far away as Guam and Australia. While 85% of participants registered were female, 60 “suffragents” supported the cause. Two women in their 90s recalled how proud their mothers were to have gained the right to vote in 1920. In addition, Suffrage Scramble participants in their 60s to 80s celebrated gaining the “right to run” from Title IX and the Amateur Athletic Union approximately a half-century after gaining the right to vote.
Births
A son, Alexander William Burden, was born Aug. 27, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Sara Young and Jason Burden of Mendon.
College news
Joseph Bianchi of Killington graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts.
Emery A. Letendre of Middletown Springs was named to first honors, and Rory B. Carrara of Rutland named to second honors, on the spring 2020 dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
VF&W
WMAs honored
MILTON — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, along with supporters, allies and partners, commemorated a century of protecting and improving land in Vermont for wildlife species and those who care for them.
Department biologists led attendees on a guided walk through the Sandbar Waterfowl Refuge Wildlife Management Area to discuss and observe active habitat improvement projects such as prescribed burns, timber harvests, grassland restoration and waterfowl management.
The gathering recognized the key partnerships and funding sources that have contributed to the conservation of approximately 135,000 acres across Vermont’s WMAs since 1920, concluding with the acquisition of the department’s 100th WMA in Shrewsbury on Aug. 3.
Deer, elk importing
MONTPELIER — Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk need to keep in mind that a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect. Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal disease of the brain and nervous system in deer and elk.
Vermont rules on importing and possession of deer or elk from areas with CWD and captive hunt areas or farms are:
It is illegal to import or possess deer or elk, or parts of deer or elk, from states and Canadian provinces that have had chronic wasting disease, or from captive hunt or farm facilities with the following exceptions:
- Meat that is cut up, packaged and labeled with hunting license information and not mixed with other deer or elk during processing; meat that is boneless; hides or capes with no part of the head attached; clean skull-cap with antlers attached; antlers with no other meat or tissue attached; finished taxidermy heads; upper canine teeth with no tissue attached.
Vermont’s CWD importation regulations currently apply to hunters bringing in deer or elk carcasses from the following states and provinces that have detected CWD in either captive or wild animals: Alberta, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Quebec, Saskatchewan, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
