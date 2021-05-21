AROUND TOWN
Rotary Yard SaleRUTLAND — The first annual Rotary City and Rotary South Collaborative Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Rotary Park on North Street in Rutland. Rain date is May 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Numerous curated items donated by Rotarians for sale include tools, appliances, exercise equipment, furniture, small stuff like books, dishes and some old games.
The Rollin’ Rooster and Maple Angus food establishments will also be onsite serving their fare.
All sale proceeds will benefit the Out of the Box-es program, which will distribute free educational activity boxes to youth this summer across southwestern Vermont. Cash and credit cards accepted. Email rutlandsouthrotaryclub@gmail.com for more information.
