BIRTHS
Gifford Medical CenterA son, Ronan Ellis Schroeder, was born Oct. 19, 2021, to Marisa Ratigan and Gregory Schroeder, of Killington.
A daughter, Valena Rose Griffin, was born Oct. 20, 2021, to Emily Denis and Cody Griffin, of Hancock.
Porter Medical Center
A daughter, Hazel June Casey-Martin, was born Oct. 28, 2021, to Emily Casey and Joshua Martin, of Brandon.
AROUND TOWN
At the Chaffee
RUTLAND — Holiday Artisan Gift Show from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, presents one-of-a-kind products for gift giving.
Annual Holiday Exhibit Opening Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, celebrates talented artists in our communities whose works will be on display until Jan. 7.
Annual Gingerbread Contest Showcase from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 to vote on your favorite creation with the “People’s Choice” awards in various categories until Dec. 10. All entries must be delivered between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 17 or 18, to the Chaffee Art Center. Visit www.chaffeeartcenter.org for entry forms.
‘Messiah’ rehearsals
RUTLAND — Grace Church announced this year’s Messiah performances will be in person, under the direction of Alastair Stout. Singers will rehearse from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28, at Grace Church. Proof of COVID vaccination is required for all singers. The mandatory dress rehearsal is 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4. Performances are 5:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 5. For more information, email graceucc@gracechurchvt.org or call (802) 775-4301.
“Socks for Souls”
RUTLAND — The Socks for Souls program to collect socks for Rutland County homeless shelters invites donations of new socks of all sizes, multipacks welcomed. Scheduled collection dates will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 13 and Dec. 4, via a drive-through drop-off in the parking lot at Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West St., Rutland. Mask wearing at the drop-off site is necessary. For more information, email office@trinitychurchrutland.org or call call (802) 775-4368.
Season closure
POULTNEY — Poultney Cemetery Association Trustees announce its property will close effective Dec. 1. Should snowstorms begin earlier than Dec. 1, the property will then be closed. The property reopens yearly on April 1.
Granger House
CASTLETON — Castleton University will provide up to 40 paid internships to continue archaeologic exploration at Granger House after receiving a nearly $500,000 grant to support education in archeology, geography, history and related fields, from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The grant will fund the creation of a museum and learning laboratory at Granger House, one of the oldest in Castleton and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was designed and built by Noahdiah Granger around 1800 and is an example of Federal-style architecture and features an extant spiral staircase by noted Vermont architect and craftsman, Thomas R. Dake.
Vietnam vets
TINMOUTH — Andrew J. Moyer, of Tinmouth, attended an “86 Transportation Vietnam Veterans” reunion held Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 at the Comfort Inn, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The 10 men able to be contacted were in the 86th Transit Unit 1968-69, came from eight states and had not seen each other in 52 years. The next reunion is being planned for 2023.
In attendance were Tim McCance, Illinois; Gary Hanks, Montana; Johnny Sherill, North Carolina; Myron Schwarzrock, Minnesota; Danny Courson, Arkansas; Roger Gray, Iowa; Joe Rieke, Iowa; Andy Moyer, Vermont; Jim Tweeter, Minnesota; and Jim Anderson, Missouri.
AROUND STATE
Trailblazer Award
The Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance (VOBA) will present its inaugural Trailblazer Award to U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) at an outdoor ceremony 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe. In his 47-year tenure representing Vermont in Congress, Senator Leahy has added more than 100,000 acres to the Green Mountain National Forest, helped establish the Moosalamoo National Recreation Area, created Vermont’s first and only National Park — the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park — and protected portions of the Missisquoi and Trout rivers.
LWV lecture
The League of Women Voters of Vermont in partnership with Kellogg-Hubbard Library of Montpelier present “The Connection Between Racism and Public Health” lecture at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, via Zoom. The lecture is open to the public. Attendance is free, but guests must visit www.kellogghubbard.org/adult-programs to register.
Snowboarding
The Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum presents “40 Years Later: How the First Snowboarding Event in 1982 at Woodstock, VT, Shaped Snowboarding” at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 via Zoom. Reserve a free ticket at www.vtssm.org/events to receive a Zoom invite. The event is complimentary, but a $10 donation from each guest is encouraged and appreciated. Series sponsors include r.k. Miles, AJ’s Ski & Sports, Sisler Builders and Vermont Ski + Ride.
Free alarm installation
Red Cross of Northern New England has resumed its free smoke alarm installation program and home safety checks. To schedule an installation, visit redcross.org/endhomefiresNNE or call 1-800-464-6692.
National Adoption Month
Gov. Phil Scott recently proclaimed November as Adoption Month in Vermont, recognizing the importance of making sure every child has a permanent, safe and loving family. Adoption Month is an opportunity to:
— Honor and thank the adoptive parents in Vermont who have provided permanent, loving homes to children in need.
— Shine a spotlight on the approximately 110 children and youth in Vermont foster care who are still waiting and hoping for their forever families.
— Listen to and honor the experience of youth and adult adoptees in Vermont.
Most of the children waiting for families are school-aged. Some are siblings who don’t want to be separated. Many are teens who still need and want families.
To learn how you can help a child in need of a family, visit www.projectfamily.vt.gov or call call Project Family at 1-800-746-7000.
Farm to School grants
USDA is now accepting applications for the 2022 Farm to School Grant. Farm to School grants support state, regional and local organizations in planning, developing and implementing new farm to school programs or expand existing efforts. Deadline to apply is Jan. 10, 2022. Visit bit.ly/FarmtoSchoolgrants for more information.
