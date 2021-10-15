COLLEGE NEWS
VSAC Webinar“VSAC Shows You How” free webinar information about filling out the 2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will be simulcast to Facebook from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Vermont Student Assistance Corp. outreach counselor Carrie Harlow will walk participants through completing a FAFSA, question by question. For more information, call (800) 642-3177.
AROUND TOWN
Job training
RUTLAND — Vermont Adult Learning (VAL) is recruiting participants, age 18 and older, for its next three-week weatherization training session starting Monday, Oct. 18, at BROC Community Action, 45 Union St. in Rutland. VAL launched Energy Works, a workforce training program benefiting low-income Vermonters to align with objectives of Vermont’s Comprehensive Energy Plan. The program trains unemployed and underemployed Vermonters, facilitates energy efficiency cost savings for low-income households, and provides local sustainable energy businesses with experienced trainees. For more information or to sign up, email jnerney@vtadultlearning.org or call (802) 779-0057.
Refugee resettlement Among the 46 states welcoming refugees, Vermont has received approval to welcome 100 Afghans to our communities through USCRI Vermont Afghan Placement and Assistance program. In addition, Vermont’s newest resettlement agency, The Ethiopian Community Development Council, has also applied to resettle an additional 25 Afghans in Brattleboro, where they have opened a new field office. Initially, the first families to arrive will be settled by USCRI in Chittenden County, as the numbers of arrivals grow, families will also likely be settled in Brattleboro and Rutland. To learn more, a Town Hall will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, via Zoom. Visit bit.ly/1015AfghanRefugees to register.
Bike race
KILLINGTON — Killington Mountain Bike Club will host its first Fox Haunted Hillside Relay from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, followed by an after-party from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sushi Yoshi Killington. Racers will compete in teams of three in a relay-style race from TBR to Upper Base Camp loop. Prizes will be awarded for fastest time, best team costume and best individual costumes. Pre-registration is $75 per team, day-of registration is $90 per team, after-party non-racer tickets are $10. Funds raised will go towards building and maintaining the trails within the KMBC network. Visit: bit.ly/hauntedhillside to register.
Gingerbread contestRUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites bakers, schools, organizations, businesses, families, individuals and young people to submit their gingerbread creations for the 2021 Gingerbread Contest. Entrants do not have to pre-register but it is appreciated. All entries must be delivered between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. either Nov. 17 or 18, to the Chaffee Art Center. For more information, visit www.chaffeeartcenter.org or call (802) 775-0356.
Recruiting membersRUTLAND — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging is recruiting additional members to join its Advisory Council, whose role is providing feedback and guidance to the agency on issues and trends impacting older Vermonters in Bennington and Rutland counties.
Under the Older American’s Act language, Advisory Council membership may consist of “older individuals (including minority individuals and older individuals residing in rural areas) who are participants or who are eligible to participate in programs assisted under this Act, family caregivers of such individuals, representatives of older individuals, service providers, representatives of the business community, local elected officials, providers of veterans’ health care, and the general public, to advise continuously the area agency on aging on all matters relating to the development of the area plan, the administration of the plan and operations conducted under the plan.”
For more information, email cadams@svcoa.net or call (802) 772-7824.
Grant awards
RUTLAND COUNTY — United Way of Rutland County announced $331,384 worth of grant awards have been disbursed to 17 different area nonprofits within Rutland County. All organizations that requested grant funds this year were asked to focus on one or more of the following community issues: health, education and financial stability. Those receiving grant awards are:
ARC Rutland Area, Come Alive Outside, Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont, Fair Haven Concerned, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, Rutland County Head Start, Rutland County Restorative Justice Center, Rutland Dismas House, Rutland County Free Clinic, Imagination Library at Rutland Free Library, Slate Valley Unified Union School District, Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, The Compassionate Friends, Turning Point Center, Vermont Catholic Charities, Vermont Farmers Food Center and VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
Community gifting
CASTLETON — Lee Lodge No. 30, F&AM, recently awarded $500 from its Morning Star Lodge No. 37 Community Gifting Fund to the Poultney Welsh Church Preservation Alliance, a 501©(3) nonprofit. The award for the Alliance’s Building Fund was given by Lee Lodge in memory of Brother Emmett Thomas. Brother Emmett’s early fundraising efforts on behalf of the Lodge enabled creation of the Community Gifting Fund to donate to charitable and community causes.
Story time
RUTLAND TOWN — Families recently joined Amanda Begin, Rutland Free Library Children’s Services Librarian, at Hathaway Farm in Rutland Town for a pumpkin-themed story time. They sang pumpkin songs before jumping on the Wagon Train to head for the pumpkin patch. Rutland Free Library covered the cost of one pumpkin per child.
AROUND STATE
Pollinator gardening
To help gardeners and homeowners understand the role of pollinators in food production and provide strategies for creating pollinator habitat, a group of University of Vermont Extension Master Gardener volunteers have developed “Gardening for Pollinators and Beneficial Insects.” The e-book, available now for garden planning this winter, can be downloaded at go.uvm.edu/garden4pollinators for free.
Food scrap programs
Agri-Cycle (ACE) announces expanded food scrap hauling services and partnerships in Vermont. ACE currently provides food scrap recycling for a number of Vermont businesses, including 17 Hannaford stores, and is now available to provide services for other Vermont businesses, institutions and multi-family residential units. In addition, ACE’s Vermont operations include plans to manage the compost site located at the Greater Upper Valley Solid Waste District’s Organics Recycling Facility in North Hartland.
ACE operates throughout New England and works with digesters throughout the region, including the new digester at Goodrich Farm in Salisbury. ACE’s customers work with food banks and food pantries to redistribute as much usable food as possible before converting the remainder to renewable energy, animal bedding and fertilizer.
