BIRTHS
----------
A daughter, Braelynn Angela Hance, was born Dec. 31, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Kristen Reed and Robert Hance of Rutland.
A son, Cullen Ryan Sargent Keefe, was born Dec. 31, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, to Bethany and Ryan Keefe of Perkinsville.
ENGAGEMENT
----------
Quinn-Pasic
John and Beth Quinn of Rutland announce the engagement of their daughter, Molly Anna Quinn of Waterbury, to Ibrahim Pasic, also of Waterbury, the son of Abdurahim and Vahida Pasic of Colchester.
The bride-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Rutland High School and a 2013 graduate of Syracuse University where she received a Bachelor of Music in Music Industry. She is employed as a tour, group and conference sales manager at Sugarbush Resort in Warren.
The prospective groom is a 2010 graduate of Colchester High School in Colchester and is a software and data analytics IT support specialist at RealPage Inc. in South Burlington.
An August wedding in Bomoseen is planned.
COLLEGE NEWS
Fall 2020 academic honors at Castleton University include:
President's list — Julia Carone of Bomoseen; Emily Doty, Meghan Hallett, Christian Polli, Julianna Williams, all of Brandon; Jacob Godfrey, Birgit Kinneberg, Diana Martinez Mantrana, Luke McGee, Heather Moore (Thibodeau), all of Castleton; Makayla Ackert, Briley Blackbird, Aliyah Edmonds, all of Fair Haven; Anoushka Pschorr of Leicester; Elizabeth Bardin, Raphael Eckmann, both of Middletown Springs; Sarah McHugh of Mount Holly; Liana Weisse of North Chittenden; Ariel Wade of Orwell; Kassidy Mack, Lea Riell, Anita Williams, all of Poultney; Morgan Anderson, Parth Patel, Amanda Reynolds, Leo Therrien, all of Proctor; Grace Cahill of Rochester; Holly Anderson, Christine Candon, Logan Dikeman, Jasmin Gomez, Jacob Henderson, Gabrielle Lazzaro, Rachael Lee, Elise Magro, Jon Markanich, Eric Maxham, Sierra Maxwell, Cecily McCormack, Katherine Perkins, Trinity Robichaud, Finnegan Rocque, Grace Russell, Elizabeth Sampson, Lanie Sinclair, Shelly Sobel, Kaylee Svitak, all of Rutland; Aidan Steenbergen, Ethan Welch, both of Wallingford; Hailey Godette of West Pawlet; Robyn Bradley, Julia May, Jordan Perry, all of West Rutland; and Brandi Leno, McKenna White, both of Whiting.
Dean's list – Angela Carone, Linnea Mylott, Evan Swinington, all of Bomoseen; Molly Fisher, Timothy Kittler, Julia Lee, Allison Lowell, Myliah McDonough, Madilyn Morgan, Miranda Stoutes, Kelsey Treadway, all of Brandon; Saif Alsuwaidi, Alyssa Bathalon, John Bruno, Halle Coloutti, Ryleigh Coloutti, Molly Durling, Aubrianna Dydo, Nicholas Hooker, Tiffany Langevin, Julia Poipo, Leo Richardson, Rafael Robles, Linda Rodriguez, Hailey Taylor, Riley Taylor, all of Castleton; Eileen Rounds of Center Rutland; Jillian Flanders, Emily Hill, Kassia Schneider, Molly Waite, all of Chittenden; Daniel Forti of Danby; Gary Burnett of East Wallingford; Olivia Bowen, Taylor Cormia, Joseph Durfee, Elizabeth Haggerty, Breanna Martell, Katheryn Rheaume, Jade Sleeper-McQuilkin, Taryn Van Guilder, all of Fair Haven; Haley Conway, Molly McGee, both of Florence; Abigail Brown of Hydeville; Alexandra Nolan of Killington; Morgan LaPorte of Leicester; Agata Menconi, Lauren Sampson, both of Mendon; Paula Seamans, Trevor Shatney, both of Middletown Springs; Chelsea Day, Adam Pate, both of Mount Holly; Chelsi Abbott of Mount Tabor; Claire Bendig, Kassidy Buley, Megan Chapin, Colleen Congdon, Madalyn Dudley, all of North Clarendon; Courtney Brigham, Rebekah Parent, Andrew Rockwellall of Orwell; Scott Allen, Maya Johnstone, both of Pittsfield; Lauryl Blanchard, Angelic Davidson, Emily Fox, Kristin Markie, all of Pittsford; Emma Carlson, Taylor Dunlap, Jay Marcy, Alyssa McMahon, Cameron