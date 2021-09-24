BIRTHS
A son, Sylvan Grassette Simpson, was born Sept. 6, 2021, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, to Hayley Chaffee and Nathan Simpson, of Rutland.
A son, Oden Werner Breslen, was born Sept. 10, 2021, at Dartmouth, to Alex and Rachael (Carbone), of Springfield.
A son, Arthur Scott Kaufman, was born Sept. 13, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Scott and Jeanne Kaufman, of Rutland.
YOUTH NEWS
Youths in dairyingUVM Extension’s Exploring Vermont Dairy Fall 2021 will introduce youths, ages 12-18, to a number of different dairy topics from animal health to use of technology on the farm. The five-part series will be offered via Zoom from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on consecutive Tuesdays beginning Oct. 26. Although free to attend, registration is required at https://go.uvm.edu/exploredairy. All sessions are interactive to encourage questions for a better understanding of dairy farming in the state and will include a post-lesson assignment.
PCAVT awarded grant
MONTPELIER — Prevent Child Abuse Vermont (PCAVT) was awarded a $1.6 million grant by the CDC Injury Prevention Center. This grant will allow PCAVT to study the efficacy of their child sexual abuse prevention programs for children in grades pre-K through 5, Care for Kids and We Care Elementary. Grant funds will become available before the end of 2021, and schools will begin implementing the program, titled The Healthy Relationships Project, in six-month intervals. Within one year, the expectation is there will be an increase in knowledge and skills gained by parents, caregivers and educators regarding how to prevent child sexual abuse, an increase in students’ positive socio-emotional skills, and a decrease in the reports of child sexual abuse for children in the schools using this program.
COLLEGE NEWS
Eliese Bouchard, of North Chittenden, qualified for the spring 2021 dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.
Caitlin French, of Rutland, was named to the summer 2021 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.
AROUND TOWN
Swap and SaleKILLINGTON — The 2021 Pico Ski Club’s Annual Ski & Snowboard Swap and Sale will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Pico Mountain Base Lodge. Masks will be required when indoors.
For Swap items, sellers need to set up an online account and are encouraged to enter their items prior to dropping them off at the sale. Visit: picoskiclub.com/swap to get started. Consignments must be gently used, clean ski, snowboard and snow sports clothing (no street clothing), and modern alpine and snowboard equipment. Backcountry, telemark and skinning/AT skis accepted, but not traditional cross-country skis. All equipment must meet current safety standards. Consignments will be accepted:
— 9 to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, Pico Trekkers space in main level of Condos, D Building;
— 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 and Thursday, Sept. 30, Pico Trekkers in D Building;
— 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Pico Snowsports Room (under Retail), across from Sunshine Room, Main Base Lodge.
— Only donated items will be accepted after Friday night.
— All unsold consignment items must be picked up by 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Pico Base Lodge.
Raffle fundraiser
PAWLET — The Board of the Pawlet Public Library announces its fall fundraiser, “Root for the Library Raffle,” from now through Oct. 5 when the drawing will be held. Raffle items are valued at $100 and over, including a cruise on Lake St. Catherine, outdoor patio furniture, $100 gift certificates to local restaurants and retailers, and specialty food and products baskets. Colorado artist and part-time Pawlet resident Gary Burditt offers an handmade cedar wall sculpture titled “Rainbow Trout” valued at $1,000.
Raffle tickets are $25 each or $100 for five. Browse the raffle item list a www.pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com/root-for-the-library-raffle and download tickets to mail in. They can also visit Tuesdays through Saturday when the library is open at 141 School St., Pawlet.
HHW collection
FAIR HAVEN — Household hazardous waste collection event for Solid Waste Alliance Communities is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Fair Haven Transfer Station, 175 Fair Haven Ave. (off West Street). The service is free to residents of the SWAC towns only: Benson, Chittenden, Fair Haven, Middletown Springs, Pawlet, Rutland Town, Shrewsbury, Sudbury, Tinmouth and West Haven. Proof of residency may be required. Place all items to be disposed in the trunk of your car or the back of your van or truck. Do not exit your vehicle. Wear a mask for personal protection and leave pets at home.
Residents of these communities may purchase a non-district permit to utilize the Rutland County Solid Waste District Gleason Road transfer station and hazardous waste depot. The permit allows access to the Gleason Road facility and allows for drop off of HHW at no charge, trash disposal at current rates, and access to recycling drop-offs. Permit purchase is available at the scalehouse or HW depot at the transfer station or at the RCSWD offices, 1 Smith Road, Rutland. Weekend permits sales are not available at either location. For more information, call (802)-775-7209. You can also purchase a permit online at rcswd.com.
What to bring — Any substance with labels that say CAUSTIC, TOXIC, CORROSIVE, POISON, FLAMMABLE, DANGER, WARNING, CAUTION, USE IN AN OPEN ENVIRONMENT.
