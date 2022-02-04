BIRTHS
UVM Medical CenterA son, Finlay Stuart Haywood, was born Jan. 25, 2022, to John and India Haywood, of Rutland City.
YOUTH NEWS
Rutland Area NAACP
RUTLAND — To mark Black History Month in February, the Rutland Area Branch of the NAACP is engaging with local schools and students in two ways: a contest challenging high school-age students to reflect on policies and laws from a list provided, that perpetuate racism; and distributing an educational video and additional resources on the Black Panther Party’s 10 Point Program.
Entries for the Black History Month Contest for high school students in Rutland, Bennington and Addison counties can be submitted as written, visual or audio/video One winner in each category will receive $500. In addition to the contest, the branch has created a “Teachable Talk” discussing the Black Panther Party 10-Point Program, to articulate the needs and demands that they wanted to communicate to members, the government and the world. The slide deck and “Teachable Talk” will be distributed to schools in Rutland, Bennington and Addison counties as a tool and resource for educators.
Visit www.naacprutland.org for more information.
Earth Day essay
MONTPELIER — Attorney General T.J. Donovan’s Office is holding an Earth Day Essay Challenge and asking fifth- and sixth-graders to submit essays on the environment. The Essay Challenge will run from Feb. 14 through April 1. These students are encouraged to be creative and write about their thoughts on Earth Day and Vermont’s environment. Visit bit.ly/VtEarthdaycontest for more information.
Black history resources
COLCHESTER — In honor of Black History Month, VPR and Vermont PBS have assembled activities and lessons from within the PBS Parents and PBS Learning Media environments to deepen children’s understanding of Black history. Available free to families and teachers, the resources support at-home or classroom learning for children of all ages and are part of an ongoing partnership between Vermont PBS and the Vermont Department of Education. Visit vermontpbs.org/blackhistorymonth to learn more.
COLLEGE NEWS
Graduates
William Ross, of Brandon, graduated with a BS in Outdoor Adventure Leadership from Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.
Academic honors
Community College of Vermont fall 2021 honors include
President’s list — Patience Hanley, of Middlebury; Richard Barnhart, of Mount Holly; Svea Miller, of Poultney; Amber LaFlamme, Hailey Paschold, Stephanie Secoy, William Smith, Taylor Surething, all of Rutland; William Barber, of Salisbury; and Julia Hulett, of West Pawlet.
Dean’s list — Emily Glover, of Benson; Evan Diaz, Haleigh Pelkey, Kelsey Treadway, all of Brandon; Nicole Burnett, Veronica Daniel, Liam Laramie, Stiles Loper, all of Fair Haven; Tanya Gambardella, of Middlebury; Hannah Maynard, of North Clarendon; Baylee Ickes, Kassidy Mack, both of Poultney; Mitchell Chase, Nellie Dudley, Teresa Ennis, Micah Garland, Cameron Greene, Elizabeth Mallon, Cindy Nieves, Ezra Robichaud, Christine Santoro, Marodeen Shamonei, Lea Wagner-Fournier, all of Rutland; Elias Nemeth, of Tinmouth; Joann Gorey, of Wells; Alan Baird, of West Rutland; and Connor Watters, of Whiting.
Honors list — Rebecca Burtt, of Bomoseen; Dannielle Bilodeau, Ruby Carter, Ryan Francoeur, Brittany Stewart, all of Brandon; Andrew Burkins, Matthew Burkins, both of Bridport; Mikayla Johnson, of Center Rutland; Andrea Shahan, of Chittenden; Janine Smith, of Clarendon; Lauren Barber-Smith, of Cornwall; Meghan Hudson, Angel Hurd, Julia Posch, Ashley Rutherford, Tabitha Sheldrick, all of Fair Haven; Adaline Dailey, Athena Lenser, both of Mendon; Jodi Covey, Burdena Hopps, Claire Lawson, Saddie Roy, all of Middlebury;
Also, Katelyn Brennan, Will Gregory, both of North Clarendon; Barbara Scribner, Virginia Vaughn, both of Poultney; Elizabeth Albright, Kellie Bride, Rosaree Gatchalian, all of Proctor; Hannah Wilcox, of Ripton; Allison Bannester, Nancee Barney, Sara Doenges, Heather Graham, Leanne Hamel, Melissa Hoover-Brown, Joshua Jewett, Melissa Loisel, Kelly Mahoney, Brittney Matte, Kaitlynn Smith, Frances Sun, all of Rutland; Lisa Bowdish, Joseph Johnson, Amber Thornton, all of Salisbury; Amanda Vumbaco, Danielle Woodman, both of Wallingford; and Carissa Johnston, Kristina Perry, both of West Rutland.
