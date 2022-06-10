COLLEGE NEWS
University of Vermont
May 2022 graduates include:
Bellows Falls — Naomi Besson, Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
Benson — Elyza-Beth Bird, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences; Samantha Hadvab, Bachelor of Science in Medical Radiation Sciences.
Brandon — Chad Eddy, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Olivia Gaissert, Bachelor of Science in Zoology; Benjamin Jerome, Bachelor of Science in Parks Recreation and Tourism.
Castleton — Kenna Melvin, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Killington — Joseph Leon, Bachelor of Science in Middle Level Education.
Mendon — Brigid Enright, Master of Public Health; Grace Weinberg, Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.
Middletown Springs — Sionann Harrington, Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.
North Chittenden — Benjamin Hamilton, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry.
North Clarendon — Janet Gratton, Bachelor of Science in Animal Sciences; Kayla Purinton, Bachelor of Arts in Health and Society.
Orwell — Gabrielle Ochs, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science.
Pawlet — Nora Lindberg, Bachelor of Science in Food Systems.
Pittsford — Michael Daly, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry; Jonna Keith, Master of Arts in Teaching in Curriculum & Instruction; Angelo McCullough, Master of Science in Medical Science; Cameron Silloway, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Proctor — Lucille George, Master of Accounting; Albert Gregoritsch IV, Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics.
Rochester — Kimberly Taylor, Bachelor of Science in Psychological Science.
Rutland — Braden Arnold, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies; Robert Beattie, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Kennedy Birdsey, Bachelor of Arts in Biology; Keegan Bliss, Bachelor of Science in Physical Education K-12; Julia Celentano, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science; Delaney Courcelle, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Sophia Duffy, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics Nutrition & Food Sciences; Kimberly Griffin, Master of Professional Studies in Leadership for Sustainability; Isabelle Gulick, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education — K-6; Brandon Levesque, Bachelor of Science in Statistics; Emma Macpherson, Bachelor of Science in Professional Nursing; Alison Merritt, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science; Dolores Riley, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics Nutrition & Food Sciences; Andrew Robertello, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Austin Roussel, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Madeline Thorner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Johnathan Urbani, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Morgan Via, Doctor of Nursing Practice in Nursing; Elizabeth Wideawake, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Wallingford — Anna Hasenohr, Bachelor of Arts in Psychological Science; Olivia McPhee, Bachelor of Science in Molecular Genetics.
Wells — Lindy Burch-Durkee, Master of Accounting.
West Rutland — Maddison McGuiness, Bachelor of Science in Biological Science.
Community College of Vermont spring 2022 graduates with associate degrees:
Brandon — Evan Diaz, Ashley Fowler, Molly Clare Haney, Kelsey Marie Treadway, Sophia Murlyn Walker.
Bridport — Andrew N. Burkins.
Castleton — Allison Brooks, MaKayla Marie Woodbury.
Chittenden — Molly Rose Nickerson.
Cornwall — Lauren H. Ringey.
Center Rutland — Charles J. Regula.
Fair Haven — Veronica Marie Daniel, Meghan L. Hudson, Priscilla Ann Hughes, Stiles Anthony Loper, Dominic James Posch, Jessica E. Stannard.
Forest Dale — Veronika Karin Thornton.
Killington — Nancy Anne Roller.
Middlebury — Kari Anne Aube, Kimberly Ann Richards, Saddie Brook Roy, Wade W. Stevens.
Mount Holly — Richard M. Barnhart.
North Clarendon — Elizabeth R. Spencer.
Poultney — Dakotah Schuyler Heuckeroth, Kassidy Mack.
Proctor — Barbara Jean Maguire.
Rutland — Kathryn Anne Andrews, Jenna A. Atkinson, Jordan Alissa Beaudry, Shannon L. Breeden, Daniel C. Denton, Nellie Elizabeth Dudley, Meagan Victoria Fields, Micah Daniel John Garland, Melissa Jessica Hoover-Brown, Bohanan L. Hoyt, Skylar John LaFerriere, Ethan Edward Lafrancois, Juli Ann Lapham-Reed, Joseph Gerard LeFevre, Elizabeth Eve Mallon, Joseph Matthew Metzler, Hailey L. Paschold, Jeron Austin Richardson, Christine Santoro, William R. Smith III, Matthew Alan Stoddard, Ayla Margaret Thompson, Kassandra Barbara Wilk.
Salisbury — Joseph Ellsworth Johnson.
Shrewsbury — Sofya V. Cornell.
Sudbury — Crystal M. Eastman-Ketcham.
Wallingford — Annie L. Cotrupi, Kate Ellen Goetz.
Wells — Stephanie Ann Reed.
West Rutland — Renee E. Axelson, Alan Dwain Elliott Baird, Samantha Ann Benoit, Cole G. Michael.
