BIRTHS
RRMC
A son, Easton Thomas Wiese, was born Feb. 10, 2022, to Beth-Ryan Curavoo and Joshua Wiese, of Rutland.
Porter Medical Center
A son, Cameron Manell, was born Jan. 12, 2022, to Justin and Alexandria Manell, of Pittsford.
YOUTH NEWS
Art show
POULTNEY — The Poultney High School National Art Honor Society has created an art show to kick off “No Place For Hate,” a student-led school climate improvement program, for the month of March. The artwork promotes inclusion, acceptance and understanding. Proceeds will be donated to the Castleton University Chapter of the NAACP.
STEM workshops
BURLINGTON — Young people age 8-14 are invited for hands-on learning about environmental science, engineering, robotics and nutrition at the STEM Showcase 2.0, from 10 a.m. to noon March 19, in Burlington on the University of Vermont campus. COVID safety protocols will be followed with a health screening at check-in. Masks are required. Admission is free but registration is required and can be completed online at go.uvm.edu/stem-showcase by March 17.
CLiF grants
WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) has awarded eight at-risk children grants to New Hampshire and Vermont organizations serving low-income, at-risk and rural children ages 12 and under. The grant provides a storytelling event, a family discussion on the importance of reading together; tips to help children develop strong literacy skills; a new onsite library of children’s books; and two new books for each child to choose. Grant awardees are: Littleton Head Start, Nashua Boys & Girls Club, Girls Inc. of Manchester, Stewartstown Community School, all in New Hampshire; and Rutland County Parent Child Center, Orange County Parent Child Center, Family Center of Washington County, Canaan Elementary School afterschool program, all in Vermont.
Writing contest
JOHNSON — Northern Vermont University and the League of Vermont Writers announced the winners and runners-up in their first annual Vermont High School Writing Contest.
Fiction category: Elias N. Leventhal (Champlain Valley Union High School) placed first with “Quills.” Jonah Sayler (South Burlington High School) was runner-up with “Karelia.”
Nonfiction category: Alexander G. Califano placed first with “Reflections of a Cross Country Dog.” Matthew H. Califano was runner-up with “Pay or Dispute.” They are twin brothers attending Craftsbury Academy.
Poetry category: Narges Anzall (Middlebury Union High School) won first prize with “Iran/Biography of a Town.” Riley R. Medina (Green Mountain High School) was runner-up with “Order of Things.”
COLLEGE NEWS
Anna Holt, of Bondville, and Emma Petersson, of Hartland, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list High Honors at the University of Maine at Farmington.
Adam Luzader, of Wallingford, was named to fall 2021 dean’s list at Purchase College in Purchase, New York.
Fall 2021 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, includes Brendan Van Ommen Kloeke, of Danby, electrical engineering major; Stephen Bianchi, of Killington, computer engineering technology major; Spencer Alderman, of North Clarendon, software engineering major; Rosanna Hyde, of Rutland, business administration-management major; and Dylan Moore, of Rutland, electrical engineering major.
AROUND TOWN
AARP TaxAide
RUTLAND — The Rutland AARP TaxAide site is doing free tax returns for the elderly and low-to-mid-income younger people. Tax preparers must pass the IRS exam each year. To schedule your return preparation, call (802) 775-8220, ext. 106.
BenefitCHESTER — A spaghetti dinner will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 19, at the Gassetts Grange in Chester, to benefit Heather and Baby Oliver, and help support them due to the loss of 2-year-old Amarya. The cost is $10 per person, donations will be accepted, first responders and EMTs eat for free.
Vendors wanted
WEST PAWLET — West Pawlet Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary is seeking vendors for its Easter Market held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 at West Pawlet Fire House, 2806 Vt. Route 153 (Main Street), West Pawlet. Vendor tables are $15 each or two for $20 and payment received by March 31, should be mailed to Anne Piviroto, 541 New Ireland Road, Manchester Center, VT 05255. For more information, call (802) 362-2682.
CASTLETON — Vendor spaces are now available for the annual Castleton Townwide Yard Sale held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Visit www.castletoncsi.org to select your spot. Spaces are $20 outside and $25 inside. Or stop by Castleton Community Center — open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 2108 Main St., Castleton. For more information, call (802) 468-3093.
Osher lectures
RUTLAND — Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will continue its offerings for April and May, held 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland. Masks are required. Visit learn.uvm.edu/olli/rutland for more information.
April 1 — “The Past in 3D: Recent Archaeology and 3D Imaging in Rutland County” by Dr. Matthew Moriarty, director of archaeology at Castleton University.
April 8 — “Rum Running on Lake Champlain” by Dr. Scott McLaughlin, archaeologist, lecturer, and director of Vermont Granite Museum.
April 15 — “Growing Attractive Native Plants to Support Pollinators and Birds” by Henry Homeyer, author and columnist.
April 22 — “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light” by Dr. Katie Wood Kirchhoff, curator of Shelburne Museum.
April 29 — “Racial Disparities in Vermont: From Real Data to Radical Empathy” by Dr. Stephanie Seguino, professor of economics at UVM.
May 6 — “Is Our Democracy Really in Peril?” by Jon Margolis, author and political columnist.
May 13 — “The Wonders of the Vermont Night Sky” by Cale Shipman, amateur astronomer.
