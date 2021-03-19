AROUND TOWN
Call heard to ‘Get Out and March for Meals’
RUTLAND — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) announced the launch of its “Get Out and March for Meals” campaign, which will run from March 21 through March 27. Food insecurity and isolation have grown with the COVID-19 pandemic, and Meals on Wheels (MOW) is working hard to keep up with the growing demand for its services.
The idea is to walk as much as you can during the week of March 21 to March 27, take a picture of you or your team walking with a copy of our “I March for Meals Because” sign. Send your picture to SVCOA by email at egreen@svcoa.net, by traditional mail, or post your picture to Facebook and tag SVCOA, or use the hashtags #marchformeals and #svcoachallenge.
To register for the challenge, visit bit.ly/0319March4Meals or email egreen@svcoa.net.
COLLEGE NEWS
Local residents graduating from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City include Megan Hasbrouck, of Pittsford, bachelor of science, nursing; and Trang Ho, of Rutland, master of science, nursing — leadership and management.
Students named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston include Tuckerman Wunderle, of Bellows Falls, writing, literature & pub. literature; and Sarina LoPresti, of Danby, media arts production.
YOUTH NEWS
L
ittle League
RUTLAND COUNTY — Rutland County Little League announces the beginning of the 2021 season. The first practices for all divisions begin, weather permitting, April 19. The divisions are Tee Ball for age 4-6, Coach Pitch for age 7-8 and Majors for age 9-12. Every division in RCLL is co-ed. Registration is ongoing; visit www.rutlandcountylittleleague.com for more information or email coachrobilotto@gmail.com.
Herpetology course
BURLINGTON — Kids of all ages are invited to sign up for “Croak, Slither and Slide,” a 6-week exploration of frogs, snakes, salamanders, turtles and other reptiles and amphibians. Offered by University of Vermont Extension 4-H, the free course sessions will be held via Zoom from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on six consecutive Thursday afternoons, April 15, 22 and 29, and May 6, 13 and 20.
Visit go.uvm.edu/4h-herpetology for information. Registration is required. Closed captioning will be provided. To request an additional disability-related accommodation to participate, email liz.kenton@uvm.edu or call (802) 257-7967, ext. 308.
Weekly sessions will include do-at-home crafts. These include making homemade slime, fingerprint casts, a paper chameleon and an origami frog that hops. Participants also will create an amphibian or reptile life cycle on paper or with clay and become a citizen scientist by searching for vernal pools, making a sound map and signing up to be a salamander crossing guard.
Courcelle Scholarships
RUTLAND COUNTY — Up to four Rutland County high school seniors who exhibit a high level of proficiency and intend to pursue post-secondary education at an accredited college, university or trade school, have the opportunity to each receive a $2,000 scholarship. The scholarship committee will review the written applications and virtually interview potential candidates. Applications have been sent out to Rutland County high schools for distribution to interested candidates and are due by May 3, with personal virtual interviews conducted in mid-May. For more information, contact your high school guidance office, email ctice@pegtv.com or call PEG-TV at 747-0151.
VTF&W NEWS
Remove fishing shanties
MONTPELIER — Ice conditions are deteriorating rapidly on lakes throughout the state because of recent warm weather, according to Col. Jason Batchelder, Vermont’s chief game warden. People venturing out on the ice should use extreme caution and take all the recommended precautions.
Vermont state law requires that ice fishing shanties be removed from the ice before the ice becomes unsafe or loses its ability to support the shanty out of the water, or before the last Sunday in March — the 28th this year — whichever comes first. Batchelder urges anglers not to wait until the last minute. The fine for leaving your ice fishing shanty on the ice can be up to $1,000, and shanties may not be left at state fishing access areas.
Remove bird feeders
MONTPELIER — As warm spring weather melting snows will cause bears to come out of their winter dens in search of food, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends taking down bird feeders by April 1. Other sources of food that bears find appealing are pet food, barbecue grills, garbage, household trash containers, open dumpsters, campsites with accessible food, and food wastes.
Instructors needed
CASTLETON — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to become ‘Let’s Go Fishing’ program instructors to pass on Vermont’s fishing tradition to the next generation of Vermonters. The department’s one-day training workshop for new instructors is Saturday, May 1 at the Edward F. Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton.
There is no charge for the training, and all curriculum materials will be provided. Bring your lunch. The workshop runs from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required; visit vtfishandwildlife.com/node/232 or email letsgofishing@vermont.gov.
