Deer, elk importing
MONTPELIER — Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk need to keep in mind that a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect. Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal disease of the brain and nervous system in deer and elk.
Vermont rules on importing and possession of deer or elk from areas with CWD and captive hunt areas or farms are:
It is illegal to import or possess deer or elk, or parts of deer or elk, from states and Canadian provinces that have had chronic wasting disease, or from captive hunt or farm facilities with the following exceptions:
- Meat that is cut up, packaged and labeled with hunting license information and not mixed with other deer or elk during processing; meat that is boneless; hides or capes with no part of the head attached; clean skull-cap with antlers attached; antlers with no other meat or tissue attached; finished taxidermy heads; upper canine teeth with no tissue attached.
Vermont’s CWD importation regulations currently apply to hunters bringing in deer or elk carcasses from the following states and provinces that have detected CWD in either captive or wild animals: Alberta, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Quebec, Saskatchewan, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
Births
A son, Alexander William Burden, was born Aug. 27, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Sara Young and Jason Burden of Mendon.
