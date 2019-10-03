Around Town
Big Woods Voices
TINMOUTH — Big Woods Voices a capella harmony will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Tinmouth Old Firehouse, 7 Mountain View Road. Suggestion donation $10-$15.
Cider Days
MOUNT HOLLY — Mount Holly Community Association presents fresh cider, food and crafts vendors, a library book sale and more from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, on the Belmont Green. Seatings for a roast beef dinner on Saturday are 5 and 6 p.m., adults $12, children $5.
Philharmonic concert
The Champlain Philharmonic will perform works by American composers in its Fall Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury; and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland. General admission $15, age 60 and older $10, students $5.
Coyotes info
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department will hold public informational meetings about Eastern coyotes at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Weathersfield Conservation Commission, Weathersfield Community Center Road in Weathersfield; and at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Barre Fish and Game Club, Gun Club Road, Barre.
VTF&W Halloween
CASTLETON — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is inviting families to attend its annual Halloween Wildlife Festival and Jack-O’Lantern Hike from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Kehoe Education Center on Point of Pines Road in Castleton. Free admission and activities, no registration required. For more information and to donate pumpkins for the event, call 265-2279 or email corey.hart@vermont. or 802-265-2279.
Hospice training
RUTLAND — The Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region is providing a two-day training for hospice volunteers Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25 and 26, in the Rutland office, 7 Albert Cree Drive. To pre-register, call 770-1683 or email at john.campbell@vnahsr.org.
Gifts received
POULTNEY — Thomas A. Hughes, Poultney Area St. David’s Society president, announced donations of $6,945 have been received from the society’s 18-day charity appeal to benefit the historic Welsh Presbyterian Church annual operating and building restoration needs.
4-H Horse Show at Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Vermont 4-H members participated in various horse events at the Eastern States Exposition. Delegates were Vivienne Babbott, Hinesburg; Chloe Barewicz, Jericho; Samantha Blackmore, Charlotte; Addie Boutin, Essex Junction; Lauren Hodsden, Bridport; Lilia Kocsis, Vernon; Emily Lang, Hinesburg; and Faith Ploof, Westford. Anna-Lise Cooledge, Westford, Wisteria Franklin, Lyndon Center; Emeillia Gomo, Chester; and Allison Tourville, Georgia; participated as teen leaders.
All members of the Vermont delegation participated in general knowledge and judging contests in their respective divisions. Delegates placing in the top 10 in general knowledge were Chloe Barewicz was second; Lilia Kocsis, fourth; and Lauren Hodsden, seventh. In the teen leader division, Anna-Lise Cooledge, Westford; Allison Tourville, Georgia; and Emeillia Gomo, Chester; took second through fourth place, respectively.
Grace Parks captured first; Jasmine Mooney, second; and Tucker Murdough, fifth; in general knowledge. For judging, Tucker was fifth; Jasmine, seventh; and Grace, ninth. Anna-Lise Cooledge, was fourth; Emeillia, seventh; and Allison, eighth; in the teen leaders’ division.
States also were ranked in judging, combining the top four individual scores for a total score. Vermont came in sixth based on the individual scores of Addie Boutin, Anna-Lise Cooledge, Emily Lang and Tucker Murdough.
Individuals placing in the top five in their respective performance classes were Vivienne Babbott (fourth, hunt seat pleasure; fifth, hunt seat discipline rail); Chloe Barewicz (second, obstacle driving; third, driving discipline rail; fourth, pleasure driving, driving all around); Samantha Blackmore (third, hunt seat pleasure; fourth, hunt seat discipline rail); Addie Boutin (third, bridle path hack); Lauren Hodsden (fourth, Western all-around); Lilia Kocsis (fourth, Western all-around, Western discipline rail; fifth, Western trail); Emily Lang (third, hunt seat equitation; fifth, hunter under saddle); and Faith Ploof (fourth, hunter over fences, hunter under saddle).
Competing in quiz bowl, Vermont 4-H members on the first-place team were Jasmine Mooney, Anna-Lise Cooledge, Allison Tourville; second-place team, Chloe Barewicz, Grace Parks; third-place team, Faith Ploof, Emeillia Gomo; fourth-place team, Lauren Hodsden; fifth-place team, Lilia Kocsis; sixth-place team, Tucker Murdough.
Births
Elizabeth R. Palmer
A daughter, Elizabeth Rebecca, was born Sept. 4, 2019, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, to Allison Greene and Stephen Palmer, of Woodstock.
Zoe A. Roberts
A daughter, Zoe Alexa, was born Sept. 11, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Gianni and Jeffrey Roberts, of Rutland.
Mason E. Lafrancois
A son, Mason Edward, was born Sept. 21, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Tabitha Plude and Ethan Lafrancois, of Rutland.
Vanessa R.L. Kennedy
A daughter, Vanessa Rena Lynn, was born Sept. 26, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Makayla Kimball and Mark Kennedy, of Weybridge.
Elsie M. Hutchins
A daughter, Elsie Marie, was born Sept. 29, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Kyle and Alyssa (Hartwell) Hutchins, of Brandon.
College news
Elliott Thomson Abbott, of Middlebury, Spanish major, graduated from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
Dawson Cole, of Rutland, graduated from the Overhead Electric Line Worker academic program at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York.
Community College of Vermont summer 2019 academic honors include:
Dean’s list — Adam Pate, of Mount Holly; Kristy Richardson, Robyn Sweet, both of Rutland; and Nathaniel Hance, of Wallingford.
Student Honors list — Nicole Tursi, of Benson; Maija Chamberlain, of Bridport; Daniel Myhre, of Cuttingsville; Samantha Raymond, of East Middlebury; Melissa Gay, of Fair Haven; Chloe Speyers, of Leicester; Breanna Lepri, Kelly O’Keefe, both of Middlebury; Cassandra Kosmalski, of Middletown Springs; Emily Perry, of Pittsford; Kathryn Andrews, Stephanie Colton, Lillian Gutoff, Jason O’Neill, Deron Rixon, Miranda Stoutes, all of Rutland; Marie Whalen, of Wallingford; Lea Keyes, of Wells; Kresten Ballantyne, of West Pawlet; Justin Laliberte, of West Rutland; and Maria Bedell, of Whiting.
