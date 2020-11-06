Around town
Audubon fundraiser
Rutland County Audubon Birdseed Sale fundraiser will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Blue Seal Feeds, Route 7, Brandon. Cash or checks only. For more information, visit birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
Gift a Tree
RUTLAND — The Rotary Club of Rutland’s largest community fundraiser, Gift a Tree program, connects donors with families in need. Rotary Christmas tree sales begin Saturday, Nov. 28, at Main Street Park in Rutland.
With each $45 donation, one Rotary Christmas tree will be given to a local family in need. The family get a voucher to select a tree of any size. The Rotary Club of Rutland will give a children’s book and ornament to each receiving family to accompany the Gift a Tree. The club, in partnership with BROC, will administer the distribution of the vouchers.
To make a donation, now through Tuesday, Dec. 1, visit rutlandcityrotary.org.
Citizen of the Year
POULTNEY — The Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce has chosen T. Daniel Williams as its Citizen of the Year for 2020-2021. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a public reception will be delayed. He was presented with a slate clock by the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce and will be a part of the Official Tree Tapping Ceremony at the next Maplefest, as well as Grand Marshall in the next Fourth of July parade.
A lifelong Poultney resident, Williams spent 20 years as a fireman, assistant fire chief to his brother, Larry, and fire chief. His volunteerism also includes at Poultney High School — former president of its Boosters Club, kept time for football, coached seventh- and eighth-grade basketball and varsity baseball, and raised money for children’s activities; at Rutland Regional Medical Center Emergency Room; at the East Poultney Cemetery; and more.
Literacy grant available
WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) is currently accepting applications for its At-Risk Children grant, which provides storytelling and new books for low-income, at-risk and rural kids (ages 12 and under) in Vermont and New Hampshire. The grant gives the program a collection of new, high-quality books for the program library, in addition to two books for each child to choose, and an optional (virtual) family discussion on reading together.
Organizations serving these populations, including child care centers, after school programs, ESL classrooms, homeless shelters, food shelves and affordable housing communities, are eligible to apply (note there is a separate application process for schools for the Year of the Book grant, coming soon).
Applications for the At-Risk Children grant for Spring 2020 may be found at www.clifonline.org. As deemed appropriate for health measures, programming will continue to be virtual or outdoors.
KH receives grant
WESTMINSTER — Rotary District 7870, as part of their Global Grant Program, approved and administered a grant of $7,564 to Kurn Hattin Homes for Children to help with the cost of PPE. Medical supplies such as thermometers for the cottage residences, as well as personal protective equipment such as masks, face shields, goggles, gloves, shoe and clothing covers were needed for the school nurses. The cost of these items was significant and unbudgeted.
Births
A daughter, Rosalie Mae Shaimas, was born Oct. 16, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Dylan Shaimas and Amber Menard of Mendon.
A son, Oliver Paxton Brown, was born Oct. 23, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Haley Brown and Justin Barnish of Rutland.
A daughter, Isla Ann Doty, was born Oct. 24, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Thomas and Kristina Doty of Proctor.
A son, Karder James Warner, was born Oct. 24, 2020, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Tiffany Tracey and Wyott Warner of Middlebury.
A daughter, McKenzie Elizabeth Fontaine, was born Oct. 28, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Katelynn Phelps and Taylor Fontaine of Cavendish.
A son, Kaiden Andrew Loseby, was born Nov. 2, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Ashley Atwood and Joshua Loseby of Rutland.
