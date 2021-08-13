YOUTH NEWS
GIV programMONTPELIER — Thanks to funding from the Summer Matters for All grant program awarded to The Governor’s Institutes of Vermont (GIV), 18 young Vermonters gathered in-person at the State House in Montpelier. They were received by Gov. Phil Scott, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and legislators for a day of exchanging ideas and creating change. They took the floor in the House Chamber for a legislative simulation, proposing and debating bills they developed over the course of GIV’s virtual 2021 Global Issues & Youth Action program. They voted on and passed their bills addressing anti-racist education, compostable silverware and mental health services for incarcerated individuals.
Applications for GIV’s in-person summer 2022 programs open in December. For more information, visit www.giv.org, or email info@giv.org
Back to school shoppingWILLISTON — Beyond clothes and shoes, Vermont Goodwill stores are filled with new school supplies.
Revenues from Goodwill stores help fund programs that train people for careers in industries such as banking, IT and health care, to name a few. The sales of donations also provide the supportive services people need, such as English language training, additional education, and access to transportation and child care.
Families can also help by donating clothing, school supplies and household goods that kids have outgrown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.