YOUTH NEWS
4-H Dairy QuizBURLINGTON — At the State 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl, March 20, four 4-H teens earned a spot on the state team that will compete regionally and nationally. Selected for the team were Emma Seward, East Wallingford; Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon; Rose Tarbell, Middletown Springs; and Liviya Russo, Lunenburg; who came in first, third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Sixth-place finisher, Torrey Hanna of Addison, is the alternate.
Elise Sanders, of West Topsham, the youngest competitor in the senior division, captured second place. Although recognized for her outstanding effort, she could not be named to the state team because her birthday falls after the cutoff date for eligibility for national competition.
Other seniors finishing in the top 10 were Zach Johnson, Tunbridge (seventh); Elizabeth Waterman, Thetford Center (eighth); Ben Boutin, Williston (ninth); and Brailey Livingston, New Haven (tenth). Patty Bruce, Wallingford, and Morgan White, Whiting, received Honorable Mentions. Also competing in this division were Natalie Atkins, Lincoln; Michaela Charbonneau, Salisbury; Brendan Gebo, Bristol; Mason Livingston, New Haven; Dylan Slack, Bethel; and Olivia Smith, Lyndonville.
Age group placements were as follows:
12- and 13-year-olds: Wyatt Chambers, Tunbridge (first); Caleb Sprague, East Wallingford (second); Sylvia Johnson, Tunbridge (third); Dani Flint, Bethel (fourth); Leah Rogers, Randolph Center (fifth); Ava Smith, Lyndonville (sixth); Chyanna Stone, Brandon (seventh); Allen Cram, Middlebury (eighth).
10- and 11-year-olds: Austin Washburn, Bethel (first); Natalia Tarbell, Middletown Springs (second); Emmeline Paquet, East Montpelier (third); Remington Card, Williston (fourth).
8- and 9-year-olds: Gracie Bromley, Wallingford (first); Patrick Paquet, East Montpelier (second); Annabelle Farr, Richmond (third); Daniel Bruce, Wallingford (fourth); Talon Eugair, Florence (fifth); Gracelynn Barber, Shoreham (sixth); Jazmine Cram, Leicester (seventh); Colt Card, Williston (eighth).
4-H Horse QuizSHOREHAM — The Addison County Horse Quiz Bowl, March 26, sponsored by Addison County 4-H, was held at Shoreham Elementary School, with 11 participants from Addison and Rutland counties. Competitors in the Senior Division, ages 14-18, had three 20-question rounds while the Juniors, ages 8-13, had two rounds of 20 questions. Bonus questions were used to resolve tiebreakers.
In the Senior Division: Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham, placed first; followed by Amie Thurston, West Rutland in second; and Jadyn Cram, Salisbury, third.
Competitors in the Junior Division, ages 12-13, placed: Isabella Shimel, Bridport, first; Randy Cameron, Shoreham, second; and Brie Pikkarainen, East Wallingford, third.
Iris Bassett, New Haven, came in first in the Junior Division, ages 10-11.
Nora Bergevin, Shoreham; Kelsey Davis, West Rutland; and Naria Audet, Orwell; took first through third, respectively, in the Junior Division for ages 8-9.
All qualified to participate in the State 4-H Horse Quiz Bowl on April 2 at the University of Vermont in Burlington.
History DayMONTPELIER — Students from Vermont schools will gather for Vermont History Day on Saturday, April 2, at the University of Vermont and online, to present their projects. This year’s participants number 175 students from 17 schools and districts. Their presentations, based on this year’s National History Day theme, “Debate and Diplomacy in History,” include exhibits, websites, dramatic performances, documentaries, research papers, and will be reviewed by judging teams composed of local historians, educators and other professionals. The Vermont History Day program is open to Vermont students in Grades 5-12 and home study students ages 10 to 18.
Award winnersBRATTLEBORO — Eight Vermont youth have been selected as 2022 National Award recipients in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. Works were judged on originality, technical skill and the emergence of personal vision or voice. Teachers of national winners were also recognized with awards. Vermont’s 2022 National Award winners are: Cormac Abbey, Mount Mansfield Union High School (Silver Medal); Samantha Aikman, Mount Mansfield Union High School (Gold Medal); Cameron Allembert, Brattleboro Union High School (Silver Medal); Anneke Beth, St. Johnsbury Academy (Gold Medal); Nancy McNichols, Burlington High School (Silver Medal); Maria Sell, Woodstock Union High School (Silver Medal); Willa Sheehan, The Putney School (Gold Medal, American Visions Medal); Madison Wilson, St. Johnsbury Academy (Gold Medal, American Voices Medal).
COLLEGE NEWS
Dharma Neil, of Killington, and Ashley Sarnowski, of Rutland, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts.
Haley Frechette, of West Dummerston, earned a place on the fall 2021 dean’s list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Albany, New York.
AROUND TOWN
Song CircleRUTLAND — Singers, players of acoustic instruments and listeners are welcome to Song Circle held from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Godnick Adult Center in Rutland. Following state guidelines, there are no requirements for mask wearing or vaccinations for in-person participation. Those taking part fill out a form once a year with basic information.
Baby farm animalsWOODSTOCK — The Baby Farm Animal Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9 and 10 at Billings Farm & Museum. Meet the newborn animals; pet lambs and goat kids; hold a chick or duckling; meet Jersey calves, piglets and bunnies; learn all about the animals and how they are cared for on the farm.
Billings Farm & Museum kicks off its 40th season from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on opening day April 8. Each guest receives a free scoop of ice cream from the newly named Farmhouse Café.
Public meetingRUPERT — Congregational Church of Rupert is applying to the USDA Rural Development for financial assistance to upgrade historic 1786 Rupert Meetinghouse facility equipment needs for community life betterment. To acquaint the public with the proposed project, a meeting will be held 6:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at the Meetinghouse, 2803 Route 153, Rupert, VT 05768-0061. For more information, call (802) 733-6522.
AROUND STATE
Garden with 3SquaresVTVermonters can buy their seeds and seedlings that produce edible foods with 3SquaresVT. 3SquaresVT is Vermont’s name for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides eligible people with money every month to buy groceries.
Nearly 70,000 people in Vermont are signed up for 3SquaresVT and can shop at over 600 retailers and more than 40 farmers markets across the state — 1 in 10 Vermonters receive 3SquaresVT benefits, but many more are eligible. There are enough benefits for everyone who qualifies, so no one is taking away benefits from anyone else by signing up.
In addition to typical grocery food items, 3SquaresVT can be used to buy seeds and seedlings. Grocers across the state carry seeds and seedlings all season long, including City Market, Onion River Co-op in Burlington, the Middlebury Food Co-op, and the Brattleboro Food Coop.
At most farmers markets, shoppers with 3SquaresVT can double their dollar to buy produce, seeds, and seedlings. This dollar-match program, called Crop Cash, is operated by NOFA-VT.
Visit vermontfoodhelp.com for more information.
PhotographyRUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center announced an upcoming Photography Exhibit and Annual Photo Contest themed “Images of our World.”
Call for photography: Exhibit will be displayed from April 15 to May 27. April 9 is deadline for entries. Solo photography featured galleries on the first floor available at $100 per room (non-members $140) and solo wall spaces available on the first floor at $50 (non-members $90)
Annual Photo Contest will also be on display for voting. April 9 is deadline for entries. Opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. April 15. For more information on guidelines and award categories, visit the Chaffee website (www.chaffeeartcenter.org/) call (802) 775-0356 or email info@chaffeeartcenter.org.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.