Castleton University spring 2022 academic honors include:
President’s list — Olivia Depatie, Molly Fisher, Christian Polli, all of Brandon; Molly Durling, Raphael Eckmann, Dennis Ekeji, Camille Jackson, Christopher Kerven, Birgit Kinneberg, Phil Kluge, Luke McGee, Lorenzo Mencaccini, Karoline Rettenbacher, Siera Vanzandt of Castleton; Katelynn Regula, Eileen Rounds, both of Center Rutland; Olivia Bowen, Victoria Flynn, Cristina Moreno Jacome, all of Fair Haven; Katherine Ripley, of Leicester; Elizabeth Bardin, Cassandra Kosmalski, both of Middletown Springs; Colt Billings, of North Clarendon; Kristin Markie, Sarah Wallis, both of Pittsford; Amber Baptie, Bryanna Gloss, Alyssa McMahon, Jacob McMahon, Lea Riell, Emma Wagner, Cameron Wescott, Anita Williams, all of Poultney; Miranda Martin, Janaya Richardson, Leo Therrien, all of Proctor; Grace Cahill, of Rochester; Ashley Cassarino, Logan Dikeman, Amy Ferro, Jacob Henderson, Benjamin Honsinger, Makenna Hubert, Eric Maxham, Tessa McLaughlin-Leite, Jessica Neilson, Kyra Payne, Ashley Pearo, Rylee Plante, Trinity Robichaud, Grace Russell, Alyssa Shaw, Lanie Sinclair, Kaylee Svitak, all of Rutland; Jaron Rochon, of Tinmouth; Tessa Davenport, of Wallingford; Megan Ezzo, of West Haven; Mallory McGuiness, Jordan Perry, both of West Rutland.
Dean’s list — Sapphire Joy, of Bellows Falls; Emma Falquero, Timothy Kittler, Julia Lee, Cole Letourneau, Brianna Stevens-Clark, Alexandra Williams, Julianna Williams, all of Brandon; Timothea Carone, Tara Fenton, Domonique Thorne, Ashton Traverse, all of Bomoseen; Alexandria Boucher, Emily Buchtman, Ryleigh Coloutti, Theresa Culpo, Tiffany Ervin, Cassidy Lanfear, Joseph Ouimet, Rafael Robles, Danielle Sweeney, all of Castleton; Walker Whittemore, of Center Rutland; Tyan Hayford, of Chittenden; Daiton Amsden, Daniel Forti, both of Danby; Gary Burnett, of East Wallingford; Taylor Cormia, Patrick Dixon, Elizabeth Haggerty, Stiles Loper, Taryn Van Guilder, all of Fair Haven; Griffin Van Niel, of Killington; Jordyn Bessette, of Leicester; Lauren Sampson, Jade Weinberg, both of Mendon; Leland Peschl, of Middletown Springs; Sarah McHugh, Ashlynn Rumrill, both of Mount Holly; Noah Crossman, of North Chittenden; Lucas Billings, Kassidy Buley, Megan Chapin, Kiera Loomis, all of North Clarendon; Guillermo Yescas, of Pawlet; Lauryl Blanchard, of Pittsford; Olivia Cook, Grace Hayes, Lucas Milazzo, all of Poultney; Amanda Reynolds, Katelyn Storey, both of Proctor; Troy Walker, of Rochester;
Also, Kaiya Andrews, Zachary Arsenault, Nikka Bactad, Kati Bashaw, Pearl Bellomo, Leigha Charron, Ethan Coarse, Kassidy Collett, Mariah Crossman, Lily Crowley, Vanessa Dumas, Emma Gilmore, Jon Harding, Thomas Harris, Elaina Kearney, Isabelle Ladabouche, Joseph Lafarge, Janae Lamb, Haley Lassen, Elise Magro, Emelia McCalla, Maxwell McCalla, Zachary McCutcheon, Alexa McLaughlin, Angela Perry, Justine Peters, Molly Pfenning, Dillon Reitz, Cameron Rodrigue, Leah Romano, Severin Sheldon, Paul Tetreault, Alea Valente, Mary Weinstein, Cody Welch, Bailey West, Garrett Wilcox, Ethan Woodbury, Amanda Zilski, of Rutland; Stephanie Palmer, of South Chittenden; Audrey Knapp, of Sudbury; Allison Nemeth, of Tinmouth; Owen Ahearn, Evan McPhee, both of Wallingford; Mary Nichols, Paige Torres, both of Wells; Sarah Ezzo, of West Haven; Olivia Burnham, of West Pawlet; Zackary Ames, Elizabeth Bailey, Alan Baird, Drew Frankenberg, Isabell Lanfear, Kyle Laughlin, Crystal Perham, Morgan Seward, Phillip Wedin, all of West Rutland. Jocelyn Noble, of Whiting.
Out of state
Jazzmyne Dunleavy, of Castleton, Forensic Science major, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York.
Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, spring 2022 dean’s list named Haley Covillion, of Bellows Falls; and Bella Turner-Burrell, Lily Turner-Burrell, both of Rochester.
Sky Woodard, of Rutland, Biology major, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
Erica May, of Proctor, Civil Engineering major, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames.
