BIRTHS
Rutland Regional Medical Center
A daughter, Skylar Marie Knight, was born April 13, 2021, to Andrea Noble and Tyler Knight, of Rutland.
A son, Conor Talon Lewis, was born April 22, 2021, to Nathaniel and Coleen Lewis, of Wallingford.
COLLEGE NEWS
Commencement speakers
JOHNSON/LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University announced the guest speakers for Commencement 2021 will be Dr. Francois S. Clemmons at NVU-Johnson and Dr. Henry S. Parker at NVU-Lyndon. The virtual ceremonies can be found on YouTube at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, (Johnson Campus) and 11 a.m. Sunday, May 16 (Lyndon Campus). The livestream will take place at NorthernVermont.edu/Commencement2021.
YOUTH NEWS
Green Up Day
MONTPELIER — Green Up Day is Saturday, May 1. With Green Up Day celebrating its 51st year, Green Up Vermont has teamed up with the U.S. Forest Service’s Woodsy Owl — the mascot that chirps ‘Give a Hoot, Don’t Pollute’ — to attract new generations and keep the activity of cleaning up litter as an ongoing commitment and fun sort of challenge. Visit www.greenupvermont.org for more information.
Chess championships
BERLIN — The 34th Vermont Scholastic Chess Championships will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30, at Capital City Grange Hall, Vermont Route 12 in Berlin. All K-12 Vermont students are eligible to compete. Visit http://vtchess.info or email mike@vtchess.info for more information.
Grant recipients
BURLINGTON — MENTOR Vermont awarded 15 Vermont Mentoring COVID-19 Response Grants, totaling $65,280, to provide additional financial support to youth mentoring programs across the state. Visit www.mentorvt.org/2020-2021/covid-19-response-grants for more information about the grantees.
$5,000 to Boys & Girls Club
RUTLAND — Rutland South Rotary Club recently donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County. These funds will be earmarked for program development and facility improvements at the B&G sites at Barstow School in Chittenden, Castleton Elementary School, as well as their locations in Fair Haven and Rutland City. The Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County serves youth ages 5-12 during out-of-school hours by providing a safe place, caring mentors, enriching programs, activities and experiences.
Stafford students win medals
RUTLAND — Vermont career and technical education students brought home medals from the 2021 State Leadership and Skills Conference held through virtual competitions. The annual SkillsUSA conference was a showcase of career and technical education (CTE) students in our state, including 56 Stafford Technical Center students who competed in 24 different trade, technical and leadership events.
Gold Medals — Additive Manufacturing, Jarrett Kelly (RHS), Noah Olson (WR); Automated Manufacturing, Owen Doran (FHUHS), Alicia Caputo (RHS), Ethan Blow (OVUHS); Employment Action Skills, Owen Simpson (RHS); Entrepreneurship, Thomas Arthur (FHUHS), Cymbre Gravelle (RHS), Evan Ridlon (Proctor), Liam Hill (Poultney); Extemporaneous Speaking, Melody Falker (OV); Job Interview, Gennett Kerstetter (homeschool); Medical Math, Kaleigh Goulet (MRUHS); Mobile Robotics, Max McCalla (homeschool), Ethan Dudley (homeschool); Nail Care, Brianna Pike (Middlebury); T-Shirt Design, Chris Valle-Downs (RHS); Pin Design, Bailey Pettis (FHUSH).
Silver Medals — Audio Radio Production, Dylan Blackmer (FHUHS), Hunter Greene (RHS); Crime Scene Investigation, Gabe Higgins (MRUHS), Cassie Tifft (MRUHS), Jonathon Stone (Poultney); Employment Action Skills, Marah Cain (WRHS); Entrepreneurship, Melody Falker (OVUHS), Faith Carlson (Poultney), Kellette Boynton (OVUHS); Extemporaneous Speaking, Shannon Wright (OVUHS); Nail Care, Lexy Halliday (RHS); Prepared Speech, Emelia McCalla (homeschool); T-Shirt Design, Dylan Boyea (MRUHS); TV Video Production, Austin Gallagher (WRHS), Ethan Hilder (RHS).
Bronze Medals — Action Skills, Chris Alexander (MRUHS); Additive Manufacturing, Reed Martin (RHS), Ryder Paskevich (RHS); Advertising Design, Emelia McCalla (homeschool); Audio Radio Production, Isaac James (OVUHS), Ben Ranney (FHUHS); Digital Cinema, Corrigan Hanna (RHS), Henry Hogan (RHS); Job Interview, Jessica Ebbighausen (RHS); Medical Math, Emily Grover (RHS); Medical Terminology, Stephanie Larrow (FHUHS); Prepared Speech, Kylee Ezzo (Poultney).
