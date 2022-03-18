BIRTHS
Rutland Regional Medical CenterA daughter, Brynlee Rose Hanna, was born March 7, 2022, to Cassandra Ducharme and Brad Hanna.
A son, Levi Wendell Kehoe, was born March 14, 2022, to Amy and Ashley Kehoe, of Pittsford.
YOUTH NEWS
Information nightCASTLETON — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains will hold an information night with a focus on robotics, from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the American Legion Post 50, 378 Route 4A, Castleton. The event is planned for girls in kindergarten through third grade in Rutland, Castleton and the surrounding area, older girls are also welcome, to find out more about Girl Scouts.
Essay winners
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced the winners of his 12th annual State of the Union Essay Contest, which gives Vermont high school students an opportunity to take on a major issue facing the country and propose what they would do to solve it.
Sasha Lann, from Brattleboro Union High School, won first place with an essay about voting rights. Eva Frazier, from Champlain Valley Union High School, the second-place winner, wrote about reproductive rights. Samuel Leggett, the third-place winner from Woodstock Union High School, wrote about hunger and the need to continue a universal school meals program.
Finalists, in alphabetical order, are Jackson Bennett, Vergennes Union High School; Penelope Derosset, Burlington High School; Jocelyn Dunn, Essex High School; Samantha Haselman, Bellows Free Academy Fairfax; Anna Pringle, Essex High School; Isabelle Tupper, Brattleboro Union High School; and Luna Wood, Champlain Valley Union High School.
COLLEGE NEWS
Resource centerJOHNSON — A new academic and mental health resource space for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) students on the Northern Vermont University Johnson Campus will be named in honor of NVU-Johnson student Mamadou N’Diaye who passed away in July 2020. From Prince George, Maryland, he was 19 years old, a sophomore pursuing a bachelor of fine arts degree in media arts on the Johnson campus. He played basketball for the Badgers. The Mamadou N’Diaye Resource Center is created by the Coalition of Minority Students at NVU-Johnson.
ENGAGEMENT
Harold “Joe” and Christine Pouliot, of Orwell, announce the engagement of their daughter, Colleen, to Hunter Constable, the son of Andy and Susan Constable, of Barrington, Rhode Island.
The bride-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Fair Haven Union High School, received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Union College in Schenectady, New York, and an MBA from WGU. She is currently employed by H1 and Hunter by Steris Animal Health.
The groom-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Barrington High School in Rhode Island and received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Union College.
AROUND TOWN
Pedal to End CancerRUTLAND — On March 20, The Gymnasium in Downtown Rutland will host its third Pedal To End Cancer event. For $25 per person, participants are invited to join one of three indoor cycling classes, 8:30, 9:30 or 10 a.m. All classes are held in person at The Gymnasium, and the 8:30 and 10:30 classes are being offered by Zoom to anyone wishing to join from home. Participants can register online (www.tinyurl.com/pedalvt), and their registration can be shared to raise additional money for the event.
Easter marketWEST PAWLET — The West Pawlet Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary will hold its annual Easter Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 at the West Pawlet Fire House, 2806 Vt. Route 153 (Main Street), West Pawlet on April 9. Vendor tables are available for $15 each or two for $20 and payment must be received by March 31, mailed to Anne Piviroto, 541 New Ireland Road, Manchester Center, VT 05255; call (802) 645-2682 to reserve your space.
Seed lendingPAWLET — The Pawlet Public Library will open its seed library with a kick-off event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9, that will include activities for children and adults. A seed-lending library is a system to “borrow” with a library card and “return” seeds at no cost. Visit Pawlet Public Library to select the seeds you would like to take home, plant and enjoy.
Medical scholarshipRUTLAND — The 2022 Rutland Area Medical Community Scholarship committee has extended the application deadline from March 15 to April 15, for qualified candidates interested in pursuing a health care career. In its sixth year, the scholarship is possible thanks to the generosity of Rutland area physicians, retired physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
Eligible candidates include high school seniors, local college students or Rutland area medical community employees who are working toward furthering their health care career goal.
For more information or to download an application, visit bit.ly/MedScholarship2022 or call (802) 747-3634.
AROUND STATE
Cliffs closedRUTLAND — Peregrine falcons have already returned to their nesting cliffs and can be seen statewide. To protect nesting peregrine falcons on the Green Mountain National Forest, officials have once again closed access at two prominent cliff sites on the Rochester and Middlebury ranger districts. As of March 15, the closure of the Rattlesnake Cliff Area (Salisbury) and the Mount Horrid/Great Cliff Area (Rochester) will last until Aug. 1.
Even though peregrines are now considered a recovered species in Vermont, it is critical to minimize human disturbance to nest sites so that the species’ recovery continues. Across Vermont, 2021 was a successful year as 40 nesting pairs produced 68 young that fledged from their cliff nests.
PoemTown RandolphRANDOLPH — PoemTown Randolph will begin its ninth annual National Poetry Month celebration on April 1. Posters of selected poems by Vermont poets will be on display in local businesses, organizations, and along the river walk through the forest from the Valley Bowl parking lot to the Third Branch of the White River.
Other in-person poetry events in town include April 7, readings by farmer poets, Taylor Katz, of Free Verse Farm in Chelsea, and Jim Schley, of Strafford, at Silloway Sugarhouse followed by Silloway creemees; April 13, readings by poets Pamela Ahlen, Anne Bower and Danny Dover, at White River Craft Center; April 18, poetry open mic at Chandler Center for the Arts; and April 28, Aaron Marcus and Sam Sanders will present spoken word with piano. Visit www.poemtown.org for more information.
Instructors neededCASTLETON — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking volunteers to become Let’s Go Fishing program instructors. Instructors will organize and teach clinics in their communities for Vermonters of all ages.
The department will host one-day training workshops for new instructors from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 9 in Castleton and April 23 in Montpelier. Training workshops teach a basic fishing clinic, as well as regulations and ethics, aquatic ecology, fisheries management and habitat conservation. The class is informal, and it is not necessary to have a high level of fishing expertise to become an instructor. There is no charge for the training, and all curriculum materials will be provided. Participants are advised to bring their own lunch. Pre-registration is required online at vtfishandwildlife.com/node/232 or by email to letsgofishing@vermont.gov.
Salvation Farms visitMORRISVILLE — On Monday, March 7, Salvation Farms welcomed Vermont’s Lt. Gov. Molly Gray for a day of hands-on participation in the local food system. Salvation Farms is an agricultural surplus management organization.
Gray first toured the storage and wash-pack operations at Salvation Farms’ partner Pete’s Greens farm in Craftsbury and assisted in a glean of culled storage crops. From there, she visited Salvation Farms’ barn in Morrisville, a space owned and renovated by the United Way of Lamoille County provided to Salvation Farms for five years rent-free. Here, she met with organizations’ leaders and helped unload the crops collected that morning into the barn’s cooler. Finally, Gray traveled to the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson to process surplus potatoes into a cubed, frozen product. All crops collected from Pete’s Greens and processed at the Vermont Studio Center will be distributed to community-based food programs.
Antiques RoadshowSHELBURNE — Antiques Roadshow will visit Shelburne Museum for an all-day appraisal event Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as part of the series’ 27th production tour. Guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts. For more information, call toll-free (888) 762-3749.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