Wescott, all of Poultney; Allison Almond, Debra Kingsbury, Kevin Paciulli, Eliza Tooley, all of Proctor; Carrie Adams, Jaycee Barlow, Kati Bashaw, Mallory Bigelow, Leigha Charron, Ethan Coarse, Spencer Como, Mariah Crossman, Lily Crowley, Mya Cyr, Alyssa Gamble, Bethany Garrow, Ellise Ghio, Jaden Kelley, Sara Kelly, Caitlin King, Jillian Ladabouche, Joseph Lafarge, Kiera Loomis, Bethany Manfredi, Bryan Maxham, Zachary McCutcheon, Allison Morrill, Joshua Pawlaczyk, Grace Perkins, Emily Peters, Justine Peters, Molly Pfenning, Anna Ploof, Meighan Rice, Leah Romano, Taryn Shah, Jack Silverman, Noel Smart, Paul Tetreault, Rachelle Towle, Mary Weinstein, Cody Welch, Bailey West, River Willman, all of Rutland; Skylar Linker, Daniel Myhre, both of Shrewsbury; Audrey Knapp of Sudbury; Allison Nemeth, Jaron Rochon, both of Tinmouth; Spencer Ahearn, Olivia Burroughs, Tessa Davenport, all of Wallingford; Jacob Dow, Lauren Harvey, Corey Lacz, Andrea Manney, Brooke Raiche, Katelyn Schutt, all of West Rutland; and Jocelyn Noble of Whiting.
The fall 2020 dean's list at the University of New England in Maine includes Luca DiTursi of Chittenden; Rachel Sheehe of North Clarendon; Abigail Clark, Meghan Hamilton, Ainsley Pagano, all of Rutland; and John Upton of Wallingford.
Emily Debonis of Poultney achieved fall 2020 dean's list status at Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts.
Phoebe Sargeant of Rutland was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.
Brooke Makepeace of Wells earned fall 2020 dean's list honors at SUNY Oneonta in New York. Makepeace is studying Early Child/Childhood Ed.
Olivia Beauchamp of Mendon was named to the 2020 fall dean's list at Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio.
The University of Utah fall 2020 dean's list includes Marc Hartnett of Mendon, undeclared major; and David Sawyer of West Rutland, Mining Engineering major.
AROUND TOWN
----------
Volunteers honored
KILLINGTON — More than 400 volunteer instructors make Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports’ mission of empowering individuals with disabilities possible. Vermont Adaptive program coordinators recognized this year’s four Volunteers of the Year at off-snow trainings this fall, held virtually due to the pandemic. Tim Lonergan of Middletown Springs, Mike O’Leary of Williston, Christine Cowart of Charlotte and Deb Hartshorn of Shelburne, were named 2020 Volunteers of the Year.
----------
Revive Church thank-you
POULTNEY — Green Mountain College hosted a drive-through Living Nativity produced by Revive Church and a live choir comprised of several area churches in December, held two days after the big storm that dropped up to 30 inches of snow locally. Pastor Derik Kerber of Revive Church expressed gratitude for the collaboration and efforts put forth by the many volunteers who helped in the event.
AROUND THE STATE
----------
Clean heating
MONTPELIER — Vermonters interested in heating their homes without fossil fuels have a new resource to learn more about clean heating. The guide, “A Vermonter’s Guide to Residential Clean Heating and Cooling,” was produced by the nonprofit Clean Energy States Alliance for the Vermont Public Service Department and is available to download for free on the department’s and CESA’s websites. The guide is available at www.bit.ly/35NaoEf.
----------
PoemTown
RANDOLPH — PoemTown Randolph 2021 are soliciting original poetry submissions from poets of all ages residing anywhere in Vermont. No more than three poems should be submitted, each of them 24 lines or less. The deadline for submission is Feb. 15. Poets should send 1-3 original poems as MS Word or .rtf attachments to musbird@gmail.com. For poets without access to email, call 728-9402.
