BIRTHS
RRMCA daughter, Nora Skye Ackley, was born March 17, 2022, to Rochel Uhler and Tyler Ackley, of Rutland.
A son, Gregory Deshawn Davis III, was born March 18, 2022, to Gregory and Alexis Davis, of Rutland.
A daughter, Winnie Mae Gormly, was born March 20, 2022, to Allison William, of Center Rutland.
YOUTH NEWS
GOTRVT registration
Girls on the Run Vermont’s spring program registration is now open statewide. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, youth development program for girls in Grades 3-8. The eight-week program fee for the spring 2022 season is $115 and includes registration for the end-of-season 5k event, a shirt, journal, cinch sack, water bottle and more. Financial aid is available to those who qualify. For more information and to register, visit www.gotrvt.org online.
Girls on the Run Vermont still needs coaches. Coaches do not need to be runners but are required to be a minimum of 18 years old. All volunteer coaches must complete a background check and online training modules. Visit www.gotrvt.org/coach for full details.
Quality award
Stafford Technical Center’s FIRST Robotics Team, IBOTS, claimed victory at the robotics competition March 19-20 at Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts. The Manchester, New Hampshire, based FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) designs accessible, innovative science programs to build self-confidence, knowledge and life skills while motivating young people to pursue opportunities in science, technology and engineering. More than 675 students attended this year’s event.
COLLEGE NEWS
MacKenzie Carlson, of Rutland, criminology major, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York.
Benjamin Wigmore, of Rutland, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
AROUND TOWN
Maplefest March 26
POULTNEY — Scheduled events: Pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. at Poultney United Methodist Church; Official tree tapping at 10 a.m. on the front lawn of the former Green Mountain College campus; Ride and Race Analog cycles on Hillside Road in East Poultney, ride starts at 10 a.m., race at 11 a.m.; Horse-drawn wagon rides at 10 a.m. in front of the former Citizens Bank; Maple activity for kids from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Poultney Public Library; Historical Society activities from 1 to 3 p.m. at East Poultney Schoolhouse; Ham Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Young at Hearts Senior Center.
All day events include bag sales starting at 8 a.m. at Williams True Value Hardware and The Original Vermont Store opening shortly after; Food specials at Pelletier Food Truck, Taps Tavern and Perry’s Main Street Eatery, General Store, Poultney Pizza, Full Belly Deli, Stewart’s and Tennybrook Market.
Breakfast with Bunny
POULTNEY — Due to continuing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, especially with age groups still unable to be vaccinated, Poultney Woman’s Club will not be hosting Breakfast with Bunny this year. The annual event is expected to return in 2023.
May Day 5k
CASTLETON — United Way of Rutland County, in partnership with Castleton University, invites Rutland County community members to sign up for their first annual “United Way May Day 5k” event on Sunday, May 1, at Castleton University. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/united-way-may-day-5k-tickets-292589050727 to register online.
Proceeds will benefit all of Rutland County through United Way’s Community Impact Grants and Targeted Impact Programs.
OUTDOORS
March 29 hearing
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board will hold an online public hearing on deer and moose management. Visit the Upcoming Events calendar on the department’s homepage vtfishandwildlife.com to access the meeting. People using the mobile version (smartphone) will need to scroll to the bottom of the page to locate the calendar.
Mud season
The Green Mountain Club reminds hikers that mud season is here, and asks all trail-users to stay off the wet and muddy high-elevation trails until they dry out, around the end of May. Many trails are closed by the state of Vermont, check with FPR and TrailFinder. Visit bit.ly/mudseasonvt for more information.
Trout season
Vermont’s trout fishing season opens Saturday, April 9. Anglers who like to fish and release their catch don’t need to wait as nearly all waterbodies are now open year-round to catch-and-release fishing for trout in Vermont. Visit bit.ly/fishvt2022 for more information.
Hunter education course
A person must pass the hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license. Anyone of any age is permitted to take the course. The class content, exam, paper and electronic materials are written at a Grade 6 reading level. Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses throughout the state and are listed as they become available at www.vtfishandwildlife.com online.
