Around Town
Winter coat donations
RUTLAND — BROC-Community Action is seeking donations of winter coats or monetary contributions for the Warming Others Coat Drive. Coats in new or like-new condition for all ages and genders, as well as hats, scarves, gloves and boots are needed. Donations can be brought to BROC-Community Action, 45 Union St., Rutland, or made securely via BROC.org. For more information, email VLoomis@BROC.org or call 665-1721.
Girl Scouts
PITTSFORD — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will host a free information night for girls and parents from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Lothrop School, 3447 US-7 in Pittsford.
Christmas Party
POULTNEY — St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Poultney is holding a Christmas Party from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the church hall, 21 East Main St. in Poultney. The event is being held to welcome the Rev. Steven Scarmozzino to Poultney, and to thank community members and parishioners who have generously contributed to the roof replacement fund during the past two years.
Bird Count
RUTLAND — Rutland County Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count and potluck will take place Saturday, Dec. 28. Birds spotted within a 7½-mile radius of Meads Falls in Center Rutland will be counted by teams of field birders and feeder-watchers in this count circle. Interested persons can contact birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org for information or to sign up. Results will be tallied at 6 p.m. at Proctor Library with a potluck. Bring a dish to share. Utensils and beverages will be provided).
Quit smoking
RUTLAND — The American Cancer Society Freshstart Group Program can help you quit smoking or e-cigarettes. A four-week workshop will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28 at Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St., Castleton. Ongoing workshops are also available 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, and from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, at Rutland Heart Center, 12 Commons St., Rutland. All workshops are free to attend. For more information or to register, call 747-3768.
Concert Series
WALLINGFORD — Vermont’s own Pete’s Posse Trio, composed of Pete Sutherland, Oliver Scanlon and Tristan Henderson, will perform for the Town Hall Concert Series, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 75 School St. in Wallingford. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 per person at the door.
Hospice training
BENNINGTON — The Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region is providing training for becoming hospice volunteers. Training will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Bennington. Training is free and open to the public. For more information and to pre-register, call 442-0540 or email mary.pleasant@vnahsr.org.
Horticulture course
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener online course will run from Jan. 17 to May 22, 2020, four to six hours a week for course work, assignments and quizzes. For more information or to enroll by Jan. 15, 2020, visit www.uvm.edu/mastergardener, call 656-9562 or email master.gardener@uvm.edu.
Conservation Camp
MONTPELIER — If you are 12 to 14 years old and want to learn about Vermont’s wildlife and gain outdoor skills, consider attending one of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s Green Mountain Conservation Camps held this summer at Lake Bomoseen in Castleton and Buck Lake in Woodbury. Conservation Camps will open June 21 and continue until Aug. 14. Tuition is $250 for the week, including food, lodging and equipment. For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com, email fwgmcc@vermont.gov or call 828-1460.
Community Connector
PAWLET — Pawlet Public Library recently hired Sara Young, of Middletown Springs, as community connector to lead community initiatives outlined in the library’s four-year strategic plan. Specifically, she will facilitate town and community organizations in working together to share information and resources with each other and the community.
Locals in AmeriCorps NCCC
MONTPELIER — Ciara Rickard, of Bellows Falls, Eberhardt Guth of Burlington, Elijah Alexander, of Johnson, Benjamin Apgar, of Montpelier, Jessica Dixon, of Proctor, Reanne Singleton, of Richford, Melanie Harrington, of Richmond, and Makayla Mecier, of West Rutland, are currently serving with the National Civilian Community Corps, a 10-month AmeriCorps program.
Mentoring grants
BURLINGTON — MENTOR Vermont recently awarded three grants in Rutland County: $44,850 to Everybody Wins! Vermont, a statewide mentoring agency that coordinates a literacy-based mentoring program at Neshobe and Rutland Intermediate school (as well as programs at Bridport Central School, Mary Hogan Elementary, Salisbury Community School and White River School); $32,500 to support Mentor Connector’s community-based mentoring program that serves youth throughout Rutland County; and $3,600 to the Safer Society Foundation to support the New Circle mentoring program, which supports youth in Rutland and Addison counties who are affected by having an incarcerated family member.
Nesting loons
MONTPELIER — Vermont’s loons are thriving with a record 101 nesting pairs recorded statewide in 2019, the highest since loon monitoring began in 1978, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and Vermont Center for Ecostudies (VCE). Loons were removed from Vermont’s endangered species list in 2005 following decades of recovery efforts. One of the main threats still facing loons as they continue to recover is human disturbance during the breeding season, and lead fishing tackle.
Births
Meira H. Berg
A daughter, Meira Hava, was born Nov. 28, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to James and Sheerya (Shivers) Berg, of Middlebury.
Avery G. Godzik
A daughter, Avery Grace, was born Nov. 28, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Justin and Ashley (Boucher) Godzik, of Rutland.
Rosalyn G. Bradish
A daughter, Rosalyn Grace, was born Dec. 7, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Ashley Daniels and Kyle Bradish, of Middletown Springs.
Colton D.J. King
A son, Colton David James, was born Dec. 7, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Taylor Miller and Jacob King, of Salisbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.