Chaffee gardens
RUTLAND — Rutland County Audubon Society has been approved for its 2022 Collaborative Grant from National Audubon to help establish pollinator-friendly gardens in the backyard of Chaffee Art Center, South Main Street in Rutland. Pollinator gardens are comprised of only native trees, plants and shrubs most beneficial to sustaining pollinators, including bees, butterflies and birds.
Chaffee director Sherri Birkheimer Rooker plans to expand the gardens to create an outdoor space for visitors or as a venue for a special event. This gardening project will involve many community members in planting and maintenance and will be used to educate local school students, as well as the general public, about the importance of native plants and pollinators.
Donations
The Rutland Knights of Columbus (KofC) Assembly 1147 and Rutland County Post 648 VFW recently supported Dodge House: The KofC gave $300 toward the monthly fuel bill. The VFW ran a card tournament and raised $260 as an unrestricted donation. The Dodge House is a transitional housing facility for homeless veterans seeking permanent housing.
Thank you letter
RUTLAND — Contributions from the VFW Auxiliary #648 were presented in supporting our Vermont veterans and Rutland communities; businesses on Feb. 2. Auxiliary officers President Beverly Adams-Allen, Senior Vice Donnaleen Farwell and Treasurer Carleen Vero spent Wednesday afternoon distributing to a total of 11 places of business, including Dodge House, Open Door Mission, Rutland Community Cupboard, Rutland Comfort Zone, Feline Connection, Rutland County Humane Society, Rutland City Fire Department, Rutland City Police Department, Foley Cancer, Regional Ambulance, Pittsford Police Academy. They were all presented with a monetary donation and a huge thank-you for going “above and beyond the call of duty.” They certainly do make a difference for what they have achieved in Rutland County for veterans and their community. Again, a colossal thank you to all.
The #648 Auxiliary also helps the State Dept. of Vermont Auxiliary, VA Hospital, Bennington Home for Veterans and National Home for Children. We helped in supporting our VFW Post #648’s building with fuel-oil costs for this winter and auxiliary members are always volunteering to help them in many other ways. Thanks to them, too! We have also collected and distributed to our Vermont veterans (from many volunteers throughout Vermont) handmade face masks, eyeglass cases, lap blankets, fidget blankets, especially over these last stressful COVID years.
— Beverly Adams-Allen
AROUND STATE
Hockey fundraiser
ESSEX JUNCTION — The 17th annual Defenders vs. Enforcers hockey game will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Essex Skating Facility. The match is between members of the Vermont National Guard (Defenders) and Vermont’s Law Enforcement (Enforcers). Open to the public, tickets are $5, age 6 and under are free. Visit https://dve-hockey.square.site/ to purchase tickets. Proceeds benefit the Vermont National Guard Charitable Foundation and the Vermont Police Association. For more information, call (802) 598-0140.
Daylight Saving Time
BURLINGTON — Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 13, and the American Red Cross Northern New England Region reminds everyone to turn your clocks forward one hour and test your smoke alarms.
— Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.
— Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
— Practice your two-minute escape plan. Make sure everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes — the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out from every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows where to meet.
— Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.
Visit redcross.org/EndHomeFiresNNE for more information.
Recovery conference
JOHNSON — Recovery Vermont will hold a Recovery Leadership Conference 2022, “It Takes a Village: New Approaches to Vermont’s Addiction Epidemic,” on April 4. Although in-person tickets for this all-day event at Jenna’s House in Johnson have sold out, $10 tickets are available to attend virtually via Zoom. All proceeds go to support Recovery Vermont’s Recovery Coach Academy Scholarship Fund. Visit recoveryvermont.org/leadership-conference/ for more information.
Warden of the Year
MONTPELIER — State Game Warden Jeremy Schmid, of Cambridge, is Vermont’s Game Warden of the Year. A game warden since 2015, he was nominated by his peers and received the award in recognition of his excellent service. Schmid’s warden district includes the towns of Cambridge, Underhill, Essex, Jericho, Williston, Richmond and Bolton.
VWHE awards
Vermont Women in Higher Education (VWHE) announced its 2022 annual award winners:
Peggy R. Williams Emerging Professional Award to Amy McClure, digital marketing specialist at Vermont Law School.
Sister Elizabeth Candon Distinguished Service Award to Pamela K. Gardner, University of Vermont’s Career Center director.
Jackie Gribbons Award for Leadership to Sophie Zdatny, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System.
Dr. Wanda Heading-Grant Award for Justice to two colleagues at Northern Vermont University, Jae Basilière, Center for Teaching & Learning, and Patricia Shine, professor of Psychology and Human Services.
Working Communities Challenge
MONTPELIER — Vermont has committed $2.32 million to expand the Working Communities Challenge and double the number of teams tackling local economic issues, from aging populations to low labor force participation. The challenge was created by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston to advance collaborative efforts to build healthy economies and communities in northern New England’s rural towns, regions and smaller cities.
The four new grant recipient teams include the Northwest Collaborative team in Franklin and Grand Isle counties; the Northeast Kingdom team in Orleans, Essex and Caledonia counties; the White River Valley team in 14 communities surrounding Randolph and Royalton; and the Southern Vermont team in communities that make up most of Windham and Bennington counties.
The newly funded teams were among eight applicants for four $300,000 grants awarded in 2020 to Winooski, Lamoille County, Greater Barre and the Springfield area.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