Essay challenge
MONTPELIER — On Earth Day 2021, Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced the finish of the Earth Day Essay Challenge having received 60 essays from Vermont’s fifth- and sixth-graders at Barre Virtual Academy, Braintree Elementary School, Camel’s Hump Middle School (Richmond), Georgia Elementary and Middle School, Harwood Union Remote Academy (Moretown), JFK Elementary School (Winooski), Main Street Middle School (Montpelier), Oak Grove School (Brattleboro), Mary Hogan Elementary School (Middlebury), Robinson Elementary School (Starksboro), Rutland Intermediate School, St. Albans Town School, Twin Valley Elementary School (Wilmington), Waterville Elementary School. Visit bit.ly/EarthDayEssays to read the essays.
Award nominees
VERMONT — Ms. Mackenzie Hunter, a teacher at Long Trail School in Dorset, and Ms. Kathleen Forrestal, a teacher at Lyndon Town School in Lyndonville, were nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award in concurrence with National History Day (NHD). The award is to recognize the role teachers play in students’ lives. Each of the 58 NHD affiliates may nominate one high school and one middle school teacher for this award. Hunter is the Vermont nominee in the senior division and Forrestal in the junior. A committee of teachers and historians will announce a winner Saturday, June 19, at the NHD National Contest Awards Ceremony, held virtually this year.
AROUND TOWN
Wild Alaska
Marv Elliott, treasurer of Rutland County Audubon will present a Zoom birding program at 6:30 p.m. May 7. This photo talk will follow a camping trip by Marv and his wife, Sue, from their home in Vermont to Alaska. Email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org to receive an invitation to the Zoom program.
AROUND Vermont
Beware false hellebore
BURLINGTON — Wild leeks, also known as ramps (Allium tricoccum), are a wild edible many Vermonters enjoy each spring. If you are foraging for them, be careful to not mistake the ramps for a poisonous lookalike plant called false hellebore. False hellebore contains poisonous chemicals called alkaloids, and eating false hellebore can make people very sick, enough to hospitalize them.
State officials urge Vermonters to make sure they know how to identify ramps. The leaves of ramps are flat, grow directly from the ground, and are generally found in rich upland forests. Ramps also smell strongly like onion.
False hellebore leaves are pleated in appearance, grow from a stalk, occur in floodplains, marshes and swamps — and do not smell like onion. If you might have eaten false hellebore, call Northern New England Poison Center right away at 1-800-222-1222. You can also chat online at nnepc.org, or text “poison” to 85511. If someone has passed out or is having trouble breathing, dial 911.
Work search
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor announced the work search requirement for unemployment claims will be reinstated beginning Sunday, May 9, for all claimants in regular UI and specific claimants in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. Visit bit.ly/DoLWorkSearch for more information.
Deadline extended
BURLINGTON — The deadline for 2021 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year nominations has been extended to May 10. Visit http://go.uvm.edu/vdfya for a link to the nomination form and details.
VGS partners with VLT
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Vermont Gas Systems (VGS) announced it has partnered with Vermont Land Trust (VLT) as part of its Forest Carbon Cooperative. By purchasing locally generated carbon credits through VLT, VGS will entirely offset emissions from its company vehicle and fuel usage for all of 2021 with a plan to expand the partnership in future years.
VTF&W
Hunt safely
MONTPELIER — Hunting safely during Vermont’s May 1-31 turkey season is easy if you follow these tips:
— Never shoot unless you are absolutely sure of your target and what is beyond it. Look for a beard as only turkeys with beards are legal during the spring season.
— Never stalk a gobbling turkey. Your chances of getting close are poor, and you may be sneaking up on another hunter.
— Avoid red, white, blue or black in clothing and equipment. A tom turkey’s head has similar colors.
— Stick with hen calls. A gobbler call might draw in other hunters.
— Avoid unnecessary movement. This alerts turkeys and attracts hunters.
— Don’t hide so well that you impair your field of vision.
— Wrap your turkey in blaze orange for the hike back to your vehicle.
— Always sit with your back against a tree trunk, big log or a boulder that is wider than your body. This protects you from being accidentally struck by pellets fired from behind you.
— Place decoys on the far side of a tree trunk or a rock. This prevents you from being directly in the line of fire should another hunter mistakenly shoot at your decoy.
— Wear hunter orange while moving from set-up to set-up. Take it off when you are in position.
— If you see another hunter, call out to them, but don’t move until they respond. You may ruin the hunt, but you may have avoided injury.
— Make sure you know your effective range when shooting. For the most clean and ethical shot, make sure your shotgun is patterned and you are shooting within your effective range.
Vermont Outdoors app
MONTPELIER — Last fall, the Fish and Wildlife Department developed a new mobile application to help people recreate outdoors in a safe and socially distanced manner. The app, Vermont Outdoors, connects the public with department lands, fish and wildlife regulations, as well as up-to-date COVID-19 guidance. For more information, call 917-1347.