Nonprofits grants
The Vermont Community Foundation announced its Spark Connecting Community grant program has awarded $48,080 to 17 nonprofit organizations for local projects focusing on creative place-making in state communities. Recipients are:
Addison County: Five Town Friends of the Arts received $3,000 to support Five Town Art Spark: Igniting the Arts and Culture in Bristol and Surrounding Towns (5TAS).
Bennington County: Soul Steps received $3,000 to support Community Workshops and Performances, which will teach African American step dance.
Washington County: Montpelier Alive received $3,000 to support the Montpelier Community Bench Project; Montpelier Conservation Commission received $2,500 to support the UVM PLACE Program for Montpelier, a place-based landscape and community engagement program; Northfield Community Development Network received $3,000 to support Community Built Connections; The Vermont Granite Museum of Barre received $3,000 to support continued work on its Multi-Use Path and Sculpture Park.
Franklin County: Swanton Enhancement Project received $3,000 to support its Downtown Mural Project.
Lamoille County: Town of Wolcott received $950 to support the Community Garden and Park & Public Spaces Logo Contest; Varnum Memorial Library received $2,630 to support Cambridge Court: Where Seniors and Teens Exchange Tales, project.
Orange County: Calabash Gardens received $3,000 to support the Farm-to-Plate: Community Cultural Exchange; Summer Street Music Series received $3,000 to support its second Black Voices Matter event, a community concert in Bradford.
Rutland County: Chittenden Public Library received $3,000 to support One Community, Many Points of View: A Year of Creativity, Connection, and Celebration in Chittenden; Otter Valley Unified Union School District received $3,000 to support the OV-Explores Afterschool Program.
Windham County: Brattleboro Museum & Art Center received $3,000 to support the 2022 Artful Ice Shanties Design-Build Competition.
Windsor County: BarnArts Center for the Arts Company received $3,000 to support the Haunted Village Theater; Black River Innovation Campus received $3,000 to support the Tiny Desk Community Music Series; Zack’s Place Enrichment Center received $3,000 to engage program participants and community members in the production of a musical, Beauty and the Beazt (the ‘Z’ is for Zack’s Place!).
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
HEALTH
Memory screenings
With November being National Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is encouraging Americans to be proactive about their brain health by getting a memory screening. AFA is offering free, virtual memory screenings (conducted one-on-one through secure video conference technology) every Monday, Wednesday and Friday through its National Memory Screening Program. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (866) 232-8484. The program is open to everyone, there are no minimum age or insurance prerequisites.
Support caregivers
November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and Family Caregivers Month. The Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter offers these suggestions as support:
— Learn: Educate yourself about Alzheimer’s disease.
— Build a team: Organize family and friends who want to help with caregiving.
— Give caregivers a break: Make a standing appointment to give the caregiver a break.
— Check in: Start the conversation – a phone call to check in, sending a note, or stopping by for a visit can make a big difference in a caregiver’s day.
— Tackle the to-do list: Ask for a list of errands that need to be run, yard work or other household chores.
— Be specific and be flexible: Be specific in your offer (“I’m going to the store, what do you need?”).
— Help for the holidays: Offer to help with cooking, cleaning or gift shopping.
— Join the fight: Volunteer with your local Alzheimer’s Association chapter, participate in fundraising events, advocate for more research funding, or participate in a clinical study through the Alzheimer’s Association’s Trial Match.
Health plans open enrollment
Vermonters can enroll in 2022 health and dental insurance from Nov. 1, 2021, to Jan. 15, 2022. This time period, named Open Enrollment, offers an opportunity to shop for and enroll in insurance through Vermont’s health insurance marketplace, Vermont Health Connect. This year’s Open Enrollment features the new, lower costs for health insurance through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and a change in who Vermont Health Connect customers pay for their 2022 health and dental insurance:
— Lower costs: Vermonters can pay less for health insurance purchased through Vermont’s health insurance marketplace than they did previously.
— Payment change: Vermont’s health insurance marketplace customers will find a change in whom they pay for their 2022 health and dental insurance. Currently, they pay one monthly bill to Vermont Health Connect. For 2022 health and dental plans, they will send separate payments directly to their insurance companies, beginning with their first 2022 bill, which arrives in December 2021.
— Best to sign up by Dec. 15: For insurance that begins Jan. 1, 2022, Vermonters need to enroll through Vermont’s health insurance marketplace by Dec.15, 2021. For those who enroll between Dec. 16, 2021, and Jan. 15, 2022, coverage will begin on Feb. 1, 2022.
— Health and financial risk protection: Health and dental insurance can provide access to preventive care and help cover the cost of care from unexpected illnesses or injuries.
For more information, visit http://vermonthealthconnect.gov/, call the Customer Support Center, or contact trained, local professionals to help them through the Assister program.
----------
Free course
Middle and high school educators in Vermont interested in honing their personal finance teaching skills can attend a free, online, asynchronous course offered by the Financial Literacy Academy at the Center for Financial Literacy at Champlain College. This course awards participants three graduate-level credits. The first 20 educators accepted for each of two sessions, will receive a full scholarship. The first session runs asynchronously from Jan. 17 through March 11, and the second session runs from March 14 through May 6. Application deadlines are Dec. 10 for the first session and Feb. 11 for the second. Visit https://ccoacademics.champlain.edu/eflacademy/ to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.