Lauren Calvin, of West Rutland, was named to the fall 2021 president’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Norwich University fall 2021 honors include
President’s list — Alexander Polli, of Brandon; Erica Nanoo, of Gaysville; and Abigail Jean McKearin, of Proctor.
Dean’s list — Luke Jacob Mackintosh, of Cuttingsville; Ryan Kenneth Bartenstein, Noah Jesse Hamilton, Casey Michael McMullen, all of Rutland; Hannah LaMarche, of Tinmouth; and Vanessa Anne Fales, of West Rutland.
Vermont Tech fall 2021 honors include
President’s list — Nicholas Steventon, of Rochester.
Dean’s list — Cassandra Pelkey, of Castleton; Angelica Towsley, of Danby; Jennie Kendall, of Fair Haven; Alec Peyton, of Killington; Steven Brigham, of Orwell; Megan Irons, of Poultney; Logan Fuller, Adam Giancola, Alexandra Harrison, Jensen Kelley, Eric Morton, Savannah Perry, Diane Rosenmiller, all of Rutland; Kameron Smith, of Tinmouth; Richard Holcomb, of Wells; and Ashley Bertrand, Natalie Drake, both of Whiting.
Ethan Hall, of Rutland, received fall 2021 dean’s list honors at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
John Otto, of Fair Haven, and Peter Wolosinski, of Middlebury, were named to the 2021 dean’s list at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
Mia Grace Woody Thebodo, of Orwell, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York.
Sean Young, of Rutland, early childhood education major, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.
Eliese Bouchard, of North Chittenden, has qualified for the fall 2021 dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
Grace Tate, of Proctor, and Jillian Sherwin, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
Josie Abbott, of Middlebury, Psychology and Religion major; and Ali Seaton, of Weybridge, Psychology major; were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
AROUND TOWN
Bird walk
WEST RUTLAND — Join Audubon for the full 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway, Feb. 19 in the West Rutland Marsh, an National Audubon IBA (Important Bird Area). Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. Email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org
for more information.
Tree maintenance
POULTNEY — In mid-winter 2022, Poultney’s Main Street trees will receive maintenance and care from arborists at Limbwalker Tree Service based in Shelburne.
In late 2021, the Poultney Downtown Revitalization Committee (PDRC) retained a professional arborist to fertilize all viable trees on Main Street and in front of Town Hall. This effort constituted Phase 1 of a multi-phase project PDRC envisions for Main Street’s trees.
Early in 2022, PDRC received a $7,500 grant from the Hills and Hollows Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation and will contribute additional funds for Phase 2 of the tree maintenance project. The professional arborists will prune the 58 trees that line the length of Main Street, for tree health and aesthetics, and identify dead or dying trees for later removal and replacement in Phase 3 of this project.
AROUND STATE
I Am Vermont Too
MONTPELIER — This week marks the first public exhibition at the Vermont State House Cafeteria since March 2020. “I Am Vermont Too” is on view for the month of February, Black History Month. Coordinators Sha’an Mouliert and Shela Linter have worked on this project with BIPOC Vermonters since 2014. Representing self-identified individuals of color living and working in Vermont, this latest show consists of 20 photographs that focus on the intersectionality of communities of color and their stories regarding microaggressions and racism. Exhibit hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, in February. Open to the public, masks required. Entrance at west rear door only, Vermont State House Cafeteria, 115 State St. in Montpelier.
Call to artists
HUNTINGTON — The Birds of Vermont Museum’s 2022 art show, “Fine Feathers: at play with structure and function,” is looking for works inspired by birds and their feathers. Art in almost any media, by new or returning artists, of any age, may be submitted using online form at tinyurl.com/bovm-fine-feathers or send files to museum@birdsofvermont.org. Entries are due by Monday, March 21. For more information, call (802) 434-2167 or email museum@birdsofvermont.org.
WALK for Children
MONTPELIER — Prevent Child Abuse Vermont announces the 23rd annual WALK for Children will be held Oct. 1 on the State House lawn. Brandiann Cornell is Chair for the WALK planning committee that is seeking volunteers; email mthon@pcavt.org, for more information.
