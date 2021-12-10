AROUND TOWN
Castleton Community CenterMembers of the Castleton Community Center Knitters Network sorted and packaged over 1,000 handmade mittens and hats to deliver to children in seven area schools as well as The Dodge House, Open Door Mission, Fair Haven Concerned, Castleton Cares and Community Health Center Castleton. Helping to prepare the items for delivery were Network members, Mona Boice, Darlene Steves, Gladys Sharp and Gretiena Johnson.
The Castleton Community Seniors received a check for $1,000 from the Heritage Family Cares for You Foundation. Presenting the donation to Community Center Director Jo Ann Riley were Heritage Family Credit Union CEO Matt Levandowski, Bobbi Hults, Castleton and Fair Haven Branch Manager, and Mark Grossarth, AVP-Community Development.
AROUND STATE
UVM Medical Center visitor policyBURLINGTON — The University of Vermont Medical Center is adjusting its visitation policy to reflect current area COVID-19 conditions and protect the health and safety of patients, staff and the community.
— Masks must be worn at all times when in the building, including visitors who are sleeping while staying overnight.
— Inpatient waiting rooms are now closed. Visitors should remain in patient rooms and may wait in the Main Pavilion 3rd floor lobby when necessary.
— A maximum of two designated support people are allowed to visit per hospital stay.
Adult inpatient units: Two healthy designated support people are permitted per hospital stay. Only one may visit per day. No visitors are permitted if patient is COVID-positive or Patient Under Investigation (PUI) unless in end-of-life care. Every effort will be made to facilitate remote visitation from loved ones until the patient is discharged or deemed to be no longer infectious.
Patients in end-of-life care: Family presence at the end of life will be managed by the care team; in general, four family members at a time are welcomed for patients.
Labor and Delivery: Two healthy designated support persons permitted on Labor and Delivery. Two healthy designated support person may be permitted for post-partum stay on the Mother-Baby Unit. Only one may visit per day.
Inpatient Pediatrics: Two healthy designated caregivers permitted per hospital stay. One healthy designated caregiver is permitted overnight.
Inpatient Psychiatry: Two vaccinated, healthy designated support people are permitted per hospital stay. Only one may visit per day. Due to the environment on these units, the support persons must be vaccinated. Support persons must be 18 years or older.
Emergency Department: Two healthy designated support persons are permitted. No visitors permitted if patient is COVID-positive or PUI unless in end-of-life care. Every effort will be made to facilitate remote visitation from loved ones until the patient is discharged or deemed to be no longer infectious. For pediatric patients, two healthy designated caregivers are permitted when necessary.
Urgent Care: One healthy designated support person is permitted. No visitors are permitted if patient is COVID-positive or PUI. The support person is not able to wait in the waiting room, but can join the patient when assigned to a room. For pediatric patients, two healthy designated caregivers permitted.
Surgical/procedural areas: For patients arriving for any procedure requiring sedation or general anesthesia, one healthy designated support person is permitted. For pediatric patients, two healthy designated caregivers are permitted
Outpatient clinics: One healthy support person is permitted. For pediatric patients, two health caregivers are permitted.
All support persons allowed to visit are strongly encouraged to remain in the patient room during the duration of their visit, limit traffic in hallways and avoid congregating in waiting rooms, cafeterias and lobbies before, after or between visits. Family members/support persons are permitted to leave and re-enter the building but must be rescreened upon each entry. Family members are strongly encouraged to limit repeated entry and return.
Forest managementA new guide released by The Nature Conservancy and the Northern Institute of Applied Climate Science describes 10 forest management practices that can increase carbon stocks within 20 years (and usually sooner) in hardwood forests in New England and New York. “Healthy Forests for Our Future: A Management Guide to Increase Carbon Storage in Northeast Forests” was developed to aid landowners and foresters in making decisions and introduce them to programs that can help cover the costs of “climate smart” forest management.
In 2018, a study on the potential of natural climate solutions in the United States estimated these actions could remove 20% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, greater than the combined carbon emissions from all cars and trucks on the road in the United States. For landowners and the professionals who manage forests, it is not always clear what choices balance the need to increase carbon stocks (store more carbon pollution pulled from the air in trees and soils) with the other forest values we depend on, including their significance in protecting clean drinking water, providing habitat for wildlife and producing wood products.
COLLEGE NEWS
Plymouth State University (PSU) in Plymouth, New Hampshire, has created a scholarship for residents of Maine and Vermont. Beginning in fall 2022, any full-time, first-year student from these states is eligible for a $2,000 scholarship, renewable for three additional years for a total of $8,000, to help with the cost of tuition. For more information, visit www.plymouth.edu online.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.