BIRTHS
A girl, Emma Rose Zeller, was born June 25, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Chelsea and Conrad Zeller, of Chittenden.
COLLEGE NEWS
GraduatesSara Hartson, of Rutland, graduated with a Doctorate in Audiology from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Dean’s list spring 2021
University of Southern Maine:
— Addison County, Tyson Cram, of Leicester, and Brandon Cousino, of North Ferrisburgh;
— Bennington County, Lily Loftus, of Bennington;
— Rutland County, Taylor Worcester, of East Wallingford and Phoebe Elliott, of North Chittenden;
— Windsor County, Tori Amsden, Katherine Moulton, Garrett Moore, all of Springfield.
MILITARY NEWS
U.S. Coast Guard
The United States Coast Guard Academy announced that Emma Briggs, of Fair Haven, has been recognized for superior academic achievement and leadership potential. She has accepted an appointment to attend the Coast Guard Academy and will be sworn-in as a member of the Class of 2025 on June 28, 2021. Coast Guard Academy Cadets receive a full tuition scholarship and monthly stipend for a five-year service commitment to the Coast Guard upon graduation. All graduates receive a Bachelor of Science degree and are guaranteed a position of leadership as a commissioned officer.
A Fair Haven High School graduating senior, Briggs was selected to Slate Valley All-League in Basketball, Vermont All-State in Soccer; was Vermont State Champion in Girl’s Pole Vault 2021, runner-up in the Vermont State Decathalon; and a member of the National Honor Society.
AROUND STATE
Swimming holes
MONTPELIER — With swimming holes across Vermont getting busier, more than a dozen nonprofit organizations and state and federal agencies in the Vermont Swimming Hole Collaborative want to remind the public about important safety and etiquette considerations.
— “Carry-In, Carry-Out” and “Leave No Trace” where trash and recycling bins are not present, or where bins are full.
— Use designated bathroom facilities only; human waste (and dog waste) can lead to dangerous bacteria in the water.
— Always keep your dogs leashed to keep them and others safe or leave them at home. Pick up and properly dispose of dog waste.
— When a parking lot is full, come back later or visit a different site; do not park on private property or in the travelled area of roads.
— Do not trespass on private property and respect “no trespassing” signs.
— Read and respect all signage at swimming hole sites.
— Be considerate of others and the neighborhood.
— Help keep Vermont waters clear; staying on the trails reduces erosion and saves plants.
Library awards
— Lauren Kelly, Technical Services Librarian, Stowe Free Library.
— Jean Wolfe, Librarian of 37 Years, Marsha Higgins, Assistant Librarian, The Trustees/Friends, all of Tunbridge Public Library.
— Marsha Hoffman, trustee, treasurer, volunteer, friend; Ed Place, trustee extraordinaire; Becky Johnston, assistant director; all of Bixby Memorial Free Library, Vergennes.
— Jennifer Razee, assistant librarian, Pettee Memorial Library, Wilmington.
— Kathryn Plageman, circulation and technical services; Jessica Joyal, cataloging specialist; Jennifer Murray, library director, Susan Bliss, adult services librarian; all of South Burlington Public Library.
— Lucinda Walker, director, and awesome colleagues, all of Norwich Public Library.
— Jessie Lynn, co-director, Kellogg-Hubbard Library, Montpelier.
— The Whole Staff of Brownell Library, Essex.
— Staff and board of Rutland Free Library.
— The staff, trustees, friends, and patrons of Pierson Library, Shelburne.
— Bob Joly, executive director, St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.
— Marie Schmukal, director, Warren Public Library.
— Joshua Muse, Vermont Department of Libraries Library Consultant — Library Technology.
— Jodi Lew-Smith, chair, board of library trustees, Jeudevine Memorial Library, Hardwick.
— Dana Rozycki, friend of the John G. McCullough Free Library; and Nick and Lani Disorda, proprietors, Pangaea Restaurant, all of North Bennington.
— Janette Shaffer, assistant state librarian for Library Advancement.
The Libraries of Vermont — every single library, be it public, school or academic, worked to ensure their communities were safe and resilient. Additionally, thoughtful and purposeful programming with resources ensured mental health and wellness could be accommodated to the best level possible.
AROUND TOWN
Rutland City Band
Rutland City Band, under the direction of Eddie Wilkin, will open its 142nd season at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 4, in Main Street Park. It is the oldest municipally funded city band in the country and is made up of members from local and surrounding communities. This year is a shortened season, playing July 4 and 18, Aug, 1 and 15, in Main Street Park. If interested in joining the Rutland City Band, email rutlandcityband@gmail.com.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.