YOUTH NEWS
Duck Stamp contestThe annual statewide Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program is underway in Vermont. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites students from pre-K to Grade 12 to create designs featuring ducks, swans or geese in their natural habitats. The contest is part of a curriculum that teaches students about waterfowl, the importance of wetlands and habitat conservation. Proceeds from the sale of Federal Duck Stamps protect wetlands through land acquisition by the National Wildlife Refuge System.
Entries must be received by March 15, 2022. For entry forms, visit www.fws.gov/birds/education/junior-duck-stamp-conservation-program.php online.
AROUND TOWN
No breakfast
POULTNEY — Due to continuing pandemic concerns, Poultney Woman’s Club will not host Breakfast with Santa this year. The annual event sponsored by the club since the early-1980s is expected to return in 2022.
Fundraiser raffle
POULTNEY — Poultney Public Library is holding a Made in Vermont Raffle fundraiser. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased at the library. Prize drawing will be held Friday, Dec. 10. For more information, call (802) 287-5556.
Fundraiser auction
MANCHESTER CENTER — Interfaith Council of the Northshire’s online Holiday Auction kicks off at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 and runs through 6 p.m. Dec. 9. The money raised will replenish the Interfaith Council’s Emergency Needs Fund. These urgent needs include home heating fuel deliveries, gas cards, utility bill payments, assistance with rent, car repairs, unanticipated medical expenses, and more. The auction will go live at auctions32.com/Interfaith2021 on Nov. 29. For more information, email lorishong@gmail.com or pksw66@yahoo.com, or call (802) 375-6440.
Student Chapter funds
CASTLETON — Castleton University NAACP Student Chapter received $2,000 funding from Rutland Area Branch of the NAACP. Castleton’s chapter was chartered in June and is currently led by students Nadia Cox and Tajae Edwards, with more than 20 members.
Rutland Area Branch President Mia Schultz presented the check, which was made possible with some of the proceeds from their Freedom Fund Dinner in September. Raynolds Awusi, a 2021 graduate and a student in Castleton’s MBA program, was honored at the Freedom Fund Dinner for his work to found the university’s student chapter, the only of its kind in Vermont.
AROUND state
Week recognition
In recognition of Veterans Day Thursday, Nov. 11, Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Department of Labor announced that Nov. 7-13, is Hire a Veteran Week in Vermont. The Department of Labor offers service members and veterans with job search assistance, one-on-one career counseling, connections to workforce training, education opportunities and other resources. Veteran Services Coordinators, who are veterans themselves, are available to provide further information and assistance at Labor.Vermont.gov/Veterans online.
Nov. 7-13 is National Nurse Practitioner Week to recognize the critical role of providing a wide range of care to America’s patients in more than 1 billion visits annually. This year, the NP Week theme is “NPs: Going the Extra Mile,” to honor the contributions more than 325,000 licensed NPs (including 1,393 in Vermont) make to the health of patients nationwide. To access timely health care resources, explore ways to protect your health during the COVID-19 pandemic and learn more about NPs or locate an NP near you, visit wechoosenps.org online.
YA Literature
The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) will host a virtual Young Adult (YA) Literature Night at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, featuring authors, educators and librarians. Learn about YA literature, trends in the genre, book recommendations, and how books are created. This event is free and open to all ages. Register at clifonline.org/events online
Grants available
The Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program, a program of the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, has grant funds available for on-farm capital improvement projects that have a positive impact on water quality. Eligible farmers can apply for a Water Quality Grant, which provides $5,000 to $40,000 in funding. Applications are due by Jan. 21, 2022. For more information, visit vhcb.org/WQG online.
Grants received
The work of Hunger Free Vermont to end hunger was aided recently by a $100,000 grant from Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation’s Nourishing Neighbors Program that helps connect individuals with federal meal programs such as SNAP (known in Vermont as 3SquaresVT), WIC, P-EBT, and free or reduced school nutrition programs.
The federally-funded Talent Search program connecting modest income Vermont high school students with opportunities for college and training, has received a six-year $2.6 million grant funding extension, according to Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC), which has administered the grant program since 1969. VSAC Talent Search counselors work with approximately 1,000 Vermont students, supporting them in areas such as study skills, career exploration, the college research and application processes, and selection of high school courses that best prepare them for their post-secondary future.
VHS awards
The Vermont Historical Society (VHS) presented the League of Local Historical Societies & Museums (LLHSM) Achievement Awards Oct. 30 in Montpelier, to recognize individuals and community heritage organizations statewide who collect, preserve and share Vermont’s history.
This year’s recipients are: Award of Excellence-Publications to Peacham Historical Association for the book “Peacham’s Past: 100 Years of Collecting by the Peacham Historical Association;” Award of Excellence-Access/Digitization to Historical Society of Clarendon for their collections digitization and sharing project; and Individual Achievement Award to Larry Leonard of Randolph Historical Society where he has served for the last 50 years.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.