COLLEGE NEWS
GraduatesAiden R. Camara, of Poultney, graduated with a Master of Science in Athletic Training from Bridgewater College in Virginia.
Area residents graduating from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, include Lilia Smith, of Middlebury, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, summa cum laude; Courtney Bushey, of Pittsford, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, magna cum laude; Dominic McCullough, of Pittsford, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management; and Leah Zoesch, of Rutland, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Interior Design.
William Van Herwarde, of Killington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Norwich University graduates include Mollie Kathleen Coltey, of Castleton, Bachelor of Arts magna cum laude in political science; Sierra Monique Thornton, of Proctor, Bachelor of Science cum laude in physical education; and Amy Leigh Nichols, of Rutland, Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice.
Vermont Tech Center graduates received:
— Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering Technology to Schylar Corsones-Brown, of Rutland.
Business Management & Technology to Ally Martin, of Pittsfield.
Construction Management to Kevin Kingsbury, of Rochester.
Diversified Agriculture to Jill Chapleau, of Rutland.
Electrical Engineering Technology to Devin Beayon, of Pittsford.
Radiologic Science to Rachael Golfin, of North Clarendon, and Brittany Frederick, of Wallingford.
— Associate of Applied Science in Architectural & Building Engineering Technology to Jennifer Grenier, of Rutland.
Diesel Power Technology to Halley Riley-Elliott, of Mount Holly.
Forestry to Benjamin Kerstetter, of West Rutland.
Landscape Contracting to Hannah Sheehe, of North Clarendon, and Eric Morton, of Rutland.
— Associate of Engineering in Civil & Environmental Engineering Technology to Aaron Szabo, of Fair Haven.
— Associate of Science in Dental Hygiene to MacKenzie McLaren, of Florence, and Kaitlyn Anderson, of Whiting.
Nursing to Sherry Ross, of Danby; Alexandra Resch, of Fair Haven; Brooklyn Markowski, of Florence; Regina Johnson, of Proctor; and Heather Baker, Erin Lapre, Alicia Pitts, all of Rutland.
Radiologic Science to Nicole Tursi, of Benson.
Respiratory Therapy to Jacob Boulier, of Rutland.
— Certificates in Diesel Power Technology to Zachary Connor, of Cuttingsville, and Andrew MacLachlan, of Rutland.
— Vermont Academy of Science and Technology (VAST): Theron Wilkinson, of Bellows Falls; and Chase Christiansen, John Sidaway, Nicholas Steventon, all of Rochester.
Academic honorsArea residents named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts, include Sydney Erickson-Marotti, of Mendon, Marketing Communications/Advertising; Lilia Smith, of Middlebury, Graphic Design; Courtney Bushey, of Pittsford, Nursing; Dominic McCullough, of Pittsford, Sport Management; Phoebe Wood, of Pittsford, Hospitality Management; Dominik Chadwick, of Rutland, Digital Media; Zachary Lane, of Rutland, Entrepreneurship; and Caitlin St Germain, of Rutland, Interior Architecture.
Cassie Pearce, of Danby, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Norwich University spring 2021 academic honors include Mollie Kathleen Coltey, of Castleton, Sierra Monique Thornton, Abigail Jean McKearin, both of Proctor, Noah Jesse Hamilton, of Rutland, all on the president’s list; and Amy Leigh Nichols, of Rutland, on the dean’s list.
Vermont Tech spring 2021 academic honors include:
President’s list — Ally Martin, of Pittsfield, and Devin Beayon, of Pittsford.
Dean’s list — Teagan Bacon, Gabriel Wilkinson, both of Bellows Falls; Nicole Tursi, of Benson; Ryan Mahoney, of Bomoseen; Cassandra Pelkey, of Castleton; Sherry Ross, of Danby; Alexandra Resch, of Fair Haven; Brooklyn Markowski, of Florence; Rachael Golfin, of North Clarendon; Regina Johnson, of Proctor; Chase Christiansen, Desmond Piccicuto, Nicholas Steventon, all of Rochester; Jill Chapleau, Adam Giancola, Jensen Kelley, Erin Lapre, Eric Morton, Jacob Sabourin of Rutland; and Brittany Frederick, of Wallingford.
BIRTHS
A son, Nathan Thomas, was born May 19, 2021, at UVM, to Anna and Donald R. Bedard Jr., of South Hero.
YOUTH NEWS
Scholarship awardCHESTER — Green Mountain Union High School graduating senior Jonathan Oakes, of Ludlow, received a $1,000 Sunreed Instruments Music Education Scholarship Award. Award criteria are excellence in music education, academic achievement, a general sense of wellness, and excels in personal and interpersonal skills. Oakes plays the clarinet and will attend DePaul University, majoring in Musical Performance.
First in Family
STRATTON MOUNTAIN – Since 2014, the Stratton Foundation has awarded scholarships through an endowment dedicated to first-generation college-bound graduating seniors attending Burr and Burton Academy, Leland & Gray, Arlington High School, Dorset School and Long Trail School. First in Family recipients this year are Karson Barclay (Londonderry), Mary Mendez (Manchester), Samira Champine (Danby), Arden Wojtach (Manchester) and Devan Kajah (Londonderry).
AROUND TOWN
Concert series
PAWLET — Pawlet Public Library announces its 2021 Coffee House Concert Series to be held in Pawlet Town Hall Auditorium. Advance tickets ($5 per person) are available at www.pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com or at the library, 141 School St. The concert schedule is: 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14, Freddi Shehadi; 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 30, film and TV composer Mason Daring and vocalist Jeanie Stahl; 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27, Open Mic night; and 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 12, Vermont Symphony Orchestra principal cellist John Dunlop.
AROUND STATE
Successful fundraiser
COLCHESTER — UVM Health Network — Home Health & Hospice completed its 2021 Virtual Fun Run recently, raising $60,000 to benefit the McClure Miller Respite House. The weeklong event included support from members of the community, Home Health & Hospice staff and volunteers, and community partners. For the past 30 years, the Respite House, Vermont’s only Medicare-certified inpatient hospice facility, has provided end-of-life services, regardless of patients’ ability to pay.
Pollinators in peril
MONTPELIER — Many of Vermont’s pollinator species are in peril. Habitat loss, invasive species, single-crop farming, disease and pesticides are a few of the threats affecting insects across our state. Vermont’s native bees, including over 300 unique species and three that are threatened or endangered, are among those being impacted the most.
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department suggests a few household considerations:
— Provide a variety of vibrant flowers and native plants to attract pollinators to your yard and garden.
— Learn to live with wildflowers and weeds growing in your yard and fields. Pollinators prefer a variety in their habitat, even if it looks untidy to humans.
— Keep an eye out for bare patches of lawn where ground-nesting bees may make their home.
— Use pesticide alternatives such as pollinator-friendly barriers to keep unwanted pests off your plants.
— Avoid using insecticides (especially those containing neonicotinoids such as imidacloprid, thiamethoxam, clothianidin).
— Reduce the amount of property that is mowed, mow less often, and consider leaving fields un-mowed until October when most pollinators have finished their pollinating activities.
Permits available
MONTPELIER — Vermont’s muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit applications are still available online at Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com and from license agents for a while longer. The deadline to apply is Aug. 4.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
