Around Town
Volunteer honorBRANDON — Allison Devino has been named the Volunteer of the Month for November by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains for her willingness to volunteer.
Radio AuctionRUTLAND — The 41st annual Epilepsy Radio Auction will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, broadcast on AM 1380 WSYB. For more information, call 318-1575 or email epilepsy@sover.net.
Food drive setFAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven Police Department will hold the annual food drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at Shaw’s Supermarket in Fair Haven.
Turkey dinnerBRANDON — A public turkey dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Thomas & Grace Episcopal Church, Route 7 in downtown Brandon.
Library potluckPAWLET — Pawlet Public Library hosts a community potluck dinner and newcomer panel discussion from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at 141 School St. in Pawlet.
Public forumRUTLAND — Advisory Council on Child Poverty and Strengthening Families will hold a public forum from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Rutland Middle School, 67 Library Ave., in Rutland, hosted by BROC-Community Action. For more information, email mferrant@leg.state.vt.us.
Film presentedRUTLAND — Vermont Care Partners and Rutland Mental Health Services will present the documentary, “INVALUABLE — The Unrecognized Profession of Direct Support,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Tuttle Hall Theater, College of St. Joseph in Rutland.
Craft fair heldRUTLAND — The Gables at East Mountain will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at 200 Gables Place, off of Gleason Road, in Rutland. For more information, call 770-5263.
Puppet showSHREWSBURY — Sandglass Theater, of Putney, will present a puppet show at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Russellville Schoolhouse, 18 Crown Point Road in Shrewsbury, followed by local stories and a potluck dinner. Donations are encouraged. For more information, call 870-8387 or email educate.sage@gmail.com.
Food drive startsRUTLAND — Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet, 69 Park St., in Rutland is holding the annual food drive to benefit the Rutland Community Cupboard. If a customer brings in a nonperishable food item from now through Nov. 25, that person will receive one free loaf of bread. All items donated will benefit the Rutland Community Cupboard on River Street.
VNAHSR eventRUTLAND — Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) will host its 31st annual Tree of Remembrance ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Franklin Conference Center, Howe Square in Rutland. The ceremony will feature music by the Hospice Trillium choir, remarks by Hospice medical director Allan Eisemann, M.D., recitation of loved ones’ names, the lighting of the tree, refreshments and fellowship. To add a loved one’s name to the wall of remembrance, to RSVP or for event questions, call 775-0568.
Chaffee contestRUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center announces the return of the Gingerbread Contest. All entries must be delivered to Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main St., in Rutland, between noon and 5 p.m. Dec. 4 or 5. For more information, call 775-0356 or visit www.chaffeeartcenter.org.
Holiday craftsMIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The Middletown Springs Holiday Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Middletown Springs Elementary School.
‘Toys for Joy’FAIR HAVEN — Knights of Columbus Council 810 will hold the annual Toys for Joy campaign again the Christmas season. Gift drop-off locations are at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Church, Fair Haven Fitness, Liberty Street Market, Aubuchon Hardware, St. John the Baptist Church, Castleton Beauty Shop, Taps in Poultney and Stonehenge Indoor Golf in Rutland. Meet Santa at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary’s school on Washington Street in Fair Haven.
Births
Oliver M.A. Stuart
A son, Oliver Monroe Alfred, was born Oct. 31, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Donavan and Beccalyn (Dugan) Stuart, of Pittsford.
Samuel M. Garfield
A son, Samuel Matthew, was born Nov. 1, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Emerson and Kathy Lee Garfield, of Fair Haven.
Laci R.L. Sweet
A daughter, Laci Rae Lynn, was born Nov. 13, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Akassa Destromp and Nicholas Sweet, of Brandon.
VTF&W news
MONTPELIER — Vermont Fish & Wildlife reminds hunters to wear fluorescent hunter orange.
RUTLAND — Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is asking hunters for help gathering more biological data on the state’s deer population. Hunters who get a deer during the Nov. 16–Dec. 1 rifle season are asked to provide an incisor tooth from their deer when they go to a reporting station. For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
