Around town
Backpack Program
PITTSFORD — The Backpack Program at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford benefits former prisoners who live at Rutland Dismas House. Ginny Carroccia coordinates the donations of backpacks filled with toiletries, personal items, household-type things given to new residents at the transitional home. St. Alphonsus is one of several churches participating in the Backpack Program.
Ice fishing safety
RUTLAND — Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department fisheries biologist Shawn Good offers “Ice Fishing FUNdamentals” to stay safe on the ice:
“A minimum of 3 to 4 inches of clear black ice is safe to walk on. If you’re unsure about ice thickness in your area call your local bait and tackle shop. They’re always up on current conditions and can help you get started with gear and advice, too. You can also look for other people out fishing. Experienced anglers know how to read the ice, so if you’re unsure, go where others are or have been,” advised Good.
It is important to know that ice isn’t always uniform in thickness. Areas around pressure cracks or near stream or river inlets can be thinner and weaker than surrounding ice. Good advises anglers to carry a set of ice picks, head out with a partner, and let someone know where you will be fishing, your access point and when you plan to return home.
Good says dressing properly is key. For more information, visit vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/fishing-opportunities/vermonts-ice-fishing-opportunities/ice-fishing-basics.
Bald Eagle survey
Where did you see that eagle? Your “eagle eyes” are needed to help with the 2020 Winter Audubon Vermont Bald Eagle Survey Jan. 1-15, 2020. If you see an eagle in Vermont during the survey period, please report date, location, time of day, number of bald or golden eagles seen, approximate age of the eagles (i.e., adult bald eagle with white head and tail, or immature that is mostly brown), any notable behavior (i.e., carrying nesting material, flying with another eagle, etc.).
For more information, visit vt.audubon.org/eagle.
Births
Ashlynn E. Travis
A daughter, Ashlynn Elizabeth, was born Nov. 25, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Ashley Ferguson and Matthew Travis, of Rutland.
Kora J. Abbott
A daughter, Kora Jean, was born Nov. 29, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Abagale and Ryan Abbott, of Chester.
Olivia G. Beljavskis
A daughter, Olivia Grace, was born Dec. 5, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Kayla Reed and Scott Beljavskis, of Fair Haven.
McKinlee M. Hoffman
A daughter, McKinlee Marie, was born Dec. 16, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Kelsey and Michael Hoffman, of Fair Haven.
Alaina M. Boudreau
A daughter, Alaina Macari, was born Dec. 17, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Kristen and Kevin Boudreau, of Wallingford.
Auriel C. Henry
A daughter, Auriel Coralie, was born Dec. 19, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Monica Barker and Jason Henry, of Rutland.