What not to bring — Electronics, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, large batteries, fluorescent bulbs, tires, vaping devices, business waste.
For more information, call (802) 342-5701.
Golf outing thank you
CASTLETON — The Castleton Community Seniors 17th Annual Golf Outing at Lake St. Catherine Country Club thanks the generosity of many area individuals and businesses. Proceeds from the Golf Outing support the Elderly and Disabled Transportation program.
A special thank you to Major Sponsors: Brown’s Auto Salvage, Hubbardton Forge, Kinney Pike Insurance, Fair Haven Rotary, Johnson Energy, VSECU and Peoples United Bank.
The 2020 Hole Sponsors were: Castleton American Legion Post 50, BAYADA Home Health Care, Castleton Lions Club, Castleton Motors, Castleton Republican Party, Castleton Village Store, Caitlin Perry Financial Advisor, Community Health Centers, Ducharme Funeral Home, Durfee Funeral Home, Fyles Brothers, Hadeka Stone Corp., Heritage Family Credit Union, Ice House Bar & Grill, Jost Construction, Kinney Drug Foundation, Bob and Barbara Levine, Mahoney Mechanical, McClure Construction, Dr. & Mrs. Jim Perry, Premier Roof Solutions, Prunier’s Market, R & D Automotive, Rutland County Democratic Party, Rutland Vet Clinic Castleton, Slate Valley Physical Therapy, VNA & Hospice of the SW Region, Woodard Marine and Dr. James Wright.
Raffle items and cash donations were received from: Bomoseen Golf Club, Brown’s Farm Stand, Carl Durfee’s Store, Everyday Flowers, Fair Haven Inn, Gilmore Home Center, Godnick’s Grand Furniture, Hadeka Stone Corp. Kinney Drug Foundation, Lake Bomoseen Lodge, Lake St. Catherine CC, Walter & Trude Lauf, Scott & Toni Lobdell, Michelle’s Sweet Creations, Dr. and Mrs. Jim Perry, Precision Auto Body, Price Chopper, Skene Valley CC and Spirit of Ethan Allen.
AROUND STATE
Alzheimer’s education
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Vermont residents from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, as part of its 2021 national Educating America Tour. The free conference will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of, health, caregiving and legal experts. To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.
Gardening conference
Experienced and novice gardeners can grow their knowledge about food resiliency, heirloom varieties and other gardening topics at the University of Vermont Extension Community Horticulture Annual Conference, held via Zoom from noon to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6. This year’s theme is the Garden as a Place of Collaboration, Stewardship and Connection. Registration is $40 through Sept. 30, $45 after that date. To register, go to http://go.uvm.edu/comhortconference.
Red Cross initiative
The American Red Cross has begun an initiative to increase blood availability for patients with sickle cell disease. Many individuals who are Black have distinct markers on their red blood cells that make their donations ideal for helping these patients. The Red Cross asks members of the Black community to schedule a blood donation appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, by downloading the Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
GMC shares hike
STATEWIDE — The Green Mountain Club (GMC) is partnering with avid hiker, author, podcaster and storyteller Derick Lugo as he hikes the entire 272-mile Long Trail. The GMC, founder and maintainer of the Long Trail in Vermont, is supporting Lugo in his hike and bringing his storytelling to online audiences. To follow the adventures on Instagram, visit @dericklugo and @greenmountainclub.
Bee colony loss
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will be collecting information about colony loss in the honey industry throughout the United States. The next Quarterly Colony Loss survey of more than 400 producers with honeybee colonies in the northeastern region of the United States will be during September and October. For more information, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at (800) 498-1518.
Co-chairs lead VCW
The Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), independent non-partisan commission advancing rights and opportunities for Vermont women and girls, begins work this fall under a new leadership structure from one to three Chairs. Lisa Senecal was re-elected to the position and is joined by fellow Commissioners Kiah Morris and Kellie B. Campbell.
Senecal was appointed by Governor Scott in 2017 and elected VCW Chair in 2019; she is a communications professional. Morris was appointed to VCW by the Speaker of the House in 2020; she served in the General Assembly as a State Representative from 2014-2016 and 2016-2018 and is the first African-American and person of color elected from Bennington County and the second African-American woman to be elected to the Legislature in Vermont history. Campbell was appointed to VCW by the Senate Committee on Committees in 2018; she’s the Chief Information Officer for the Vermont State Colleges System, transitioning to this role from having served as the Chief Technology Officer at Vermont Tech.
Climate assessment
Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, Ph.D., a faculty member in Geography and Geology at the University of Vermont and State Climatologist for Vermont, will serve as an author for the national Water chapter of the Fifth National Climate Assessment (NCA5). In 2016, Dupigny-Giroux was named regional lead of the northeast chapter of the Fourth National Climate Assessment (NCA4). NCA is the U.S. government’s report on climate change impacts, risks and adaptation across the nation.
VSARA awarded grant
Secretary of State Jim Condos and State Archivist Tanya Marshall announced the Vermont State Archives and Records Administration (VSARA) was awarded a $40,000 grant to support initiatives of the State Archives’ Vermont Historical Records Program. This grant will be used to purchase equipment and supplies, as well as fund additional workshops on digital preservation and hands-on collections salvage, led by subject specialists.
Emerge Vermont award
Emerge Vermont, the state’s organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced former Vermont Speaker of the House Gaye Symington is the recipient of the 2021 Governor Madeleine M. Kunin Achievement Award. The award is given annually to a Democratic woman in Vermont with significant political achievements.
VNRC award
Nancy Patch, Franklin/Grand Isle County Forester for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation and Vice Chair and Co-Founder of the conservation organization Cold Hollow to Canada, is the recipient of the 2021 Arthur Gibb Award for Individual Leadership. Vermont Natural Resources Council presents this honor annually to a Vermont resident who has made a lasting contribution to their community, region or state in the ways they integrate smart growth and conservation.
VTF&W
Public input
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, through the Departments of Fish and Wildlife and Forests, Parks and Recreation, is developing a new long-range management plan for the Castleton Management Unit comprised of Birdseye and Blueberry Hill Wildlife Management Areas. An in-person public scoping meeting to explain the proposed plan and receive input will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton. The same information presented at the meeting is on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com with a link to receive public comments by Dec. 3.
Volunteers needed
Vermont Fish and Wildlife is looking for volunteers to help at the annual spiny softshell turtle beach cleanup day Saturday, Oct. 16. Participants arrive at North Hero State Park at 10 a.m. After finishing at North Hero, the group will carpool to another site in Swanton. The cleanup may run until 4 p.m., although participants can choose how long to assist. Bring water, work gloves, a leaf rake, short-handled tools such as trowels, and your own lunch. Families and kids are welcome.
To get to North Hero State Park, follow Route 2 north past Carry Bay in North Hero. Take a right on Lakeview Drive, just before Route 2 swings west toward Alburgh. Follow Lakeview Drive almost to the end until you reach the North Hero State Park entrance sign on the left. Drive to the end of the road always bearing right. For more information, email Toni.Mikula@vermont.gov.
EHD in region
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is monitoring the spread of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in deer in the region and investigating possible cases in Vermont. New York has documented cases in several counties in the Hudson Valley, including counties bordering Vermont. EHD has never been confirmed in Vermont but may occur here this fall. In the Castleton area where several dead deer have recently been reported, biologists were not able to examine any samples before they decomposed.
EHD virus is transmitted by biting midges, sometimes called no-see-ums. The disease is not spread from deer to deer, and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from midges.
EHD outbreaks, most common in the late summer and early fall when midges are abundant, can temporarily lower a local population, but they do not have a significant long-term impact on regional deer numbers. EHD occurs regularly in the southern states, so some southern deer have developed immunity. EHD outbreaks occur sporadically in the northeast, and deer have no immunity to this virus. Consequently, most EHD-infected deer in the northeast are expected to die. The first hard frosts kill the midges that transmit the disease, ending the outbreak.
Deer that contract EHD usually die within 48 hours of showing clinical signs. Signs of EHD include fever, hemorrhage in the mouth or organs, and swelling of the head, neck, tongue and lips. A deer infected with EHD may appear dehydrated and weak. Infected deer often seek out water sources and many succumb near water. There is no treatment or means to prevent EHD. Dead deer do not serve as a source of infection for other animals.
Sightings of sick or dead deer in Vermont should be reported to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department by contacting your local State Police radio dispatcher who will notify the nearest game warden. The department will collect samples from deer and analyze data from deer reports to monitor the extent of the outbreak and determine impacts on the deer population.
Catch poachers
Vermont State Game Wardens are asking Vermonters with information about fish and wildlife crimes to submit them through the Operation Game Thief program. Sponsored by the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs and administered by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, the program provides a way for people to help protect the state’s fish and wildlife by reporting law violators at 1-800-75ALERT (1-800-752-5378). The toll-free hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Rewards are paid for information leading to arrests.
Reporting online
Vermont hunters will be able to report turkeys and some deer they harvest this fall online through the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Deer may be reported online or in-person during the archery and muzzleloader seasons (archery deer hunting season is Oct. 1 to Nov. 12 and Nov. 29 to Dec. 15) this year, but deer must be reported in-person during the youth and novice weekend Oct. 23-24 and the regular season Nov. 13-28. Bears must be reported in-person.
